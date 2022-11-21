Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department
Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
Pen City Current
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
kciiradio.com
Grassley Staff Office Hours Coming To Three Area Counties
On Friday, November 18, Senator Chuck Grassley announced that his regional directors based throughout the state will be holding traveling office hours in 32 Iowa counties over the next several weeks. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency, or those simply wishing to share their views...
Muscatine names new police chief
After an extremely competitive process, Muscatine has named a 17-year-veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as their next chief of police, pending approval by the City Council at their December 1 meeting. Captain Anthony (Tony) Kies will assume the role following the retirement of current Police Chief Brett Talkington, in February 2023. “Tony is committed […]
muddyrivernews.com
Conflicting role with construction company forces Freiburg to resign from 3rd Ward seat
QUINCY — A new role in the family business has forced Parker Freiburg to resign from his seat on the Quincy City Council. Freiburg, a Republican in the city’s 3rd Ward, announced at the end of Monday’s meeting that the Nov. 28 meeting would be his last.
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals
The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, November 22, 2022
11/21/22 – 2:06 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue M. 11/21/22 – 2:18 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1500 block of Avenue F.
Pen City Current
MedEvac officer named new Lee County EMS Director
LEE COUNTY - A MedForce officer and a veteran Lee County EMS paramedic has been named to lead the county's EMS ambulance service. Mark Long will take over the operations of the ambulance service immediately. He follows the 16-month term of Dennis Cosby, who resigned abruptly on Oct. 24 with no notice.
Pen City Current
FM woman wins $10K on scratch-off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Martha Spear of Fort Madison won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Creator” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 2632 Ave. L in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
KBUR
City of Burlington: Thanksgiving solid waste collection
Burlington, IA- The city of Burlington would like to remind residents that Thanksgiving is a holiday for Burlington Solid Waste and Area Recyclers. Trash from Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, November 25th, and recycling from Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, November 23rd. The day after Thanksgiving...
Sioux City Journal
Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says
A Muscatine company that operates a large, gas-powered dryer to process sand that it sells has failed for decades to obtain permits to update and operate it, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Northern Filter Media has operated just south of Muscatine for more than a hundred years, processing sand and gravel to […] The post ‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home – Robert Dale Seabold, 91, Keokuk
Robert Dale Seabold, 91, of Keokuk, IA died Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Montrose Health Center in Montrose, IA. He was born on February 15, 1931 in Keokuk, IA the son of George J. and Edith Pearl Rein Seabold. Robert graduated from Keokuk High School with the Class of 1949.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Dolores A. Knoch, 77, Fort Madison
Delores Ann “Susie” Knoch, 77, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 3:38 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at The Madison. She was born on December 5, 1944 in Missouri to Lewie & Margaret Young VanVelkinburg. She married Leroy Glenn Knoch on December 19, 1964 in Fort Madison, IA. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2022. She owned and operated Knoch’s Wallpapering Service for 30+ years. She papered many homes and business throughout the surrounding area. She enjoyed making Christmas candy with her grandkids, tending to her flower gardens, watching the birds on the back porch with Leroy and their road trips together. She and Leroy enjoyed making crafts for around the yard and for family and friends.
kciiradio.com
Ottumwa Man Faces Washington County Felony Charges
A southeast Iowa faces multiple felony charges for an incident in Washington County earlier this month. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for 39-year-old Jason Robert Potts of Ottumwa. On November 8th, Potts was involved in an incident just before 4p.m. In which a caller alerted the Washington County Communications Center that they had tires stolen from a vehicle and located them on a vehicle that Potts was operating. When the caller confronted him, Potts fled and a dispute occurred in Keokuk County east of Richland at the intersection of Highways 1 and 78. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene of the dispute, and the Jefferson County Officers took Potts into custody.
kciiradio.com
Agencies Respond to Collision on East Side of Washington
November 7th the Washington County Communications Center received a call just before 4p.m. About an incident involving two vehicles and possible injuries with the roadway blocked, at the intersection of Wiley Avenue and Highway 92 in Washington. A 2020 Chevy X6 driven by 27-year-old Shelly Linn Stewart of Columbus Junction, ran a red light turning left onto Wiley Avenue, and struck a 2011 Honda CIV driven by Anthony James Brock of Washington. The Chevy received more than $5,000 damage while the Honda was totaled. Stewart was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, and Brock for failure to provide proof of insurance. Responding to the call were Washington Fire, Washington Rescue, Washington Police, Washington EMS and Washington County Ambulance.
KCCI.com
More than 100 farm animals found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — More than 100 farm animals were found dead on a property in Washington County in southeast Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary said they also found starving sheep, goats, and pigs on the property. They are currently accepting donations to care for the animals.
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
muddyrivernews.com
QMG gets green light for hospital project
QUINCY — A Sangamon County Court has dismissed an appeal by Blessing Health System to block the proposed Quincy Medical Group Hospital and Birth Center to be built at the Quincy Town Center. In April, seven of the eight members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board...
