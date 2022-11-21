Read full article on original website
wpdh.com
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
News 12
Bored on Thanksgiving? Here are some things to do!
Thanksgiving for many means sharing a nice meal with friends and family - but there are also numerous things to do this weekend across the Hudson Valley. If you have nowhere to go, can't afford a hot meal or don't want to cook and clean but still want some delicious food, you can head over to Bob's Diner in Brewster for its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. You're invited to bring your favorite dish and share it with the community. If cooking is not your thing, you can make a small donation. The dinner kicks off at 2 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. The owner says this could be the last Thanksgiving dinner at the diner so they are hoping to make it the best ever.
New White Plains Restaurant Features Array Of 'Flavor Combinations'
A taste of Hawaii has arrived in the Hudson Valley. Westchester County eatery Pokémoto, located at 240 Main Street in White Plains, officially opened its doors in October 2022. It marked the company’s 29th location and first in New York, according to the restaurant’s website. Those who...
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
theexaminernews.com
Places to Dine When Going to Winter Wonderland at Kensico Dam Plaza
The ninth season of Westchester’s Winter Wonderland will run from this Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The drive-thru event, sponsored by Westchester Medical Center and presented by the Westchester Parks Foundation, draws thousands for a big dose of holiday cheer. The glittering...
New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad
After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
Mark Normand Returning to Perform in Poughkeepsie
One of the most popular stand-up comedians from past decade just announced that he's coming back to the Hudson Valley soon and here is how you can see him live. If there's one thing that the Hudson Valley is never short of it is laughs. Some of the best comedic talent in the country makes their way here on a regular basis.
Rockland barber gives back with free haircuts
Lifelong Rocklander Jamahl Siler cut more than 30 people's hair earlier this week for free - no questions asked - at the barbershop he works at called "Hair Right Here" in Nanuet.
Barstool Sports Star Set to Perform in Poughkeepsie, New York
Saturdays are for the boys but one of the stars from Barstool Sports will be performing in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, March 3. Barstool Sports is one of the most popular media brands in the world. Don't let the name fool you. Barstool Sports covers so much more than football, baseball, and hockey.
Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance
Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Ulster Savings Bank Promotes Two Long-Standing Employees
KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two long-standing branch employees: Rocco J. Pucino III and Melissa Gay. Each employee has worked at Ulster Savings Bank’s New Paltz location for many years. Rocco J. Pucino III has been promoted to VP/Retail Banking Officer...
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
City of Newburgh Suspends Metered Parking for 4th Annual Shop Small Saturday & Weekend Events
The Newburgh City Council & City Manager Todd Venning today announce the suspension of metered parking on November 26th & 27th to support Downtown Newburgh’s 4th Annual Shop Small Weekend, and all small business owners throughout the Broadway Corridor. Metered parking will be suspended on the entirety of Broadway,...
