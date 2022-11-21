Read full article on original website
Move over kitchen islands... these are the coolest kitchen trolleys to shop right now
For all the renters and small space owners out there, these are the best kitchen trolleys to introduce to your space. Move over kitchen islands...
ETOnline.com
These Black Friday KitchenAid Deals Take $200 Off The Do-It-All Stand Mixer
The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is a cult-favorite kitchen item used by professional chefs and loved by avid bakers. KitchenAid Professional stand mixers use 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. If you’ve been saving up for a KitchenAid, there is currently a great Black Friday deal at Target and Best Buy on one of KitchenAid's best stand mixer models.
Apartment Therapy
Pottery Barn’s Black Friday Sale Is On — and It’s Full of Editor-Tested Sofas, Rugs, and More
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. ‘Tis the season to save on Pottery Barn essentials, including sofas, bedding, bath linens, and decor, like table lamps and exposed storage solutions. Why? The brand has already released a robust list of Black Friday deals in every category, all up to 50 percent off. Pottery Barn isn’t alone in launching their deals — Black Friday is already in full swing for many retailers, including the heavy-hitters, like Amazon and West Elm, and our favorite DTC brands, like Our Place and Great Jones. The best part is we’re already seeing a number of editor-tested and editor-loved products including Best List winners and Personal Shopper favorites (like the small space-friendly Carmel Sofa!)
ETOnline.com
Zendaya’s Cozy UGG Slippers Are 30% Off at Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but the Euphoria star also makes waves off the red carpet, even in her UGGs. Right now, you can get 30% off her same cozy UGG slippers at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. The Euphoria actress...
ETOnline.com
NuFace Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 25% on Facial Toning Devices During The Amazon Black Friday Sale 2022
NuFace facial toning devices are the TikTok-viral and Jennifer Aniston-approved tools designed to lift and tone your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Celebrities and skincare devotees alike use the brand's microcurrent devices and skincare sets to to treat themselves to an at-home facial or face lift. Right now, you can grab every NuFace device and activator for up to 25% off during Amazon's Black Friday Sale.
livingetc.com
Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
Don’t throw away old shower curtains – the ways you can reuse them, from a mattress protector to a picnic blanket
WHEN you replace your shower curtain, home experts have a vital message to remember: don't toss the used liner in the trash. There are plenty of ways you can save money by recycling the plastic sheet with some genius home hacks, the pros said. If you have a decorative shower...
ETOnline.com
Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas and Bedding Are 30% Off With Our Exclusive Discount Code
Since colder weather means we're spending more time getting cozy, it's more important than ever to bring those fall feelings to our beds and loungewear. To help you create the perfectly restful sleep space, Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth currently has Black Friday deals on bestsellers made for the changing temperatures. If you're looking to curl up in some Oprah-approved pajamas and sheets this winter, Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto her Favorite Things lists five years in a row are discounted further now.
realhomes.com
The mattress topper that transformed my rental bed has 38% off for Black Friday
If you rent and have found yourself sleeping on a mattress that you didn't get to choose, but that you're not able to replace either, you might feel a little shortchanged. It's not the end of the world if it's comfy, but if it's not, that's another story. I ended up in this exact same situation not long ago. And as someone who usually has no trouble sleeping, the fact that I couldn't get along with my mattress was a big deal.
ETOnline.com
Kate Spade's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 50% On Designer Handbags and Holiday Gifts
One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's site-wide Black Friday sale offering discounts on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Through November 27, the Kate Spade Black Friday sale is offering designer deals up to 50% off using code BLACKFRIYAY — including fall and winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots.
ETOnline.com
Amazon's New Kindle Paperwhite Drops to Lowest Price for Black Friday — Plus More Amazon Device Deals
Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday sale event to offer members major deals on devices for their early holiday shopping. Among the thousands of discounts are plenty of Amazon device deals worth shopping during Amazon Black Friday Sale. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs and Ring Security Cameras, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank.
ETOnline.com
The Best Black Friday iPad Deals: Apple's iPad 9 Drops to The Lowest Price This Year
Thanks to technology, the world has never been more at our fingertips. That's even more true with the help of convenient, lightweight tablets that can be taken anywhere like Apple's iPads. If you've been thinking of buying one of Apple's slim, powerful tablets, there's never been a better time to do so than this week with Amazon's Black Friday deals. A brand-new iPad 9 is on sale for less than $300.
archiscene.net
Step By Step Guide for Creating the Coziest Sleep Room Ever
Do you have trouble sleeping? Tossing and turning every night can be more tiring than running a marathon. Then, after you finally manage to close your eyes, you feel like only an hour has passed when the horrible sound of the alarm jolts you from sleep. We’ve all had nights...
Best affordable pillows: 6 money and sleep-saving buys
Renters, savers, and college roomies, pick up these pillows for cheap from Amazon, Target, and Bed Bath and Beyond
Don't hit snooze on these 10 mattress sales (and more) for better sleep this Black Friday
There are already so many mattress sales to make the most of this Black Friday. Invest in picks from Simba, Nectar, Emma, and other top brands for better sleep
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is On Sale at Amazon's Black Friday Sale 2022
Amazon's Black Friday Deals are here and back with can't-miss beauty and skincare deals. If you're looking to give your skin the royal treatment this fall and winter, look no further than Kate Middleton’s ageless beauty regimen. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a long-time user of Biotulin Skin...
ETOnline.com
Nike Black Friday Sale: Save up to 60% on Nike Shoes, Running Gear and Workout Clothes
The Nike Black Friday Sale just landed with everything from iconic sneakers to athletic clothes. You've got a chance to score some of the best deals of the year if you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe or restock your year-round essentials. Nike is offering up to 60% off some of the very best activewear and footwear with code: BLACKFRIDAY through November 26.
domino
A Shape-Shifting IKEA Bed Helps This Attic Go From Guest Room to Office
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. With sloping ceilings and few usable walls, turning an attic into a livable space is always tricky. Combine those quirky angles with a client who changed direction midway through the renovation, and many designers might have been tempted to throw in the towel, but not Hollie Velten. The interior designer was unfazed when her client Molly Rodau’s plans for the top floor went from a project with a single function to one with three.
8 best anti-crease and clothes refresher sprays that will save you from putting the washing machine on
The cost of living crisis isn’t too far from anyone’s mind and as a result, most of us are looking for ways to cut back costs any way we can. That may be through cheaply heating our homes, working out what governmental help is available or opting for energy-saving gadgets and gizmos. But it’s the latter that we here at IndyBest can help with. From reviewing Aldi’s energy-efficient airfryer – which costs 14p per day to run compared to the 87p of your usual cooker – to finding the best heated clothes airers, we’re on a mission to find...
Golf Channel
FootJoy gift guide: Explore some of the holiday season’s best sellers
FootJoy has an abundance of items that can make the perfect gift for any golfer. From the sharpest shoes to top apparel, here's a look at some of what FootJoy has to offer this holiday season (click here for more items, including stocking stuffers):. MyJoys. For the golfer looking to...
