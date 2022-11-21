ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilton, NH

foxbangor.com

Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Sullivan

SULLIVAN- Authorities arrested and charged three men in the town of Sullivan for drug trafficking offenses. Police arrested Steven Maldonaldo Rodriguez,27 of Lawrence, Massachusetts, 41- year-old Christopher Smith of Sullivan and Randolph Garland,58, of Sullivan. Early last month the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Downeast Task Force investigated the suspected trafficking...
SULLIVAN, ME
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire man pleads guilty to stealing children's prescription medication

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing upwards of 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing children's medication and replacing it with substitutes. The New Hampshire Attorney General's office said 41-year-old Thomas John Ball Poirier, of Tilton, stole medications prescribed to residents during his time working at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield between July and December 2020.
TILTON, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Tilton Man Facing Prison Time For Swapping Out Medication Meant For Kids

A Tilton man is facing up to eight years in prison after admitting that he switched out a prescription medication meant for children. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Thomas Poirier was employed at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield when a co-worker realized Ritalin was missing from a controlled drug cart. Surveillance video showed Poirier removing the Ritalin from the cart over a period of a few days and replacing it with an unknown substance. As a result, two children who needed the pills suffered serious psychological and physical harm. Poirier pleaded guilty to multiple charges and will be sentenced at a later date.
TILTON, NH
WMUR.com

Family of Bobbie Miller seeks answers more than decade after her shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Twelve years ago, Roberta "Bobbie" Miller and her dog were found shot to death in her Gilford home, and her family is still hoping to learn what happened. Miller was one of six siblings. She loved hiking with her sidekick, Sport the yellow Lab. She had a knack for crafting, and she had a laugh that could fill a room.
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Gun-related crimes in Manchester rise, police chief says

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is experiencing more gun-related crimes this year compared to previous years, according to new information obtained by News 9. According to the Manchester Police Department, since 2020, the city has experienced an increase in incidents involving guns and incidents where a gun was fired. This...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

3 pedestrians taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Nashua, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Nashua that sent three pedestrians to the hospital. Nashua police said it happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday near 119 Main St. Three people were hit by the vehicle. American Medical Response told News 9 that they transported three men in...
NASHUA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead

A Barrington woman is dead after six people were ejected from an SUV that flipped over at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police said the Porsche Macan driven by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood was heading south on the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. and went off the road to the left as it approached the Circle. The SUV went onto a curbed divider and into a travel lane on the Circle causing it to overturn several times and eject Troy and five passengers.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison; over 5.4 kilos of drugs, $376,000 seized after fatal overdose

BOSTON – A woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Jessica Hughes, of Orange, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served (one week in prison) and three years of supervised release. On May 16, 2022, Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine).
FITCHBURG, MA

