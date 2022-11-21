Read full article on original website
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
Rail stoppage could add to supply chain disruptions in St. Louis
A labor dispute involving the freight rail industry is currently in a holding pattern. A cooling-off period will expire next month.
'We are scared for our lives': Downtown St. Louis residents beg for safety improvements
ST. LOUIS — Casandra Hodges faced the floor out of fear Tuesday night. After hearing multiple gunshots, she dropped to the ground for safety in her apartment. "I heard the gunshots, it sounded like tah tah tah," Hodges tells 5 On Your Side. Wednesday morning, the noise is still...
Busy travel day for many ahead of Thanksgiving
The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the holiday.
Planes, trains, and automobiles – St. Louisans on the move this Thanksgiving
If you're flying into St. Louis-Lambert International Airport this week for Thanksgiving, officials warn you to expect long lines.
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
scctd.org
THE ST. CLAIR COUNTY TRANSIT DISTRICT TO HOST “REINDEER GAMES” EVENT ON DEC. 18TH at the Belleville Transit Center
The free event is open to the public and will feature a live reindeer. Rudolph might not have been able to join in all the “reindeer games,” but area residents can. The St. Clair County Transit District, in conjunction with Citizens for Modern Transit and Metro Transit, will host “Reindeer Games” on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Belleville Transit Center, which is located at 800 Scheel Street in Belleville. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a live reindeer, games, snacks, crafts and a commemorative photo. Children will also receive a goodie bag.
KMOV
North City Shell gas station ordered to close for a year, city citing nuisance concerns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A gas station that has been at the center of safety concerns in North St. Louis is now being ordered to shut down by the city. “You’ve got gas stations right there along Jefferson less than half a mile from this location, you’ve got gas stations around Salisbury, that are not having these exact same issues and problems,” said Brandon Bosley, 3rd Ward Alderman for the City of St. Louis.
KMOV
West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving
News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
$40M St. Louis facility opens to help people with homelessness and HIV/AIDS
DOORWAYS offers its clients a place to live and a lot of other services, like mental health care, help finding work, a food pantry, and access to a pharmacist, all in one place.
scctd.org
MetroLink Expansion in Illinois is on Track
The St. Clair County Transit District has released an RFP for construction for the MetroLink expansion project in St. Clair County to MidAmerica Airport. Bids are due in January with the goal to have the project awarded by the end of January, 2023. If there are no delays, construction would begin in March 2023.
KFVS12
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
KMOV
St. Louis car dealership develops technology fix to stop would-be car thieves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Since the beginning of 2022, an average of 27 cars have been stolen every day in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County combined. Now, a local car dealership is trying to be part of the solution. Elliot Silk, Services Director for Suntrup Kia...
Black Friday shopping in Illinois? Think twice before parking your car
ILLINOIS – Black Friday shopping could lead to large crowds and packed parking spaces, depending on where you venture. In Illinois, drivers should think twice about where to park. Secretary of State Jesse White and Illinois police agencies have teamed up for a statewide parking sting for the 15th...
St. Charles Amazon workers to participate in strike on Black Friday
Amazon workers in St. Charles are expected to strike in protest of what they call “exploitation.” Workers are demanding better pay, increased compensation for cross training for additional roles, and better worker safety protections.
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
KMOV
Porch pirate prevention
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The busiest shopping season of the year is here, and many purchases will be made online. But the packages delivered to customers’ front doors are vulnerable to thieves on the prowl. Recently, a thief was caught on surveillance camera stealing $100 worth of wine...
KMOV
2 dead, 1 injured in South City crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and one was injured after a crash at Gravois and Meramec in south St. Louis on Tuesday night, according to police. St. Louis police reported a Cadillac XTS was speeding down Meramec when it crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Trax around 10 p.m. After the collision, the Chevrolet continued west into the intersection of Meramec and Gravois, and the Cadillac rolled over.
Police: Man drove kidnapped woman and kids around St. Louis area while delivering food orders
CLAYTON, Mo. — A Fenton man has been charged after police say he kidnapped his wife and two young children at gunpoint over the weekend and drove them around the St. Louis area while making food deliveries. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Jaquan Banks, a...
PLANetizen
$323 Million Waterfront Project Cruising Along in St. Louis
Lighthouse Point will be constructed just to the north of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, in the upper right of the image shown here. | marekuliasz / Shutterstock. “The Board of Aldermen on Friday passed legislation to help finance a proposed $323 million marina complex with hotels, restaurants and an indoor waterpark on St. Louis' far northern riverfront,” reports Mark Schlinkmann for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Police looking for suspect in south St. Louis early morning crash
The driver of a car involved in a rollover incident on Magnolia and Nebraska Avenue is wanted by police.
