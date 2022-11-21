Thanksgiving for many means sharing a nice meal with friends and family - but there are also numerous things to do this weekend across the Hudson Valley. If you have nowhere to go, can't afford a hot meal or don't want to cook and clean but still want some delicious food, you can head over to Bob's Diner in Brewster for its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. You're invited to bring your favorite dish and share it with the community. If cooking is not your thing, you can make a small donation. The dinner kicks off at 2 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. The owner says this could be the last Thanksgiving dinner at the diner so they are hoping to make it the best ever.

BREWSTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO