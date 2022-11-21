ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

’Thankful’ at Thanksgiving: Festival of Trees events in Boise, Canyon County return

By Michelle Jenkins
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QawHJ_0jJ4W3r000

Put down that wireless mouse and give your finger a break — there will be no scrolling when it comes to a couple of beloved Treasure Valley holiday traditions this year.

That’s right, after a couple of years of going virtual or being flat-out canceled, the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees and the Canyon County Festival of Trees are back to being in-person events.

All of those holiday feels you get wandering through a Christmas forest of trees just isn’t as magical through a computer screen.

Both festivals this year will feature a variety of embellished trees, wreaths and other decor, as well as entertainment and special events. And it all kicks off this week.

“We are so thankful that after a virtual event in 2020 and no festival in 2021, we are able to return in person with the premier event that ushers in the holiday season in the Treasure Valley,” said Jill Aldape, vice president of philanthropy at Saint Alphonsus, in a news release.

Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees

▪ When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23; 2 to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27.

▪ Where: Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St.

▪ Details: Special attractions, including train and LEGO displays, visits with Santa, and “a children’s scavenger hunt, an art contest for K-6 grade students, a holiday gift shop and a magical Talking Tree,” according to a press release. There is also a gala on Tuesday with holiday tree sales and no-host cocktails at 5:30 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m., for $300 per person (ticket sales are now closed). There will be a fashion show and luncheon at noon Monday, Nov. 28, for $100-$150 per person (tables of 10 are sold out).

▪ Benefits: Proceeds “fund priority capital projects at Saint Alphonsus with the focus on its new Neuro Surgical Trauma Intensive Care Unit,” according to the event’s website .

▪ Admission: $10 general, $6 military, seniors ($5 senior day special Wednesday) and children 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger. New this year, admission tickets can be purchased online, as well as at the door.

▪ Information: 208-367-5659, saintalphonsus.org/festival .

Canyon County Festival of Trees

▪ When: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

▪ Where: Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa

▪ Details: Vendors, entertainment and visits with Santa. Special events on Saturday, including “Breakfast with Santa” from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for $10, and “Cocktails and Canvas” at 6 p.m. for $50. Also, a gala is being held 5:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, for $125 per person.

▪ Benefits: Proceeds support Nampa and Caldwell Meals on Wheels programs, which provide healthy meals to seniors.

▪ Admission: $5 general, $3 seniors and children 12 and younger, $15 family pass

▪ Information: 208-459-0439, 2cfestivaloftrees.com .

Comments / 0

Related
newsradio1310.com

7 Events Happening this Holiday Weekend in the Magic Valley

Thanksgiving weekend is finally here and many will be traveling and have plans with their friends and family already, but others will have friends and family coming to the Magic Valley and be looking for things to do and ways to entertain them this weekend. While eating and family time should be the priority, after Thursday, what do you do to get out of the house and have some fun? There are multiple events this weekend and plenty to take your friends and family to or to get out of the house away from everyone. Here are some of the events taking place in the Magic Valley this weekend.
JEROME, ID
105.5 The Fan

Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?

There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

10 Boise Stores Closed For Thanksgiving

In the past, the consensus seemed to be that most Americans needed to do some kind of shopping on Thanksgiving. Perhaps a quick run to the grocery store for an extra jar of gravy, or the hardware store to fix that light in your guest bedroom, or a trip to pickup earplugs so you don't have to listen to your racist uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho

Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Bonus: City Cast Boise talks WinCo

Happy Thanksgiving from LD & Joel! We wanted to do something special for this episode, which is why we're handing the mic over to our friends at City Cast Boise as they chat about one of our *favorite* local spots: WinCo!. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise...
pnwag.net

Idahoans Looking For Snow, Rain

With many farmers already thinking about the New Year, and what 2023 holds in store for their crop, their livestock and their operation, why should water be any different? Producers across southern Idaho are very hopeful this coming winter will be a cool one with a lot of rain and snow to replenish aquifers. Terrell Sorensen with University of Idaho Extension in Power County said the growing season emptied nearly ever reservoir in his area.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here

BOISE, Idaho — The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here. The calendar features all kinds of cute dogs that are showing their support for the Boise State Broncos and by purchasing one, you are showing support too. The money raised from the calendar goes towards supporting the Campus Food Pantry.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home

It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
FRUITLAND, ID
MIX 106

Is Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Tradition Dead in Boise?

We all know that Thanksgiving is about being thankful and showing appreciation for the things we take for granted each year. No matter what, the one thing that we seem to always associate Thanksgiving with is turkey. That delicious bird that so many people devote time to preparing (in endless ways I might add) that I wonder:
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

These Words Mean Something Different in Idaho

Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places means something different and usually less exciting. Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho. Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
228
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy