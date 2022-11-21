ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Blinken arrives in Qatar for US World Cup opener

By Camdyn Bruce
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40s8Ek_0jJ4W15Y00
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, center, speaks with Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, left, and Qatar Foundation CEO Sheikha Hind Bint Al Thani during a visit to Oxygen Park at Education City, in Doha Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Karim Jaafar/Pool via AP)

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken landed in Doha, Qatar, Monday morning ahead of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s opening World Cup match against Wales.

Blinken was also set to attend the fifth annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue and meet with the country’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

“The United States is committed to our long-standing friendship and strong partnership with Qatar,” Blinken tweeted before taking off Sunday night.

Blinken kicked off his visit with an event with youth soccer players as part of the Generation Amazing Festival 2022.

“One of the things that we do is we engage in what we call sports diplomacy. We use sports as a way of connecting people, connecting people to our country,” Blinken said.

“I am a lifelong lover of football – a very mediocre player, but a lover of the sport. And the thing that’s so powerful about it is everywhere that I go in the world, I find other people who love the game,” said Blinken. “It’s an incredibly powerful way of bringing people together.”

Blinken was joined at the event by Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Canadian Development Minister Harjit Sajjan and Hasan Al Thawadi, head of the committee that organized the World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar has come under heavy criticism for a range of human rights abuses in the lead-up to the World Cup, ranging from its draconian treatment of migrant laborers to the criminalization of homosexuality, which is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Human rights groups have called for countries including the U.S. not to send high-ranking officials due to those abuses. However, international criticism has been muted and FIFA, the world governing body mired in recent corruption scandals, has staunchly defended the host country.

On Monday, seven European teams competing at the FIFA World Cup scrapped plans to wear rainbow-printed armbands in support of LGBTQ rights, citing threats from FIFA to impose sanctions if the players went through with sporting the accessory.

During his meeting with Qatari officials, Blinken is planning to “discuss a range of priorities, including global health, humanitarian assistance, international development, labor and human rights, security cooperation, climate change, and trade and investment,” according to the State Department.

The US team played to a 1-1 draw with Wales in Monday’s match.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
The Independent

World Cup fans’ party cancelled after Qatar ‘imposes’ alcohol restrictions

A World Cup party has been cancelled after Qatari authorities “imposed” changes to restrict alcohol sales, organisers said.Fan charity Gol Cymru was looking to build on the success of its parties held either side of Wales’ opening World Cup game against the USA with a second round of events for Friday’s fixture with Iran.But they said they were told at the last minute of new conditions preventing alcohol sales before 12pm, leading to them cancelling their pre-match event at the InterContinental Doha hotel, in the West Bay area of the city.Wales’ crunch group B fixture against Iran kicks off at...
The Associated Press

Israeli-Palestinian conflict catches up with Qatar World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was uncharted territory for the Israeli journalist. Wandering through the rustic outdoor marketplace in Doha before the start of the World Cup, he zeroed in on a Qatari man in his traditional headdress and white flowing robe and asked for an interview. “Which channel?”...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after shock World Cup win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday on Wednesday immediately following their nation’s shock win over Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.Captained by Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Argentina were expected to make short work of the unfancied Saudis before a deep run in the competition, and came to Qatar as second favourites to lift the trophy behind South American rivals Brazil.But many thousands of Saudi Arabian fans packed the Lusail Stadium in Doha to cheer their team to a remarkable comeback victory, as a quickfire double of second-half goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari eclipsed...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
AFP

Will any music stars perform in Qatar?

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant. 
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
NME

Wales fans “have rainbow hats confiscated” at Qatar World Cup game

Welsh football fans have claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of the World Cup match with the USA yesterday (November 21). Following the match which ended in a 1-1 draw – marking the first time Wales had played in a World Cup match in 64 years – the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and plans to address the matter with FIFA.
Benzinga

US Journalist Slams Qatar After Getting Detained Over Rainbow Shirt At FIFA World Cup: 'Keeps Moving Goalposts'

American soccer journalist Grant Wahl said he was detained by security staff after he wore a rainbow shirt to the U.S. World Cup opener against Wales in Qatar. What Happened: Wahl wore the rainbow shirt to Qatar's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium where the match was taking place, to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community after a Qatari ambassador, earlier this month, said homosexuality was "damage in the mind."
The Independent

Players are being ‘controlled’ at Qatar World Cup, says Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen says players are being “controlled” at the Qatar World Cup.The start of the tournament has been dominated by off-field issues such as the exploitation of migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure, and LGBTQ+ rights in the host country.The flames were stoked by the extraordinary opening address of Fifa president Gianni Infantino in which he conflated his experiences as ginger-haired child who moved from Italy to Switzerland with that of discriminated groups in Qatar like south Asian labourers, the gay community and disabled people.There has also been a growing furore around the OneLove armband,...
BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
The Associated Press

Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the talking at the start of likely his final World Cup. “This was a beautiful moment,” Ronaldo said. “The world record, the only player to score in five World Cups, makes me very proud.”
The Associated Press

Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s shocking World Cup win over Argentina. From Syria and Jordan to Gaza and Qatar — host of this year’s World Cup -- fans basked in Saudi Arabia’s achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. Immediately after their team’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory, Saudi fans who witnessed the match in person flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving their country’s green and white flags while chanting and singing -- and even hugging distraught Argentina fans. “I’m speechless,” Saudi Arabia fan Sultan Alharthi said. “I can’t even explain how much happy I am, because I didn’t expect we will win.
The Hill

Post-Biden-Xi summit, could the US and China be on a path toward détente?

“Jaw, jaw, is better than war, war,” Winston Churchill advised in 1954 as the Cold War hardened. So toxic is the downward spiral of the United States’s freefalling relationship with China that just getting to the jaw part was quite an ordeal. Now that the summit between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is behind us, did it halt the drift toward conflict and put U.S.-China ties on a path toward détente?
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

781K+
Followers
89K+
Post
556M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy