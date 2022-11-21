ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Caleb Conundrum

Chip Kelly has been around the block and back again, first as an offensive coordinator at Oregon, then as the Ducks’ head coach for four seasons, another four in the NFL and now back in the Pac-12 at UCLA for the past five years. In Kelly’s mind, USC quarterback...
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
Pasadena Announces New Heads of Police Department AND Water and Power

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of Pasadena made two major announcements on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. After a robust and inclusive selection process, City Manager Miguel Márquez has announced the appointment of Eugene Harris to serve as Pasadena’s police chief, effective Jan. 3, 2023. And he has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP).
Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney

LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
Los Angeles lesson plan calls students' understanding of Thanksgiving 'problematic' and 'wrong'

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CITC) — Students are encouraged to question the history of Thanksgiving in the largest public school district in California. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has various advisory lessons available to educators created by its Office of Human Relations, Diversity & Equity. Teachers are asked to use these lesson plans in their classrooms either as designed or as starting points to then adapt.
Hot Dog Vendor Stabbed In Turf War With Another Hot Dog Vendor

There were no weiners when two hot dog vendors got into a turf war outside of Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Police were called to a brawl involving 10 to 15 people, which started when hot dog vendors from Los Angeles set up in areas usually used by San Diego hot dog vendors. In the midst of the fight, one man was stabbed in the back and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and 12-year-old Yoni Yanes was taken into custody for the stabbing. Multiple people had to be treated for injuries at the scene; while they were being treated, people were still buying and eating hot dogs.
John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa

It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
Third defendant extradited, arraigned for murder of El Camino student

The third defendant accused of murdering 21-year-old El Camino College student Juan Hernandez was arraigned at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly after the killing of Hernandez, Weijia Peng fled to Turkey and for nearly two years he has been detained...
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
OC boater finds floating torpedo off Dana Point

A recreational boater discovered a lightweight torpedo floating off the coast of Dana Point in Orange County Monday.The torpedo, used for training, was later recovered by U.S. Navy and Orange County Sheriff's bomb experts.The boater was out looking for dolphins when he saw the torpedo floating in the water about 30 feet away and called the Harbor Patrol, according to the Orange County Register.He stayed at the scene to warn other boaters before personnel arrived to pick up the torpedo.A Navy commander told the Register the torpedo has no explosives, and had been dropped by aircraft or ships in training. He said most training torpedoes are later picked up but are sometimes missed.
Ezidore Will Be the Youngest Candidate to Win a Seat

Triston Ezidore will become the youngest candidate to win a seat on the Culver City School Board, and the first Black male to serve on the Board. The first-time candidate will also become the youngest public official elected in Los Angeles County, and possibly in the State of California, as well as one of the youngest candidates to win an election in the history of the United States.
