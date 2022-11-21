ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

mynewsla.com

OC Pharmacist Convicted of Role in $11M Fraud Scheme

A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military’s health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Sandy Mai Trang Nguyen, 42, of Irvine, was convicted Tuesday in Los...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ex-Amtrak worker from Riverside County, husband plead guilty to fraud

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A former Amtrak employee from Riverside County pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal criminal charges for conspiring with her husband to steal nearly $1 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits and for fraudulently obtaining more than $63,000 in sickness benefits while she worked for the railroad company.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County, California Man Sentenced to Over 17 Years in Prison for Scamming Cannabis Vaping Business Investors Out of More Than $35 Million

November 22, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former UCLA decathlete who also competed with the Philippines national team was sentenced yesterday to 210 months in federal prison for fraudulently. raising more than $45 million from investors who were told their funds would be used to finance companies marketing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Santa Clarita Man Sentenced More Than 6 Years For Securities Fraud

A Santa Clarita man was sentenced Monday to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million. Matthew Skinner, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, who also ordered him to pay about $1.74 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet

A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
CERRITOS, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence

A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Riverside County Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Misusing COVID-Relief Business Loans on Personal Expenses Such as Luxury Cars Including a $113,000 Mercedes-Benz

November 22, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County man was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Paycheck Protection. Program (PPP) for personal expenses such as luxury cars after he obtained a COVID-business relief loan for more...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Law & Crime

California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase

A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Convicted Felon from South LA Sentenced to Prison for Gun/Ammo Possession

A convicted felon from South Los Angeles was sentenced to 77 months behind bars Tuesday for illegally possessing several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles federal court to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case

A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert The post Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Compton Man Who Robbed Men From Dating App Gets Over 9 Years in Prison

A Compton man was sentenced Monday to more than nine years in federal prison for targeting and robbing men he met on the Grindr dating app. Derrick Patterson was sentenced to 111 months behind bars by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, who also ordered him to pay $84,195 in restitution. At the hearing, Walter applied a hate-crime enhancement to Patterson’s sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
COMPTON, CA

