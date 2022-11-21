ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Secret Menu: Tasty Chomps x UnReserved Food Bazaar at JW Marriott Bonnet Creek – Dec 8-18, 2022 near Disney Springs

By Ricky Ly
tastychomps.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

All the Central Florida Theme Park Deals for Black Friday

You may be thinking about Thanksgiving plans, but there’s one other big holiday that’s happening this week — Black Friday!. We’ve already started to share some Disney merchandise sales that we’ve spotted around, as well as other big deals you might be interested in. But if you’re a theme park fan, there are some savings you’ll want to check out!
bungalower

Sushi Pop has closed in Winter Park

Sushi Pop (Website) has closed its Winter Park location, as first reported by Faiyaz Kara for Orlando Weekly. Led by chef/owner Chau Trinh, Sushi Pop serves a fun menu of sushi and light bites and offered omakase experiences as well. Sushi Pop also made an announcement on its website, corroborating...
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders

ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

A cornucopia of concerts worth checking out in Orlando over Thanksgiving weekend

If you're feeling a little cabin fever — familial or otherwise — this long weekend, there is plenty of live music to check out all around Orlando. Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving Getdown: Roosevelt Collier, Rashid Williams, Thaddaeus Tribbett: 8 p.m., WIll's Pub, $20. Friday, Nov. 25 Beautiful Music Jazz Quartet: 5 p.m., , free.Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, free. Discothèque: DJ Seinfeld: 9 p.m., Elixir, $33.99 Sundown Sessions: Wynn/Wynn: 7 p.m., Lil Indie's, free. Gasolina Party: 8 p.m., House of Blues, $15-$70. This is What Dreams are...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes

Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in  town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
WINTER PARK, FL
orangeobserver.com

German bakery opening in downtown Winter Garden

Colin Reichardt was new to America 11 years ago when he went to a grocery store to buy some bread. All the German native saw was the packaged bread in plastic bags lining the shelves. He said he asked the manager why all the bread had the same color and shape, but the manager didn’t have an answer.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee Music Festival announces dates for 2023

The Ocoee Music Festival has officially announced its dates for 2023. The free event will return with 80s rock night on Friday, March 10, and country night on Saturday, March 11. Although performers are still being finalized, the event said it plans to announce the line up soon. Last year's...
OCOEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Parkside home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11

A home in Parkside topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 5 to 11. The home at 8191 Chilton Drive, Orlando, sold Nov. 7, for $1,380,000. Built in 2015, it has seven bedrooms, six-and-one-half baths and 5,316 square feet of living area. Days on market: 49. DR. PHILLIPS.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Comings and Growings (North Downtown, December 2022)

Brimming with home goods to suit any design style, Gold Dust Home celebrated the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar location at 1309 Lang Ave. on Nov. 18. Like many recently opened businesses in the area, Gold Dust began as a pop-up at local markets, offering vintage furnishings and decor. Now, they’ve found a home of their own and want to help you find things that spark joy to deck out your space.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

SunRail offering extended service in December with 'Festive Fridays'

LAKE MARY, Fla. - With several holiday-related weekend events coming up in the next few weeks, SunRail has announced extended train service every Friday, from November 25 through December 30. An extra southbound train will depart the DeBary Station at 9:30 p.m. and travel to the Poinciana Station, with stops...
DEBARY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy