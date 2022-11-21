ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

16 News Now Investigates: Food Deserts in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As many of us prepare to feast for the holidays, some right here in Michiana don’t have food on the table. And it’s not just the affordability of meals that’s the problem, it’s access. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana tells...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Help WNDU-TV Support Toys for Tots

(WNDU) - Once again, WNDU-TV has joined forces with the people of Michiana to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This is our 28th year, and it’s a tradition we cherish and look forward to every year. With your support over the years, we have helped...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

41st annual Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run brings out thousands

NILES, MI. (WNDU) - The Thanksgiving Day Run benefits the Y’s annual campaign that provides financial assistance for memberships and programs to local children and families in need. Starting at 8 a.m., racers were able to participate in three different events, including a 10k, 5k, and a mile fun...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Spirit of giving spreads through Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Michiana residents are already getting into the giving spirit. Outside of the WUBS 89.7 FM Radio Station on Lincoln Way in South Bend, cars line up around the block to receive traditional Thanksgiving dinner ingredients for free. The event...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Penguin Point closes multiple locations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s ‘ReLeaf’ program resumes after snowfall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Good news for those of you in South Bend who are trying to clean your yards up before guests arrive!. Pickup will resume with the zones that were not completely cleared before the snowfall, which are northeast of Zone 5 and southeast of Zone 7.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Wednesday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Wednesday!. 3-year-old Wednesday is loving, energetic, and would thrive in a home where she would get plenty of exercise!. To adopt Wednesday, you can...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Thanksgiving travel underway at South Bend International Airport

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The busy Thanksgiving travel weekend is here. According to AAA, roughly 55 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend, and 4.5 million are expected to take to the skies. Here locally, the South Bend International Airport expects 30 to 40 percent more passengers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Cooking safety reminders for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are hosting Thanksgiving this year, first responders are sharing some reminders so you can have a safe holiday. If you have children or pets, make sure they stay at least three feet away from the stove. If you’re cooking your turkey in an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Holiday schedule in place during Thanksgiving for South Shore Line

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are planning to travel by train this Thanksgiving, take note!. Regular weekday train schedules will be in effect starting Wednesday. On Thursday, a weekend/holiday schedule will be in effect in observance of Thanksgiving. Ticket offices except for Millenium Station will also be closed.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Response High for Turkey Giveaway

(La Porte, IN) - One thousand free turkeys were given away Monday in Michigan City and La Porte. The frozen turkeys from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana were passed out by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless with help from members of the Michigan City based organization and volunteers. People...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
panoramanow.com

Festival Of Lights – Michigan City

The Annual Festival of Holiday Lights begins on the first Saturday in December 3rd 2022 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm at Millennium Park (Where Santa Will Be) Washington Park, Michigan City, Indiana and the Snowflake parade after the Tree Lighting. Santa will be present to meet and greet children as vehicles safely drive through at a safe distance.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

Woman killed in house explosion in northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman died in a house explosion late Wednesday morning in New Chicago, Indiana.The explosion happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of East 29th Avenue in New Chicago, according to NIPSCO.New Chicago Fire Chief  Joe Eakins said the cause of the explosion is under investigation, but it was possibly the result of a natural gas leak.Neighbors described smelling natural gas over the past couple of days."What that tells me is there was an enormous amount of probably - like I said, it's under investigation - but an enormous amount of gas...
NEW CHICAGO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy