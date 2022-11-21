Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NHPR
Manchester Police will now allow residents to report nonviolent crimes online
The Manchester Police Department launched a new online feature that allows residents to report nonviolent crimes that are not happening in real-time, such as vandalism, car break-ins, or package theft. The goal, in part, is to alleviate the volume of calls on the city’s emergency lines. Police said these nonviolent...
NECN
NH Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Children's Prescriptions, Replacing With Fake Pills
A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty Monday to stealing medications, some of which were prescribed to children under the age of 13, while working at a residential care facility two years ago. Thomas John Ball Poirier, 41 of Tilton, was working at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield, New...
foxbangor.com
Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Sullivan
SULLIVAN- Authorities arrested and charged three men in the town of Sullivan for drug trafficking offenses. Police arrested Steven Maldonaldo Rodriguez,27 of Lawrence, Massachusetts, 41- year-old Christopher Smith of Sullivan and Randolph Garland,58, of Sullivan. Early last month the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Downeast Task Force investigated the suspected trafficking...
Suspect who allegedly killed 1, injured another in ‘related’ shootings in 2 N.H. towns arrested
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect accused of killing one and injuring another in “related” shootings in two New Hampshire towns on Wednesday morning. According to officials, Robert Gagnon, 45, was arrested after he was located without incident in Nashau around 12:15 p.m....
WMUR.com
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Brookline, AG's office says
NASHUA, N.H. — A man has been arrested and charged in one of two shootings that happened in Hillsborough County on Wednesday. Robert Gagnon, 45, of Manchester, was charged with one count of attempted murder after the New Hampshire attorney general's office said he shot a man Wednesday morning.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire man pleads guilty to stealing children's prescription medication
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing upwards of 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing children's medication and replacing it with substitutes. The New Hampshire Attorney General's office said 41-year-old Thomas John Ball Poirier, of Tilton, stole medications prescribed to residents during his time working at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield between July and December 2020.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman duped out of life savings warns others about phone scams
HARTFORD, Vt. — Margaret Fellows had her entire life's savings stolen in a phone scam earlier this month. "It's everything I had," said Fellows. "$6,000 isn't a lot, but it's a lot to me." Fellows said she received a call from what she thought was Mascoma Bank, asking her...
thepulseofnh.com
Tilton Man Facing Prison Time For Swapping Out Medication Meant For Kids
A Tilton man is facing up to eight years in prison after admitting that he switched out a prescription medication meant for children. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Thomas Poirier was employed at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield when a co-worker realized Ritalin was missing from a controlled drug cart. Surveillance video showed Poirier removing the Ritalin from the cart over a period of a few days and replacing it with an unknown substance. As a result, two children who needed the pills suffered serious psychological and physical harm. Poirier pleaded guilty to multiple charges and will be sentenced at a later date.
CBS News
Suspect in New Hampshire shooting arrested after manhunt through 6 towns
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Brookline, New Hampshire that led to a massive search. Police are also investigating the death of another man in Lyndeborough. At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 44-year-old Carlos Quintong was found shot in the area of...
WMUR.com
Family of Bobbie Miller seeks answers more than decade after her shooting
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Twelve years ago, Roberta "Bobbie" Miller and her dog were found shot to death in her Gilford home, and her family is still hoping to learn what happened. Miller was one of six siblings. She loved hiking with her sidekick, Sport the yellow Lab. She had a knack for crafting, and she had a laugh that could fill a room.
Tyler King sentenced to 5 years in prison for overdose that killed mother of two
A Haverhill man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in connection with the fatal overdose of a 42-year-old woman. Tyler King was sentenced to 5 years in state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with the fatal overdose of Trisha Denoncourt, a mother of two, court records showed. He was credited 469 days.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man charged after police investigation into 2 shooting incidents that left 1 dead, 1 injured
CONCORD, NH – A Manchester man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an intensive multi-agency manhunt for the person responsible for a shooting in Brookline that left one man injured, as well as another shooting in Lyndeborough that resulted in the death of an 83-year-old man.
Authorities investigating 2 suspicious deaths in separate New Hampshire towns
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths of two people in separate New Hampshire towns on Wednesday morning, Boston 25 has learned. A law enforcement official confirmed one person was fatally shot in Brookline and a second victim was shot to death in Lyndeborough.
mynbc5.com
Man suspected of shooting 2, killing 1, taken into custody in New Hampshire, police say
A man who police say was connected to shootings in Brookline and Lyndeborough on Wednesday morning has been taken into custody in Nashua. There were no immediate details on the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest. He was taken into custody on Auburn Street. A massive manhunt was...
WMUR.com
Gun-related crimes in Manchester rise, police chief says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is experiencing more gun-related crimes this year compared to previous years, according to new information obtained by News 9. According to the Manchester Police Department, since 2020, the city has experienced an increase in incidents involving guns and incidents where a gun was fired. This...
WMUR.com
3 pedestrians taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Nashua, police say
NASHUA, N.H. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Nashua that sent three pedestrians to the hospital. Nashua police said it happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday near 119 Main St. Three people were hit by the vehicle. American Medical Response told News 9 that they transported three men in...
WMUR.com
University of Houston researchers announce potential breakthrough vaccine for fentanyl
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Researchers at the University of Houston are working on a fentanyl vaccine that they say could be lifesaving for some people as the opioid epidemic continues to plague cities and towns across New Hampshire. Data from American Medical Response shows in October, there were 56 suspected...
WMUR.com
2010 fatal shooting of Londonderry man on Route 101 remains unsolved
AUBURN, N.H. — A Londonderry man was found shot to death in his pickup truck on Route 101 in Auburn. Eight years later, officials still don't know who killed him. Thomas Enquist Sr., 42, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2010. His body was found in...
Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead
A Barrington woman is dead after six people were ejected from an SUV that flipped over at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police said the Porsche Macan driven by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood was heading south on the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. and went off the road to the left as it approached the Circle. The SUV went onto a curbed divider and into a travel lane on the Circle causing it to overturn several times and eject Troy and five passengers.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison; over 5.4 kilos of drugs, $376,000 seized after fatal overdose
BOSTON – A woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Jessica Hughes, of Orange, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served (one week in prison) and three years of supervised release. On May 16, 2022, Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine).
