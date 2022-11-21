Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Man facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting at victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting and stricking victims while driving. According to the arrest report, Adrieon Richards, 24, went to the victim’s home uninvited and told the other victim that they better leave the home. Both victims left the home...
wdrb.com
Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
WLKY.com
Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was shot in the Parkland neighborhood late Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11:30 a.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. That is off Broadway just east of the Shawnee Expressway overpass.
Wave 3
Man accused of driving wrong way on I-71 while intoxicated, causing ‘major’ accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly drove the wrong way on I-71 and caused an accident with major injuries. Nickolas D. Meecha, 24, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, assault and wanton endangerment among other charges in connection to the incident.
Wave 3
Couple arrested for abuse of infant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A St. Matthews couple has been charged with abusing a two-month-old baby. Issac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police. Arrest reports say Decker and Stovall were caring for the infant girl, Stovall’s daughter, when the child suffered a...
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man in Louisville earlier this year, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a March shooting that resulted in another man's death. LMPD's Homicide Unit says Deion Griffey is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in connection a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood on March 28. According to authorities,...
Wave 3
Facial art leads to arrest of carjacking suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police were able to link a man to a recent carjacking thanks to his facial tattoos. Louisville Metro police say the carjacking happened Nov. 15. The victim said a man with tattoos on his face took her car at gunpoint. A short time after the carjacking, the victim’s credit card was used at a Speedway station on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person killed after hitting utility pole on Eastern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed after hitting a utility pole in a late night crash Tuesday. According to the coroner, Merril D. Kragel, 18, died from blunt force trauma due to a single car crash. Louisville Metro police said it...
Wave 3
Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death of boy found in suitcase
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Updated: 5 hours ago. As people come together for the...
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to an LMPD press release. Officers responding to...
Wave 3
Louisville parents, the IMC look to address the alleged mistreatment of teens at the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is speaking out against the the Department of Juvenile Justice, after her son was transferred to the Adair County Juvenile Center without her knowledge. She says it’s been almost two weeks since she has spoken to or seen her son. The Interdenominational...
WHAS 11
LMPD cruiser involved in collision on Brook Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An operator of a police car and an operator of another car collided in downtown Louisville Tuesday evening, according to a Louisville Metro Police press release. Around 11 p.m., an LMPD cruiser and another car were reportedly involved in a collision at South Brook Street and...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man charged in March Louisville homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man that happened in the Jacobs neighborhood nearly eight months ago. Deion Austin Blake Griffey, 26, of New Albany, Ind., was taken into custody November 21 by Louisville Metro police. He is charged with murder and robbery.
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
Wave 3
Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is making the public aware of a male suspect wanted for multiple felonies in Meade, Breckinridge and Harrison County Indiana, was pursued through the Ekron area. According to the department’s Facebook post, the suspect was last seen in the...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man dies after hitting utility pole in late night crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a late Tuesday night crash. Louisville Metro police said it happened before 11:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway at Barret Avenue. The victim was the only one in the vehicle and driving east when he lost control and hit a utility pole, according to police.
Wave 3
Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh. Crews...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 21-year-old man shot to death in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death Sunday morning in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Deanthony Robinson, of Louisville. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to a...
wdrb.com
18-year-old Louisville man dies after single-vehicle crash on Eastern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole late Tuesday night. An LMPD spokesperson said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway and Barrett Avenue. That's near Calvary Cemetery in the Tyler Park neighborhood. Merril D. Kragel, 18, died at the...
Wave 3
Man in Fairdale found shot dead inside car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Fairdale. Louisville Metro Police Department Officers were called to the 10400 block of West Manslick Road at 7:15 pm Saturday. Officers found a man dead from his injuries inside a car when they got to the scene. The...
