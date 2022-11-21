Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
OC Pharmacist Convicted of Role in $11M Fraud Scheme
A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military’s health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Sandy Mai Trang Nguyen, 42, of Irvine, was convicted Tuesday in Los...
spectrumnews1.com
Ex-Amtrak worker from Riverside County, husband plead guilty to fraud
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A former Amtrak employee from Riverside County pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal criminal charges for conspiring with her husband to steal nearly $1 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits and for fraudulently obtaining more than $63,000 in sickness benefits while she worked for the railroad company.
mynewsla.com
Bribery Sentence Due for Former Federal Agent From Riverside County
A Riverside County man who worked as a federal agent faces sentencing in Los Angeles Monday for using his access to closely controlled government databases in exchange for cash. Felix Cisneros Jr., 48, of Murrieta, was convicted in May of 30 federal counts of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, money...
Arcadia resident gets 20-year sentence for Coachella Valley fraud
An Arcadia woman was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison for soliciting over $22.8 million in funds for a condominium and hotel complex in the Coachella Valley, then spending part of the money on luxury cars, travel and designer clothing. Ruixue “Serena” Shi was sentenced by U.S. District...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County, California Man Sentenced to Over 17 Years in Prison for Scamming Cannabis Vaping Business Investors Out of More Than $35 Million
November 22, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former UCLA decathlete who also competed with the Philippines national team was sentenced yesterday to 210 months in federal prison for fraudulently. raising more than $45 million from investors who were told their funds would be used to finance companies marketing...
mynewsla.com
Santa Clarita Man Sentenced More Than 6 Years For Securities Fraud
A Santa Clarita man was sentenced Monday to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million. Matthew Skinner, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, who also ordered him to pay about $1.74 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SoCal man gets over 17 years in prison for cannabis pen fraud
A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens.
Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet
A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
SoCal man ran 2 drug labs that made fentanyl pills: prosecutors
A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said Monday.
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Misusing COVID-Relief Business Loans on Personal Expenses Such as Luxury Cars Including a $113,000 Mercedes-Benz
November 22, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County man was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Paycheck Protection. Program (PPP) for personal expenses such as luxury cars after he obtained a COVID-business relief loan for more...
California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase
A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
mynewsla.com
Convicted Felon from South LA Sentenced to Prison for Gun/Ammo Possession
A convicted felon from South Los Angeles was sentenced to 77 months behind bars Tuesday for illegally possessing several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles federal court to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Authorities crack down on illegal street racing, takeovers in Los Angeles ahead of Thanksgiving
With record Thanksgiving traffic this week, officers will be out in full force, cracking down on illegal street racing and takeovers in Southern California. Los Angeles Police will be patrolling local hotspots known for illegal street racing and takeovers across the southland including the Sixth Street Viaduct which has been a hotbed of illegal activity […]
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case
A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert The post Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Set Next Week for Sisters in Deadly Attack on Moreno Valley Man
A woman who fatally stabbed a 54-year-old man during a drunken argument in Perris, and whose younger sister tried to help her get away, is slated to be sentenced next week, alongside her sibling. Jessica Taylor Bratschi, 25, and Erica Nicole Bratschi, 20, both of Perris, pleaded guilty last week...
NBC News
L.A. officer who fired in store, fatally striking teen in dressing room, violated policy, board rules
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police officer violated policy when he fired a rifle at a suspect inside a clothing store last year, killing a 14-year-old girl in a dressing room, a civilian oversight board ruled Tuesday. Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired three times when police responded...
mynewsla.com
Compton Man Who Robbed Men From Dating App Gets Over 9 Years in Prison
A Compton man was sentenced Monday to more than nine years in federal prison for targeting and robbing men he met on the Grindr dating app. Derrick Patterson was sentenced to 111 months behind bars by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, who also ordered him to pay $84,195 in restitution. At the hearing, Walter applied a hate-crime enhancement to Patterson’s sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Suit Alleging Student Sat in Urine Soaked Clothing May Settle Before Trial
A lawsuit filed on behalf of a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly forced to wear a trash bag and sit in class in urine-soaked clothes after his teacher refused to let him use the restroom in 2018 may be settled before trial, an attorney for Los Angeles Unified states in new court papers.
