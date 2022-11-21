Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOS.com
Giving thanks: Places preparing Thanksgiving meals for free in Western North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Many restaurants and organizations are getting ready to prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need this year. Below are some places in Western North Carolina preparing Thanksgiving meals for free:. Blue Mountain Distributors will be picking up Thanksgiving dinners Thursday morning at the Fresh...
WLOS.com
'We are motivated by fear these days,' Hendersonville Pride hosts vigil for Club Q victims
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville Pride hosted a candlelight vigil at the courthouse downtown on Wednesday to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting. On Saturday, five people were killed and at least 20 were injured at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. In Hendersonville, many gathered to...
WLOS.com
Out-of-towner enjoys stop at Christmas tree farm in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's the time of year when people start thinking about getting their Christmas trees. And many people went to Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Waynesville to get theirs. Burt Lancaster, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, said the experience was definitely worth the trip. “The...
WLOS.com
A twist to Italian food now calls Biltmore Park home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Italian restaurant has recently opened in Biltmore Park. Leo’s Italian Social opened Thursday, and management said it's been a whirlwind since. This is the fourth location for the franchise that originated in Cleveland, Ohio. Manager Michael Miller said Leo's chose the Biltmore Park location because of the community, and it has not disappointed.
WLOS.com
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
WLOS.com
Where are the students? Public school enrollment continues to drop, data shows
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of students across North Carolina are no longer getting an education from the public school system. Enrollment dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, but News 13 learned many of those students are not returning to a traditional classroom. Right now, home schools, private schools,...
WLOS.com
Henderson County on path to defy state, start school year earlier than law allows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than a dozen North Carolina county school boards are considering breaking the law over an issue with the state’s mandatory school year calendars. This week, the Henderson County Public Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with efforts to join school districts in rejecting Raleigh’s mandates.
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
WLOS.com
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
WLOS.com
Asheville area charities to give away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday season is a time to give back, and that’s exactly what charity organizations in Asheville have been doing. At a time when the cost of living has increased and salaries have not, organizations said there are more people in need this Thanksgiving than ever before.
WLOS.com
Downtown Hendersonville to light up for the holidays with carriage rides, Santa & music
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Holiday cheer will once again be filling downtown Hendersonville following Thanksgiving this year!. The annual Holiday Tree Lighting event is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 25 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The public is welcome to gather on the Historic Courthouse Plaza...
WLOS.com
AdventHealth announces state approval for new hospital in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AdventHealth appears to have won the fight over who gets to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a tweet Tuesday evening, the hospital says the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) gave it approval to build the new facility. AdventHealth...
WLOS.com
'Not just about getting sober': Franklin addiction ministry helps men find healing
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An addiction ministry in the Franklin area of Macon County is taking a faith-based approach to recovery. About 50 men have graduated from the Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men's Center since it began accepting students in August 2016. The sprawling 15-acre...
WLOS.com
Thanksgiving travel: Asheville area roadways jammed with holiday drivers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — According to AAA, more than 1.5 million North Carolinians will be hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and traveling 50 miles or more over the next few days. That's an increase over last year and the most travelers since before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s...
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Public Health Director Saunders leaving her post
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Health Director Stacie Saunders will leave her role at the end of the year. Saunders took the job in August 2020 and oversaw the county's COVID-19 response. Saunders will serve as the deputy director/section chief for local and community support for North...
WLOS.com
Thanksgiving travel: Brace for crowd at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Thanksgiving holiday is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and this year is no exception. According to officials at Asheville Regional Airport, the next few days will bring more air travelers into the area than ever before. It has looked...
WLOS.com
1 person killed in crash on U.S. 70 in Madison County
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers said one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 70 near Marshall. They said the crash happened when a Subaru attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pick-up truck head-on. All parties involved in the crash were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — AdventHealth receives approval from the North Carolina Health Department to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a report released earlier this year, state leaders determined Buncombe County is in need of 67 acute care hospital beds by 2024. The new AdventHealth hospital will be located in the Enka Center off Smokey Park Highway and will include in-patient, surgical, labor and emergency care.
WLOS.com
Eblen Charities gives away 800 Thanksgiving meals to families in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Eblen Charities “Giving Thanks at Thanksgiving” meal giveaway kicked off Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Ingles in the South Forest Shopping Center on Hendersonville Road. The day before Thanksgiving, 800 pre-registered families drove through to grab not just a turkey but a plethora...
Comments / 0