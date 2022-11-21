Read full article on original website
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Jennifer Lopez’s social media blackout has been lifted with the performer-actress-producer announcing a new music project called This Is Me…Now. The announcement comes on the 20th anniversary of her album, This Is Me…Then, on which she wrote and produced. Heralding a new era of music for Lopez, This Is Me…Now will chronicle the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades. It is billed as being emotionally raw and honest project, with a lineup of songs about her life and experiences. In addition, the autobiographical stories informed by the album will result in other very personal projects...
How Much I Peel
A good set of knives is always welcome around the holiday season. And while the new set from Rian Johnson is not quite as pointed, it’s still sharp, just as much fun, and even a good bit funnier. 2019’s Knives Out showed Johnson to be a new master of...
Come On Feel It
With an unusual foray into developing someone else’s work for the screen, Noah Baumbach delivers a satirical fantasy penned in 1985 that speaks so clearly of 2022 it’s almost absurd. Which makes the filmmaker’s approach to Don DeLillo’s White Noise that much more fitting. The film...
