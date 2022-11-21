Secret Menu: Tasty Chomps x UnReserved Food Bazaar at JW Marriott Bonnet Creek – Dec 8-18, 2022 near Disney Springs

Read full article on original website
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
Chick’N’Cone to Open Winter Garden Location
A simple fast-casual concept, Chick’N’Cone serves four primary dishes—the Chick’N’Cone, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and a chicken bowl.
allears.net
All the Central Florida Theme Park Deals for Black Friday
You may be thinking about Thanksgiving plans, but there’s one other big holiday that’s happening this week — Black Friday!. We’ve already started to share some Disney merchandise sales that we’ve spotted around, as well as other big deals you might be interested in. But if you’re a theme park fan, there are some savings you’ll want to check out!
bungalower
Sushi Pop has closed in Winter Park
Sushi Pop (Website) has closed its Winter Park location, as first reported by Faiyaz Kara for Orlando Weekly. Led by chef/owner Chau Trinh, Sushi Pop serves a fun menu of sushi and light bites and offered omakase experiences as well. Sushi Pop also made an announcement on its website, corroborating...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
A cornucopia of concerts worth checking out in Orlando over Thanksgiving weekend
If you're feeling a little cabin fever — familial or otherwise — this long weekend, there is plenty of live music to check out all around Orlando. Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving Getdown: Roosevelt Collier, Rashid Williams, Thaddaeus Tribbett: 8 p.m., WIll's Pub, $20. Friday, Nov. 25 Beautiful Music Jazz Quartet: 5 p.m., , free.Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, free. Discothèque: DJ Seinfeld: 9 p.m., Elixir, $33.99 Sundown Sessions: Wynn/Wynn: 7 p.m., Lil Indie's, free. Gasolina Party: 8 p.m., House of Blues, $15-$70. This is What Dreams are...
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
Dave's Hot Chicken opens Altamonte Springs location
Dave's Hot Chicken has opened a second location in Florida, and just like before it's in the Orlando area. The Nashville-style chicken chain opened up a new shop at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs on November 18. Dave's started as a pop-up stand in East Hollywood run by chef Dave Kopushyan.
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
orangeobserver.com
German bakery opening in downtown Winter Garden
Colin Reichardt was new to America 11 years ago when he went to a grocery store to buy some bread. All the German native saw was the packaged bread in plastic bags lining the shelves. He said he asked the manager why all the bread had the same color and shape, but the manager didn’t have an answer.
I've lived in Orlando for over 10 years. Here's my ultimate guide to the city beyond theme parks.
Traveling to Orlando? Check out a complete travel guide, including where to stay, what to eat, and the best local and nature-immersed activities.
orangeobserver.com
Ocoee Music Festival announces dates for 2023
The Ocoee Music Festival has officially announced its dates for 2023. The free event will return with 80s rock night on Friday, March 10, and country night on Saturday, March 11. Although performers are still being finalized, the event said it plans to announce the line up soon. Last year's...
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
orlandoweekly.com
This 1920s Arts & Crafts College Park home comes with an ivy-covered guesthouse
While College Park's family-friendly character means it doesn't change as quickly as some other neighborhoods in Orlando, it was undoubtedly a different place when this Arts & Crafts-style home was built in 1925. The two-bed, one-bath home has been well taken care of for nearly a century and it shows...
click orlando
B is for bye: Orlando bakery P is for Pie closing after more than 10 years in business
ORLANDO, Fla. – A neighborhood favorite in Orlando Audobon Park is getting ready to close for good after more than a decade in business. P is for Pie — 2806 Corrine Drive — will close its doors for good on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the owners.
orangeobserver.com
Parkside home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11
A home in Parkside topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 5 to 11. The home at 8191 Chilton Drive, Orlando, sold Nov. 7, for $1,380,000. Built in 2015, it has seven bedrooms, six-and-one-half baths and 5,316 square feet of living area. Days on market: 49. DR. PHILLIPS.
5 tips on the easiest ways to get to and around Orlando, according to a Central Florida resident
Read a local's tips on the best options for traveling throughout Orlando, Florida, including car rentals, SunRail, navigating toll roads, and more.
click orlando
🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Comings and Growings (North Downtown, December 2022)
Brimming with home goods to suit any design style, Gold Dust Home celebrated the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar location at 1309 Lang Ave. on Nov. 18. Like many recently opened businesses in the area, Gold Dust began as a pop-up at local markets, offering vintage furnishings and decor. Now, they’ve found a home of their own and want to help you find things that spark joy to deck out your space.
fox35orlando.com
SunRail offering extended service in December with 'Festive Fridays'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With several holiday-related weekend events coming up in the next few weeks, SunRail has announced extended train service every Friday, from November 25 through December 30. An extra southbound train will depart the DeBary Station at 9:30 p.m. and travel to the Poinciana Station, with stops...
