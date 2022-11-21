Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)
WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley ‘Crash’ Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving
Rey Mysterio didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showing up unannounced to the Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As the two Judgment Day members showed up at Rey’s door, the elder Mysterio asked them to leave....
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Says His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, More
During a recent edition of “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on his wife not being welcomed backstage in WWE back in 1996, with one of the road agents making his family wait in a bathroom with open sewage. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (11/25/22)
AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode that will air at a special start time, which you can see below:. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Top Flight. Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry. Hikaru Shida in action. Dark Order vs. Rush, The Butcher & The...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa Reveals Who Got Her Signed With WWE, Talks Release
While Madusa signed with WWE in 1993 to help revive the women’s division, she was fired from the company just years later. During a recent appearance on “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on who helped her get signed by WWE, her release several years after she debuted with the company, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Reggie Returns To WWE TV On NXT As SCRYPTS
Reggie made his return to WWE TV this week, debuting on NXT as SCRYPTS. SCRYPTS made his in-ring debut for NXT by defeating Guru Raaj in a singles match. SCRYPTS has been teased for WWE TV for several weeks now, but there was never any news as to who it would be.
ewrestlingnews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar once made it clear he did not want to work with Kevin Owens, Road Dogg Jesse James has claimed. In 2017, Lesnar captured the Universal Championship from Goldberg, and by Survivor Series, seemed guaranteed to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. That was until a week before the show...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Says WWE Superstars “Hated” Working With Jonah Hill
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has claimed that Superstars hated working with actor/comedian Jonah Hill. Hill was promoted as the guest host for the November 21, 2011 episode of Monday Night Raw but did not appear on the show. Speaking on the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Mick...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Releases First Merchandise For Bray Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy
Uncle Howdy has his first piece of WWE merchandise as WWE Shop has released a new Uncle Howdy t-shirt. The show features a Howdy face on the front with Bray Wyatt’s red circle. “Revel In What You Are,” is written on the back. The t-shirt is priced...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Says She Isn’t Sure About Turning Heel In WWE
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has shared her reservations about possibly turning heel in WWE. Belair captured the Raw Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, a year after she headlined WrestleMania 37: Saturday and became SmackDown Women’s Champion. A babyface throughout her WWE career, Belair...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Says Wrestlers Drew “Nazi Symbols” On His Bags In The Indies
AEW World Champion MJF has spoken about the antisemitism he faced while competing on the independent scene. At Full Gear 2022, MJF captured the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, thanks to an assist from William Regal. Speaking to Vulture, MJF recalled the treatment he faced from some on the...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Bloodline Trademark Filed By WWE
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) has been on top of WWE for quite some time as Reigns is in the middle of a historic run. WWE filed for The Bloodline trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 21 for merchandise purposes. Here is the description:
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF’s Fiance Reacts To AEW World Championship Win
MJF may be the new AEW World Champion, but his fiancé isn’t exactly over the moon over his accomplishment. At AEW Full Gear, MJF captured his first AEW World Championship, defeating Jon Moxley thanks to an assist by William Regal. On Twitter, MJF’s fiancé Naomi Rosenblum said how...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Survivor Series Programming Schedule
WWE issued the following regarding Survivor Series programming that will be airing this Sunday on Peacock:. Best of Survivor Series: “Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of the greatest matches from Survivor Series past, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.”
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Confirms Karl Anderson For Its December 14 Event
New Japan Pro Wresting has officially announced that Karl Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo on December 14th. Previously, Anderson and Hikuleo were scheduled to face off against each other at Battle Autumn on November 5, but Anderson chose to work the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event instead.
ewrestlingnews.com
House Of Black Make Return On AEW Dynamite
The House of Black have made their return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The group returned following Orange Cassidy’s victory over Jake Hager to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. After the conclusion of the match, QT Marshall and The Factory came out to confront The Best Friends and Rocky Romero – but the lights then went out.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii, AEW News On Saraya, Nyla Rose, More
The official Twitter account of AEW Japan posted a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho following his win over Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho had some high praise for the NJPW wrestler, saying:. “I have respect for Ishii. I hope we face...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tales From The Territories Scores Its Best Viewership Number In Weeks
This week’s episode of Tales From The Territories scored the best viewership rating in six weeks. The episode, which focused on WCCW in Texas, snatched a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 77,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. These numbers are up by 57.1% from last week’s 0.01 rating.
ewrestlingnews.com
Zack Clayton On Possibly Bringing Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley To AEW Television
Zack Clayton is currently signed on with AEW full-time, and he recently spoke about the possibility of bringing Jersey Shore star and wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley to AEW television someday. You can check out some of the highlights from Clayton’s interview with TV Insider below:. On being...
