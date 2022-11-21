ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Nets About $1 Million in Valuables

An armed home-invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday netted an estimated $1 million in property, authorities said. The crime was reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Multiview Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. According to the LAPD, a man and a woman were in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence

A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Santa Clarita Man Sentenced More Than 6 Years For Securities Fraud

A Santa Clarita man was sentenced Monday to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million. Matthew Skinner, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, who also ordered him to pay about $1.74 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Transient With Felony Convictions Accused of Stabbing Homeless Woman

A 44-year-old transient with two prior strikes was charged Tuesday with stabbing a homeless woman in Anaheim. Adrian Vargas is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old woman about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South State College Boulevard, near Ball Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Pharmacist Convicted of Role in $11M Fraud Scheme

A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military’s health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Sandy Mai Trang Nguyen, 42, of Irvine, was convicted Tuesday in Los...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Detective Charged with Attempting to Possess Silencer

A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, prosecutors said Wednesday. Luke Walden, 48, was charged with one felony count of attempted possession of a silencer. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 7 in downtown Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Convicted Felon from South LA Faces Sentencing for Gun/Ammo Possession

A convicted felon from South Los Angeles faces sentencing Tuesday for illegally possessing several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles federal court to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Deputies Seek Suspect in Motel Shooting

Orange County sheriff’s investigators asked for the public’s help Wednesday tracking down a suspect in a motel parking lot shooting in Stanton last week. Deputies are looking for 32-year-old Chad Richardson in connection with the 1 p.m. Thursday shooting in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel at 11892 Beach Blvd.
STANTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing 2 Bulldogs at Gunpoint

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs — named Rhino and Blue — have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com

Father Suspected of Killing Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend in Palmdale

A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Stabbing Son-in-Law in Yorba Linda

A 57-year-old man was charged Tuesday with stabbing his son-in-law in Yorba Linda. The victim, who is going through a divorce with his wife, went to see his children Friday night when Hna Zhao told him he had a “gift” for the victim before stabbing him multiple times in the back, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
YORBA LINDA, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Arrested in Armed Residential Robbery in BH in May

Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed residential robbery that occurred in May in Beverly Hills , authorities announced Tuesday. The robbery took place in the early-morning hours of May 3 in the 700 block of North Camden Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Multiple suspects entered the location and forced the residents to surrender their property before fleeing in a vehicle that was parked in the alley.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Pleads Guilty to Train Station Bomb Threat

A 64-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to making a bomb threat against the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station and was sentenced to time served in jail. Norman Emil Simpson was accused of making the bomb threat while at the train station at 28200 Forbes Road about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies. The station was shut down and about five neighboring businesses were also closed as a precaution, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the department.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted of Paralyzing Dog in Irvine

A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog-sitting. Mohammadreza Shojaei was dog-sitting for an Irvine resident May 26, 2018, when he called police about 3 p.m. to report the canine, Max, he was watching was dying, according to a trial brief from prosecutors. When officers arrived they saw the dog was lying motionless, but alive on the floor, prosecutors said.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Teacher Accused Of Attacking Teen Student

A 39-year-old music and dance instructor is scheduled to be arraigned next month on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Orange, authorities said Monday. Sonny Angel Cabugao Boloico of Aliso Viejo was charged Nov. 2 with sexual penetration of a child over 14 years old by foreign object and by force, sexual penetration of an unconscious victim, lewd acts on a child 14 or 15 years old and using an underage person for obscene matter, according to court records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead in Palmdale Motel Room

A man was found dead Monday in a Palmdale motel room, the apparent result of a violent struggle. The man was found by motel housekeeping staff who entered the room to clean it, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded around...
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy