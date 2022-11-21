ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Iron Bowl 2022: News 19 Sports gets you pumped up with Pregame Show

By Carson Burns
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANL4c_0jJ4WrSj00

ALABAMA (WHNT) — It’s the day that many Alabamians wait all year for, who will get the bragging rights: Alabama Crimson Tide or the Auburn Tigers?

The Iron Bowl is arguably one of the most intense in-state match-ups every year, no matter the records on the table. The programs were barely one year old when the rivalry game, later to be coined the ‘Iron Bowl’ was born.

The 2022 Iron Bowl is slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, November 26 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. For the eighth straight season, you’ll be able to watch it live on CBS as the network’s SEC Game of the Week.

To get you pumped up for the game, News 19’s Olivia Whitmire and Claudia Chakamian will be LIVE from Tuscaloosa for a pre-game show, highlighting the history of the Iron Bowl as well as what to look for during this year’s match-up.

Tune in to WHNT or right here on our website starting at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Extreme Iron Bowl Game Day Weather

One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather. Some of the games have been played on...
ALABAMA STATE
thearabtribune.com

1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans

George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn

It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’

SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Colin Cowherd explains how Alabama can make Playoff, calls it 'nightmare scenario that nobody wants to admit'

Alabama is far from a team being talked about in the College Football Playoff picture as The Crimson Tide sit at No. 7 in the latest edition of the rankings. But there is still a scenario, however unlikely it may seem, that 2-loss Alabama finds a way into the postseason mix. College football analyst Colin Cowherd recently weighed in on how he thought that type of a “nightmare scenario” could play out.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Lane Kiffin rumors swirl as Alabama, Auburn prepare for Iron Bowl

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban spoke with reporters and, as expected, heaped praise on the opponent. “They run the ball effectively,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback’s a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen] Pappoe is a really good inside backer. [Derick] Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They’re very good on special teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

It's been a challenging season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who currently reside No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Poll with a record of 9-2. The Crimson Tide anticipates an offseason full of changes both on the coaching staff and the player personnel side of things. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery

In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy