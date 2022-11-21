ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Suspect arrested in Kansas City, Kansas homicide

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNPGr_0jJ4amVq00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one person Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting call near South 52nd Terrace and Metropolitan Avenue around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a victim who died from an apparent gunshot injury.

Police said they arrested a suspect a short time after the shooting.

Detectives have not released the victim’s name or say what led to the shooting.

