Leilani Simon, mother of missing 20-month-old, arrested and charged with murder
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon.
Simon has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her son, Quinton Simon.
Chatham County Police say that Simon was taken into custody a short time ago and has now been transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will be held as she awaits a bond hearing.
20-month-old Quinton Simon has been missing since October 5.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0