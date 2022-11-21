Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Disrespectful Fans – AGAIN

One-third of R&B trio Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland, has proven she can do it all – including shutting people down with grace.

At the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday, the Dilemma star told the crowd to “chill out” after the crowd booed him for winning best male R&B artist category.

“Excuse me… chill out,” she said in a breathtaking leopard-print gown. “I want to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award [and] bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Brown is no stranger to controversy ever since making headlines for beating his former girlfriend, Rihanna over 10 years ago. The Run It singer and songwriter was scheduled to perform a Michael Jackson tribute but the show’s committee pulled the plug last minute. The performance was scheduled to air in honor of the 40-year anniversary of Jackson’s groundbreaking album, Thriller and included live performances of his hit singles Beat It, Billie Jean, Wanna Be Starting Something and Thriller, among others. The AMA’s have yet to comment on the performance’s cancellation.

In response, Brown posted a rehearsal video of the performance on his Instagram and captioned it: “U serious?”

“Would’ve been the [biggest] AMA performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown,” he wrote in the comments.

In lighter news, Motown artist Smokey Robinson presented Lionel Richie with the Icon Award for his iconic tenure as a celebrated artist in Hollywood.

“God has given you a light. That light is special, that light is only given to a few,” he told the young artists in the room.

“When you hear the word ‘hip,’ it means today. When you hear the word ‘inspiring,’ it means forever. If you get a chance to have that light on you, understand what God has in store.”