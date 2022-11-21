ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
THE ST. CLAIR COUNTY TRANSIT DISTRICT TO HOST “REINDEER GAMES” EVENT ON DEC. 18TH at the Belleville Transit Center

The free event is open to the public and will feature a live reindeer. Rudolph might not have been able to join in all the “reindeer games,” but area residents can. The St. Clair County Transit District, in conjunction with Citizens for Modern Transit and Metro Transit, will host “Reindeer Games” on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Belleville Transit Center, which is located at 800 Scheel Street in Belleville. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a live reindeer, games, snacks, crafts and a commemorative photo. Children will also receive a goodie bag.
North City Shell gas station ordered to close for a year, city citing nuisance concerns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A gas station that has been at the center of safety concerns in North St. Louis is now being ordered to shut down by the city. “You’ve got gas stations right there along Jefferson less than half a mile from this location, you’ve got gas stations around Salisbury, that are not having these exact same issues and problems,” said Brandon Bosley, 3rd Ward Alderman for the City of St. Louis.
West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving

News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
MetroLink Expansion in Illinois is on Track

The St. Clair County Transit District has released an RFP for construction for the MetroLink expansion project in St. Clair County to MidAmerica Airport. Bids are due in January with the goal to have the project awarded by the end of January, 2023. If there are no delays, construction would begin in March 2023.
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
Porch pirate prevention

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The busiest shopping season of the year is here, and many purchases will be made online. But the packages delivered to customers’ front doors are vulnerable to thieves on the prowl. Recently, a thief was caught on surveillance camera stealing $100 worth of wine...
2 dead, 1 injured in South City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and one was injured after a crash at Gravois and Meramec in south St. Louis on Tuesday night, according to police. St. Louis police reported a Cadillac XTS was speeding down Meramec when it crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Trax around 10 p.m. After the collision, the Chevrolet continued west into the intersection of Meramec and Gravois, and the Cadillac rolled over.
$323 Million Waterfront Project Cruising Along in St. Louis

Lighthouse Point will be constructed just to the north of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, in the upper right of the image shown here. | marekuliasz / Shutterstock. “The Board of Aldermen on Friday passed legislation to help finance a proposed $323 million marina complex with hotels, restaurants and an indoor waterpark on St. Louis' far northern riverfront,” reports Mark Schlinkmann for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
