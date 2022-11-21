Suspect arrested in Kansas City, Kansas homicide
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one person Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to a shooting call near South 52nd Terrace and Metropolitan Avenue around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a victim who died from an apparent gunshot injury.
Police said they arrested a suspect a short time after the shooting.
Detectives have not released the victim’s name or say what led to the shooting.
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 0