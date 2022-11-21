Read full article on original website
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Arkansas couple was arrested and stolen property was seized after a search warrant was conducted in Manistee, according to Michigan State Police. MSP troopers and detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee on Monday. Another story: Couple arrested...
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a break-in at the Deals on Wheels Auto Sales on US-10 in Ludington that happened Saturday. Several vehicle and business windows were smashed, and troopers are asking for your help to identify who is responsible for the damage. Anyone with information, or who may...
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
An Arkansas couple were arrested in Manistee for stealing hundreds of items across Northern Michigan. Troopers say the couple came to Michigan on Nov. 5 in a stolen car. Soon after, storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington started reporting items being stolen. Troopers and detectives...
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wexford County church has now found a permanent home months after its original building burned down. In June, the people of Revival Center Church in Cadillac found their place of worship up in flames. By September, the group had renovated an abandoned JC Penny...
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Staff at the Muskegon Humane Society are in shock after nearly $10,000 went missing from their bank account after a check was stolen and altered. "I just kept saying it's got to be an error," says executive director Alexis Robertson. "There's no way that someone would do that to us."
BIG RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Big Rapids died from self-inflicted wounds on Tuesday, according to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety. At 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Michigan Ave. for a report of a domestic assault in progress, the department said.
Mecosta Co. Sheriff's Blotter: Weekend
At around 1:00pm deputies responded to an address on Sunset Dr, Morton TWP. For court ordered pick up, transported male subject to SHBR for an eval. At around 6:49pm deputies responded to a littering complaint on S Cass St, Aetna TWP. Male caller stated he saw a subject in a vehicle, throw a bag of garbage into the parking lot.
A suspicious death investigation in Manistee is now being called a homicide. Officers say 67-year-old Cynthia Parrington was found dead on Saturday. They say the incident happened on 6th Avenue in Manistee the day before. The suspect, 58-year-old Jeffrey Rogers, was arrested and charged with murder. He’s being held in...
MANISTEE, MI – A Michigan man is accused of killing a woman on Friday, Nov. 18, in Manistee, according to police. The victim has been identified as Cynthia Parrington, 67, of Manistee, WPBN/WGTU reports. The manner of death has not been released. Manistee police arrested Jeffrey Rogers, 58, after...
(WPBN/WGTU) -- It's that time of year again as resorts across northern Michigan are preparing to open the slopes to skiers and snowboarders. Below is a list of some ski resorts that will be opening up later this week. We will be updating this story as we're made aware of other resorts scheduled to open.
UPDATE 11/18/22 4:00 p.m. We now know what caused a hazmat team to be called to Osceola Grand Hotel in Evart. Evart Area Fire and Rescue says an investigation into an unknown odor was caused by a chlorine chemical imbalance in the hotels pool room. A hazmat team from Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI – A 1950s-era building that doesn’t match the much older historic mansion to which it’s attached will be demolished within the coming weeks. The so-called “Tumor on the Torrent” in downtown Muskegon served the community for years, first as a hospital and later as the headquarters for the local United Way and American Red Cross chapters.
UPDATE 11/18/22 6:16 p.m. All lanes, northbound and southbound, are now open on US-131 at 20 Mile Road (Exit 168). UPDATE 11/18/22 3:22 p.m. All lanes, northbound and southbound, are now closed. US-131 is shut down from M-115 (Exit 176) to 20 Mile Road (Exit 168). 11/18/22 2:45 p.m. State...
A Newaygo County jury found a man guilty of murder in the 1983 disappearance of a White Cloud man.
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
LANSING, MI – A Muskegon County man is planning on making some home improvements and saving for retirement after he won $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s “The Big Spin” game show. James McKeown, 61, was one of five players selected to play the second-chance game after he submitted losing The Big Spin instant lottery tickets to the Michigan Lottery earlier this year.
