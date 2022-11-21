ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Couple arrested for abuse of infant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A St. Matthews couple has been charged with abusing a two-month-old baby. Issac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police. Arrest reports say Decker and Stovall were caring for the infant girl, Stovall’s daughter, when the child suffered a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Facial art leads to arrest of carjacking suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police were able to link a man to a recent carjacking thanks to his facial tattoos. Louisville Metro police say the carjacking happened Nov. 15. The victim said a man with tattoos on his face took her car at gunpoint. A short time after the carjacking, the victim’s credit card was used at a Speedway station on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to an LMPD press release. Officers responding to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

LMPD cruiser involved in collision on Brook Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An operator of a police car and an operator of another car collided in downtown Louisville Tuesday evening, according to a Louisville Metro Police press release. Around 11 p.m., an LMPD cruiser and another car were reportedly involved in a collision at South Brook Street and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man charged in March Louisville homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man that happened in the Jacobs neighborhood nearly eight months ago. Deion Austin Blake Griffey, 26, of New Albany, Ind., was taken into custody November 21 by Louisville Metro police. He is charged with murder and robbery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is making the public aware of a male suspect wanted for multiple felonies in Meade, Breckinridge and Harrison County Indiana, was pursued through the Ekron area. According to the department’s Facebook post, the suspect was last seen in the...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man dies after hitting utility pole in late night crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a late Tuesday night crash. Louisville Metro police said it happened before 11:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway at Barret Avenue. The victim was the only one in the vehicle and driving east when he lost control and hit a utility pole, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh. Crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in Fairdale found shot dead inside car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Fairdale. Louisville Metro Police Department Officers were called to the 10400 block of West Manslick Road at 7:15 pm Saturday. Officers found a man dead from his injuries inside a car when they got to the scene. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY

