Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
The Caleb Conundrum
Chip Kelly has been around the block and back again, first as an offensive coordinator at Oregon, then as the Ducks’ head coach for four seasons, another four in the NFL and now back in the Pac-12 at UCLA for the past five years. In Kelly’s mind, USC quarterback...
Look: What Lincoln Riley said after USC's practice on Tuesday
LOS ANGELES - A few days after their biggest win in recent memory - an epic 48-45 win over UCLA - the USC Trojans have turned the page. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans took the field early Tuesday to start preparing for Saturday's nationally televised showdown with No. 18 Notre Dame.
Kenny Minchey receives comparison to USC QB Caleb Williams
247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins compares 4-star QB Kenny Minchey to USC QB and Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams.
Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker
Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden
Natalia Bryant files for restraining order in LA County against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant has asked a judge for a restraining order against a 32-year-old Sun Valley man who is accused of harassing and stalking her since she was 17.
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Announces New Heads of Police Department AND Water and Power
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of Pasadena made two major announcements on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. After a robust and inclusive selection process, City Manager Miguel Márquez has announced the appointment of Eugene Harris to serve as Pasadena’s police chief, effective Jan. 3, 2023. And he has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP).
Family of disabled veteran files wrongful death lawsuit against pastor who stole VA benefits
“Pastor Tagaloa must be held accountable for the financial abuse, neglect, abandonment and isolation inflicted upon this disabled veteran, resulting in his ultimate demise,” an attorney for the family said. The post Family of disabled veteran files wrongful death lawsuit against pastor who stole VA benefits appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Sfvbj.com
School Shock: Why the Reagan Foundation Ended Its Association with Cal Lutheran Program
The decision last month by The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute to terminate a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University dismayed several who had supported the program. But it didn’t really surprise them. After all, since Lori Varlotta became president of the private university in Thousand...
Sfvbj.com
Medi-Cal Mayhem: Health Net, Other Firms Seek to Overturn Molina Healthcare Medi-Cal Contracts
Woodland Hills-based health plan Health Net of California Inc. and several other health plans in the state are waging a battle to overturn this summer’s preliminary award of huge Medi-Cal contracts to Long Beach-based Molina Healthcare and a handful of other health care payers. Molina was the biggest winner...
foxla.com
Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney
LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
KMPH.com
Los Angeles lesson plan calls students' understanding of Thanksgiving 'problematic' and 'wrong'
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CITC) — Students are encouraged to question the history of Thanksgiving in the largest public school district in California. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has various advisory lessons available to educators created by its Office of Human Relations, Diversity & Equity. Teachers are asked to use these lesson plans in their classrooms either as designed or as starting points to then adapt.
SFGate
Southern California Home of Late Music Industry Legend Hits the Right Note for $3M
A Southern California home owned by a music industry legend is now available for the first time. The late Donald James Leslie, inventor of the Leslie speaker, built this five-bedroom home in Altadena in 1958 and raised his family there. The residence came on the market a couple of months ago for $3 million.
iheart.com
Hot Dog Vendor Stabbed In Turf War With Another Hot Dog Vendor
There were no weiners when two hot dog vendors got into a turf war outside of Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Police were called to a brawl involving 10 to 15 people, which started when hot dog vendors from Los Angeles set up in areas usually used by San Diego hot dog vendors. In the midst of the fight, one man was stabbed in the back and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and 12-year-old Yoni Yanes was taken into custody for the stabbing. Multiple people had to be treated for injuries at the scene; while they were being treated, people were still buying and eating hot dogs.
oc-breeze.com
John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa
It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
eccunion.com
Third defendant extradited, arraigned for murder of El Camino student
The third defendant accused of murdering 21-year-old El Camino College student Juan Hernandez was arraigned at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly after the killing of Hernandez, Weijia Peng fled to Turkey and for nearly two years he has been detained...
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
californiaglobe.com
California Threatens to Ban Diesel Trucks, Worsening Supply Chain Backlogs
The disconnect between California policies and politics are at such odds with the rest of the country, it’s a wonder the other 49 states haven’t excommunicated the Golden State from the union. Todays’ headlines are the perfect example:. Rail strike potential grows, threatening to worsen supply chain...
OC boater finds floating torpedo off Dana Point
A recreational boater discovered a lightweight torpedo floating off the coast of Dana Point in Orange County Monday.The torpedo, used for training, was later recovered by U.S. Navy and Orange County Sheriff's bomb experts.The boater was out looking for dolphins when he saw the torpedo floating in the water about 30 feet away and called the Harbor Patrol, according to the Orange County Register.He stayed at the scene to warn other boaters before personnel arrived to pick up the torpedo.A Navy commander told the Register the torpedo has no explosives, and had been dropped by aircraft or ships in training. He said most training torpedoes are later picked up but are sometimes missed.
culvercitycrossroads.com
Ezidore Will Be the Youngest Candidate to Win a Seat
Triston Ezidore will become the youngest candidate to win a seat on the Culver City School Board, and the first Black male to serve on the Board. The first-time candidate will also become the youngest public official elected in Los Angeles County, and possibly in the State of California, as well as one of the youngest candidates to win an election in the history of the United States.
