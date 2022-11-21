Read full article on original website
Rusk, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Kilgore High School basketball team will have a game with Rusk High School on November 22, 2022, 17:15:00.
Here are some of the East Texas Teachers Nominated to Win $1,000
Thanksgiving week is here which means that we are just a few weeks away from area schools going on Christmas break. KICKS 105 and Whataburger will soon be making an appearance at an East Texas classroom to surprise an educator with a $1,000 classroom grant. Over the past five years, nearly a dozen area teachers have been the recipients of the Teacher of the Day giveaway. You can see previous winners later in this story.
Joaquin Rams vs Cooper Bulldogs for the Regional Semifinal Championship
November 21, 2022 - Joaquin Rams will face the Cooper Bulldogs on Friday, November 25th at 7:00 pm for the regional semifinal championship. This contest will be played at Tyler Rose Stadium. Tickets will be sold online only at the following link: https://athletics.tylerisd.org/HTtickets Joaquin is the home team. Admission: $6.00 across the board. Passes accepted: District, THSCA, and Senior Citizen.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage vs. Gilmer Preview
LONGVIEW, Texas — It's finally here! The matchup that football fans have been waiting for all year long will happen in the third round of the playoffs. The Carthage Bulldogs are ranked number one in the state, but the Gilmer Buckeyes are right behind them as the number two team in the state.
Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce, EDC Invites All to Shop Local and Win
November 22, 2022 - From November 18 through December 18, the Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and Timpson Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) invites everyone to shop local and win!. Win by investing in your community; Win by supporting your local businesses; Win by saving your gas dollars; and Win...
“The Hills of San Augustine” by Neal Murphy
November 21, 2022 - Many cities are known for the hills surrounding them. Rome is known as the “city of seven hills”. There is also a Seven Hills in Ohio. San Augustine can also boast of several hills surrounding the city. In the 1950’s when a teenager, I had experiences on each one of them. There are four hills surrounding the city – actually three hills and one dip.
East Texas woman celebrates 106th birthday
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Frances Johnston, a resident at Country Living in Jacksonville, turned 106 on Nov. 21 and she celebrated her birthday with friends and family. “I’m 106 today and it’s terrible, it’s living too long,” said Johnston. Her family members also gathered to celebrate her at Country Living. “It’s wonderful I mean you […]
Michael Wayne Howard Sr.
Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center with internment following at Sardis Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Bro. Todd Jenkins will be officiating. Born February 1, 1967, in...
Nacogdoches Medical Center Earns ‘A’ Grade for Patient Safety from National Leapfrog Group (Pd Adv)
November 23, 2022 – East Texans can be proud to know that when it comes to patient safety, Nacogdoches Medical Center (NMC) is at the top among hospitals nationwide. This fall, NMC has received an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Nacogdoches Medical Center’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.
HELP WANTED: East Texas in need of more law enforcement as nationwide shortage hits close to home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is facing the same issue as restaurants, stores and warehouses across the country — a shortage in staff. From Tyler to Longview to Nacogdoches and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to hire and keep the staff they do have. “This is all […]
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
Lewis Darrell Jones
Memorial service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 2pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 1PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Mangum Funeral Home. Darrell was born and raised in the Antioch Community, Shelby County, Texas....
Randy Lynn Andrews
Memorial graveside service will be held at 3PM on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at North Jericho Cemetery, CR 3129 off of FM 699, Center, Texas, with Bro. Mike Belgard officiating. Randy was born and raised in Shelby County. He graduated from Center High School Class of 1969. He loved his...
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Nov. 30 Agenda
November 23, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 30th day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade
November 22, 2022 - The Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce invites spectators, shoppers and parade participants to join us Saturday December 3, 2022 for Breakfast with Santa 8am-9am with our annual Christmas parade line up at 9:30am and Parade starts at 10am with Christmas festivities after the parade held in Downtown Timpson. There will also be pictures, craft, gift, food and snack vendors on site, so come watch and enjoy!
William David Campbell Sr.
William David Campbell Sr., 72, of Joaquin, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, in Joaquin. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sardis Cemetery. Interment will be at Sardis Cemetery in Shelby County. Born January 8, 1950, Mr. Campbell is the son of M....
Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
2 Adults, 2 Children Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kilgore (Kilgore, TX)
Kilgore Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured two adults and two children. The crash happened on Monday evening on the northbound lanes of State Highway 135.
Shelby Savings Bank Celebrates 40 Years with Christmas Open House
November 22, 2022 - Shelby Savings Bank is celebrating it's 40th Anniversary with a Christmas Open House on Thursday, December 8th from 11am until 1pm. Shelby Savings Banks shared on Facebook, "With gratitude, we 'Celebrate 40 Years of Serving You in Banking' and what better time to celebrate our history and our future than this holiday season. We look forward to seeing you at our Christmas Open House on Thursday, December 8th from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at both Center branch locations."
3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.
