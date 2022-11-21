ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Couple arrested for stealing from storage units and businesses

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Arkansas couple was arrested and stolen property was seized after a search warrant was conducted in Manistee, according to Michigan State Police. MSP troopers and detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee on Monday. Another story: Couple arrested...
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

Help State Police Find Breaking and Entering Suspect

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a break-in at the Deals on Wheels Auto Sales on US-10 in Ludington that happened Saturday. Several vehicle and business windows were smashed, and troopers are asking for your help to identify who is responsible for the damage. Anyone with information, or who may...
LUDINGTON, MI
9&10 News

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Searching For Break-In Suspect

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan

MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac church finds permanent home months after fire

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wexford County church has now found a permanent home months after its original building burned down. In June, the people of Revival Center Church in Cadillac found their place of worship up in flames. By September, the group had renovated an abandoned JC Penny...
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Big Rapids man dies from self-inflicted wounds, authorities say

BIG RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Big Rapids died from self-inflicted wounds on Tuesday, according to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety. At 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Michigan Ave. for a report of a domestic assault in progress, the department said.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Mecosta Co. Sheriff's Blotter: Weekend

At around 1:00pm deputies responded to an address on Sunset Dr, Morton TWP. For court ordered pick up, transported male subject to SHBR for an eval. At around 6:49pm deputies responded to a littering complaint on S Cass St, Aetna TWP. Male caller stated he saw a subject in a vehicle, throw a bag of garbage into the parking lot.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Northern Michigan man accused of murder

MANISTEE, MI – A Michigan man is accused of killing a woman on Friday, Nov. 18, in Manistee, according to police. The victim has been identified as Cynthia Parrington, 67, of Manistee, WPBN/WGTU reports. The manner of death has not been released. Manistee police arrested Jeffrey Rogers, 58, after...
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

A look at northern Michigan ski resorts opening this weekend

(WPBN/WGTU) -- It's that time of year again as resorts across northern Michigan are preparing to open the slopes to skiers and snowboarders. Below is a list of some ski resorts that will be opening up later this week. We will be updating this story as we're made aware of other resorts scheduled to open.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

All Lanes Open on US-131 After Traffic Pileup

UPDATE 11/18/22 6:16 p.m. All lanes, northbound and southbound, are now open on US-131 at 20 Mile Road (Exit 168). UPDATE 11/18/22 3:22 p.m. All lanes, northbound and southbound, are now closed. US-131 is shut down from M-115 (Exit 176) to 20 Mile Road (Exit 168). 11/18/22 2:45 p.m. State...
TUSTIN, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Muskegon County man wins $450,000 after turning in losing lotto tickets

LANSING, MI – A Muskegon County man is planning on making some home improvements and saving for retirement after he won $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s “The Big Spin” game show. James McKeown, 61, was one of five players selected to play the second-chance game after he submitted losing The Big Spin instant lottery tickets to the Michigan Lottery earlier this year.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI

