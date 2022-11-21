’Thankful’ at Thanksgiving: Festival of Trees events in Boise, Canyon County return

Put down that wireless mouse and give your finger a break — there will be no scrolling when it comes to a couple of beloved Treasure Valley holiday traditions this year.

That’s right, after a couple of years of going virtual or being flat-out canceled, the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees and the Canyon County Festival of Trees are back to being in-person events.

All of those holiday feels you get wandering through a Christmas forest of trees just isn’t as magical through a computer screen.

Both festivals this year will feature a variety of embellished trees, wreaths and other decor, as well as entertainment and special events. And it all kicks off this week.

“We are so thankful that after a virtual event in 2020 and no festival in 2021, we are able to return in person with the premier event that ushers in the holiday season in the Treasure Valley,” said Jill Aldape, vice president of philanthropy at Saint Alphonsus, in a news release.

Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees

▪ When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23; 2 to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27.

▪ Where: Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St.

▪ Details: Special attractions, including train and LEGO displays, visits with Santa, and “a children’s scavenger hunt, an art contest for K-6 grade students, a holiday gift shop and a magical Talking Tree,” according to a press release. There is also a gala on Tuesday with holiday tree sales and no-host cocktails at 5:30 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m., for $300 per person (ticket sales are now closed). There will be a fashion show and luncheon at noon Monday, Nov. 28, for $100-$150 per person (tables of 10 are sold out).

▪ Benefits: Proceeds “fund priority capital projects at Saint Alphonsus with the focus on its new Neuro Surgical Trauma Intensive Care Unit,” according to the event’s website .

▪ Admission: $10 general, $6 military, seniors ($5 senior day special Wednesday) and children 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger. New this year, admission tickets can be purchased online, as well as at the door.

▪ Information: 208-367-5659, saintalphonsus.org/festival .

Canyon County Festival of Trees

▪ When: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

▪ Where: Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa

▪ Details: Vendors, entertainment and visits with Santa. Special events on Saturday, including “Breakfast with Santa” from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for $10, and “Cocktails and Canvas” at 6 p.m. for $50. Also, a gala is being held 5:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, for $125 per person.

▪ Benefits: Proceeds support Nampa and Caldwell Meals on Wheels programs, which provide healthy meals to seniors.

▪ Admission: $5 general, $3 seniors and children 12 and younger, $15 family pass

▪ Information: 208-459-0439, 2cfestivaloftrees.com .