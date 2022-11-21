ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Historic Orange County Bar Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinner

A historic bar in Goshen, NY is offering complimentary dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's always great to see local establishments giving back so generously around the holidays, and this Thanksgiving is no different. I was scrolling through Facebook as I usually do when I have some downtime and I stumbled upon a post from a Hudson Valley establishment that is going to be offering complimentary dinner to anyone interested on Thanksgiving.
GOSHEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Lace Up And Glide Over To These Seasonal Outdoor Hudson Valley Ice Skating Rinks

The ever-growing list of seasonal 'must do' Hudson Valley events and activities just got a new item added - ice skating at one of the area outdoor rinks. While we are lucky to have a number of nearby ice arenas, there's just something special about grabbing the kids (or your best pals), getting a nice cup of hot chocolate, and heading to one of the seasonal outdoor spots that have opened up for the season. Here's what we know as of now!
MIDDLETOWN, NY
wpdh.com

Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving

Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
CHESTER, NY
News 12

Bored on Thanksgiving? Here are some things to do!

Thanksgiving for many means sharing a nice meal with friends and family - but there are also numerous things to do this weekend across the Hudson Valley. If you have nowhere to go, can't afford a hot meal or don't want to cook and clean but still want some delicious food, you can head over to Bob's Diner in Brewster for its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. You're invited to bring your favorite dish and share it with the community. If cooking is not your thing, you can make a small donation. The dinner kicks off at 2 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. The owner says this could be the last Thanksgiving dinner at the diner so they are hoping to make it the best ever.
BREWSTER, NY
theexaminernews.com

Places to Dine When Going to Winter Wonderland at Kensico Dam Plaza

The ninth season of Westchester’s Winter Wonderland will run from this Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The drive-thru event, sponsored by Westchester Medical Center and presented by the Westchester Parks Foundation, draws thousands for a big dose of holiday cheer. The glittering...
VALHALLA, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad

After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Mark Normand Returning to Perform in Poughkeepsie

One of the most popular stand-up comedians from past decade just announced that he's coming back to the Hudson Valley soon and here is how you can see him live. If there's one thing that the Hudson Valley is never short of it is laughs. Some of the best comedic talent in the country makes their way here on a regular basis.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance

Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Ulster Savings Bank Promotes Two Long-Standing Employees

KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two long-standing branch employees: Rocco J. Pucino III and Melissa Gay. Each employee has worked at Ulster Savings Bank’s New Paltz location for many years. Rocco J. Pucino III has been promoted to VP/Retail Banking Officer...
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

