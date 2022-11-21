We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. ‘Tis the season to save on Pottery Barn essentials, including sofas, bedding, bath linens, and decor, like table lamps and exposed storage solutions. Why? The brand has already released a robust list of Black Friday deals in every category, all up to 50 percent off. Pottery Barn isn’t alone in launching their deals — Black Friday is already in full swing for many retailers, including the heavy-hitters, like Amazon and West Elm, and our favorite DTC brands, like Our Place and Great Jones. The best part is we’re already seeing a number of editor-tested and editor-loved products including Best List winners and Personal Shopper favorites (like the small space-friendly Carmel Sofa!)

3 DAYS AGO