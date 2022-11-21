ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Bob Iger Was in Advanced Talks for Key Role at RedBird Capital Before Disney Board Wooed Him Back (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2qjG_0jJ4bbhE00

In the days leading up to his shocking return as CEO of Walt Disney Co., Robert Iger was negotiating a big new role at Gerry Cardinale’s investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, multiple sources told Variety . The gig would have given Iger significant financial resources to help shape the media landscape, the individuals familiar with the deal added.

RedBird was hashing out an overarching sports and media portfolio for Iger to oversee. The firm has recently brought cash infusements and scale playbooks to such Hollywood companies as LeBron James’ Springhill Entertainment, David Ellison’s Skydance, the Fenway Sports Group, and, as of Sunday, a new equitable movie studio launched by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Last week, when Skydance Sports announced a new content production partnership with the National Football League, rumors abounded that Iger would somehow be involved via this new RedBird gig.

A spokesperson for Iger could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson for RedBird declined to comment.

News of Iger’s return to Disney began trickling out on Thursday in the highest corporate circles, insiders said. RedBird wasn’t the first gig Iger came close to taking in the investment space. He was announced as a partner and senior advisor to VC operation Thrive Capital in September 2022, though nothing substantive has come from that pairing.

“At the end of the day, he’d rather be a CEO than an entrepreneur,” one source close to the investment world said of Iger. It’s unclear how the esteemed executive’s 11th-hour return to his post at Disney was digested by the folks at RedBird, but having the CEO of Disney as a friend will certainly not hurt their causes as they look to expand into more creative spaces.

The surprise Sunday night announcement from the Disney board that Iger would return for a two-year term as chief executive officer made Hollywood incredulous — then full of abject glee. The continued battering of media stocks, the uncertain future of streaming content spending, and the dread of preemptive mass layoffs ahead of a presumed recession have left many in town feeling bleak about the future.

“Bob came home just in time for Christmas,” another industry insider remarked.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mickey Kuhn, ‘Gone With the Wind’ Actor, Dies at 90

Mickey Kuhn, a former child actor and the last surviving cast member of the 1939 film “Gone With The Wind,” died at the age of 90 on Nov. 20, 2022, at a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, his wife confirmed to Variety. In the classic film, Kuhn played Beau Wilkes, the son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes, played by Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havilland, respectively. The latter’s death in 2020 left Kuhn as the film’s last surviving credited cast member until his death on Sunday. Kuhn’s acting career was at its height in the 1930s and 1940s, when he appeared such...
NAPLES, FL
Variety

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Star, Dies at 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16, her family announced. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook on Nov. 17. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.” Aycox appeared on “Supernatural” between 2006 and 2008 as Meg Masters, a former human who became the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
HAWAII STATE
Advocate

Disney Fires Bob Chapek, Rehires Bob Iger After 'Don't Say Gay' Mess

Disney fired CEO Bob Chapek after less than two years on the job and brought back former CEO Bob Iger. That comes after missteps on public issues, most notably a failure to oppose Florida’s “don’t say gay” law early. That prompted Chapek in March to publicly apologize to its employees and cease all political donations.
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired

Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
Variety

Disney+’s Elton John Concert Displayed ‘Donald Trump’ in Captions Because of Technical Snafu, Not Hack

“Donald Trump” made an unexpected cameo in Disney+’s live broadcast of Elton John’s U.S. farewell concert — but the ex-president’s name popped up in the closed captions due to a technical glitch at the streaming service’s external vendor, not because a hack or an employee going rogue. Some Disney+ viewers watching “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” the artist’s final North American concert on Sunday, spotted errant “Donald Trump” text in the closed captions at a few points in the livestream, according to posts on social media. What happened? Reps for Disney+ declined to comment. According to a source familiar with the...
CBS Denver

Here's what CEO Bob Iger must do to revive Disney's magic

Walt Disney Co. shocked the entertainment world last weekend when it fired CEO Bob Chapek and replaced him with former chief executive Bob Iger.Iger, who previously led Disney as CEO for 15 years before stepping down in 2020, returns after a string of disappointing financial results, while the company's stock price has tumbled 48% this year. Layoffs loom. Here are three things Wall Street analysts say Iger is likely to focus on to restore the entertainment giant's mojo. Make streaming profitableThe company reported earlier this month that Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu have more than 235 million subscribers combined. Disney+ added 12.1 million...
FLORIDA STATE
invezz.com

Bob Iger just made his first big move as ‘renamed’ CEO of Disney

Bob Iger ousted Kareem Daniel - the Head of DMED division on Tuesday. He also said that the company will be restructured in the coming weeks. MoffettNathanson analysts now see upside in Disney shares to $120. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is in focus this morning after Bob Iger announced...
Variety

Box Office: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Grosses Disappointing $800,000 in Previews

Disney’s “Strange World,” an animated adventure about a family of legendary explorers, is having trouble discovering a great deal of treasure. The well-reviewed film grossed a disappointing $800,000 in Tuesday previews, which likely means that initial estimates that “Strange World” would pull in between $30 million to $40 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday may prove to be overly optimistic. That all comes with important caveats. Animated fare doesn’t usually do explosive business in previews, with families usually seeking out earlier showings. That said, “Strange World’s” Tuesday preview number is less than the $1.5 million that Disney’s “Encanto” generated in...
BGR.com

Disney stuns as Bob Iger returns as CEO, replacing Bob Chapek

Disney stunned the world on Sunday evening as the giant announced an unexpected change at the top of the company. Bob Iger returns as Disney’s CEO. He is replacing Bob Chapek, who has served as the company’s top executive for almost three years. Chapek was Iger’s choice as successor, with Iger serving as Disney’s executive chairman until the end of 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

FIFA, Qatar and Cowardly Hypocrisy Has Sucked the Joy Out of Watching the World Cup

As I set my alarm to make sure I’d be up in time for Monday’s World Cup match between England and Iran, I felt nothing but a simmering dread. It didn’t especially matter what the score was (a 6-2 victory for England). The highest stakes drama of this year’s World Cup had already been playing out for months in the leadup to the kickoff in Qatar, and looks set to boil over despite FIFA’s most aggressive efforts to quell it into silence. Every four years, the World Cup is supposed to — as one of FIFA’s approved hashtags puts it —#UnitetheWorld....
Variety

‘Disney Adults,’ Grown-Up Fans of Magic Kingdom, Are Rapturous Over Bob Iger’s Return as CEO

It’s not just executives, filmmakers and talent agents doing cartwheels over the news that Robert Iger has returned to The Walt Disney Co. as CEO. A formidable sect of diehard Mickey Mouse fans — known casually on the internet as “Disney Adults” — have been sharing emotional messages of abject joy over the firing of former CEO Bob Chapek and the return of Iger. It’s rare to see consumers wade into the high-flying world of corporate intrigue, which is what makes this kind of response all the more delicious. “He’s out! He’s gone,” screamed YouTuber Diane Banks of Chapek in...
Variety

Bob Iger Announces Restructuring After Taking Disney Reins, Kareem Daniel to Exit

Bob Iger is wasting no time in reshaping Disney after returning as CEO. In a memo to Disney staffers, Iger announced restructuring at the media giant will begin “in the coming weeks.” As part of that restructuring, Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, will be stepping down, with Iger thanking Daniel for “his many years of service to Disney.” “I’ve asked Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro, and Christine McCarthy to work together on the design of a new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalizes costs, and this...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Did the Indie Spirit Snub for Brendan Fraser Mean Anything for the Oscar Campaign?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Some of the big...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy