No. 12 Kansas State vs. Kansas prediction, pick, odds: Lots riding on rivalry game
For the first time in 13 years, the Sunflower Showdown has meaning for more than one team. Kansas and No. 12 Kansas State have not squared off with both teams sporting winning records since 2009. Both teams have reached bowl eligibility, with K-State able to secure a bid in the...
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Kansas
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Looking back on Saturday, obviously a strange first half how everything went down. Both teams scored on defense. There were some explosive plays. We were able to get the extra turnover on the fourth-and-one stop, which I thought was big to take that one and score. It’s 14-nothing, then 14-13, and then, 28-13 and kind of went back and forth a little bit. A couple things that really stuck out to us is getting two field goals in two-minute drives, in essence, with the first field goal with around two minutes left. They elected to use some timeouts to try to save time, which I thought was smart because they were going to get the ball the second half. Then we got a sack and so we started using our timeouts, and then we were able to get another field goal to score twice before half. Even though they were field goals, I thought it was really important there. Then the missed extra points, I thought, were really important because West Virginia was kind of chasing a lot of points the rest of the day and had to go for two and weren't successful there. In essence, you're losing almost a touchdown with two-point conversions misses and missed PATS, and then the missed field goal. So, special teams, I thought, was really good. I thought Malik Knowles was dynamite on special teams as well as a receiver, and our offense was very aggressive and did some really good things in the first half. A little bit tougher probably to do things in the second half because they took about nine minutes off the clock on the first drive and don't get points, which was, I'm sure, demoralizing to the fact of they needed some quick scores, and we were able to get a stop there. Pleased anytime you can go on the road and get a win, especially in Morgantown. It's a really tough place to play. It's a tough environment and our guys were able to handle business and now we're back this week. We’ve got a really good KU team coming in here. I've got a lot of respect for Coach Leipold, does a great job, and they're playing really well. I know they've been beaten the last couple of weeks, but they're a good football team and it should be a heck of a battle here on Saturday.”
‘It’s really personal’: KU previews Sunflower Showdown
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After a 55-14 loss to Texas, the Jayhawks look to bounce back against K-State. With a sold out Bill Snyder Family Stadium, bright lights and primetime television, the 121st Sunflower Showdown is set for Saturday night on FOX43 KTMJ. “KU gave me an opportunity out of high school that K-State didn’t give […]
K-State’s Vaughn Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn has been named a semifinalist for a second award this week, as the Round Rock, Texas native is one of 16 players still in the running for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. It is the third-straight season that...
Kansas big underdogs against in-state rivals Kansas State
The Big 12 regular season ends Saturday with the Sunflower Showdown between University of Kansas and Kansas State University in Manhattan.
Kansas vs. Kansas State: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats. Saturday, November 26, 2022; 7:00 p.m. CT; Bill Snyder Family Stadium; Manhattan, Kansas. TV: FOX (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman) Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (Brian Hanni, David Lawrence, Brandon McAnderson); K-State...
Kansas St. crushes URI in Cayman Islands Classic opener
Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 15 points and Keyontae Johnson added 14 as Kansas State dominated Rhode Island en route to a
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
Unemployment rate up slightly in Riley County
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in October. This was an increase from 2.6% in September and a decrease from 2.9 percent in October 2021.
City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
Junction City resident advances to the Top Ten in 'The Voice' competition
JUNCTION CITY — Justin Aaron of Junction City has advanced to the Top 10 in the competition on "The Voice" on NBC. Monday evening, he sang Tasha Cobb's "Break Every Chain" during the live round. The competition continues through mid-December.
One-vehicle accident near St. Mary's Kansas, kills Topeka woman
BEATRICE – A Topeka, Kansas woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning, east of Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a westbound 2008 Honda Accord, went off U.S. Highway 24, west of St. Mary’s Kansas. The car went off the right side of the highway. Investigators say the driver apparently overcorrected, crossed the middle lanes and went off the left side. The KHP said the driver overcorrected again, rolling the vehicle.
Kansas deputies help rescue deer stuck in pond
LYON COUNTY— Sheriff's deputies had an animal control adventure this week, according to a social media report from the Lyon County Sheriff. They we were able to help a county resident free a deer that had become stuck in his pond. According to the sheriff, the deer was pretty...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 24
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. GRETCHEN LEIGH ROARK, 49, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/ family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. TIFFANY DAWN RYALS, 30,...
