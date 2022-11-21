ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Health Dept.: RSV cases continue to rise

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zc9Yj_0jJ4VtBy00

TULSA, Okla. — An El Reno teenager died from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The Tulsa County Health Department (THD) said RSV cases continue to rise among children and older adults.

Just last month, 13-year-old Daniel Maifield was enjoying teenage life and being what his family described as “adventurous.”

They never thought RSV would impact their lives. His family said it happened so fast and thought it was just a cold at first. However, the family is left in mourning and remembering Daniel’s loving spirit.

“He was always happy,” his sister Kambry said. “I missed when he annoyed me all the time.”

He passed away earlier this month. His family said he had an autoimmune disorder, too. Kambry remembers his final days as heartbreaking.

“He would get so weak that he could barely talk. It felt like his tongue was swollen you could barely understand what he said. I just hate looking at him like that,” she said.

THD epidemiologist Madison Thomas said RSV cases started earlier than normal and we are seeing an uptick in cases compared to the last couple years.

Thomas said it is not clear why we are seeing more cases than usual.

“Taking all the precautions that we did the last couple of years for Covid and now we’re not taking as many precautions as before, [maybe] that’s what’s having the virus spread around more. It’s really hard to say,” Thomas said.

This holiday season she is reminding people to keep babies, older adults and those with immune compromised health safe because the virus is worse for them.

“Washing hands frequently for the appropriate amount of time, making sure to avoid contact with eyes, nose, mouth; avoid contact with the face with unwashed hands and if you are feeling sick no matter what it is, if you’re experiencing cold-like symptoms, it really is important to stay home,” Thomas said.

Thomas adds, RSV symptoms include coughing, sneezing and runny nose, but if you are experiencing difficulty breathing, go to the hospital.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Tulsa Health Experts Seeing Increase in Respiratory Viruses Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Health experts in Tulsa said they are seeing an increase in flu cases and other respiratory viruses right now, just before Thanksgiving. Some patients might have been sick with COVID and then get sick again with the flu. At Hillcrest Medical Center, Emergency Physician Dr. Jeff Johnson is busy seeing patients with all kinds of respiratory illnesses this season.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City

If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TFD responds to east Tulsa apartment fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near E. 51st Street and S. Memorial Drive on Wednesday night. District Chief Jose Ariza said they were first alerted to the fire around 10:00 p.m. “So tonight about 10 o’clock, Tulsa Fire Department was alerted to...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa nonprofit delivers holiday meals to homebound seniors

TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa volunteers cook, package and deliver meals to people who are confined at home. “This is a true labor of love,” said Katie Oatsvall, the organization’s president and CEO. “So many of the people that we have the privilege of serving every day are not only aging but they’re isolated, they’re homebound, and so receiving a hot, celebratory holiday meal is not only heartwarming, but it’s that connection back with the community.”
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
kggfradio.com

Rain in Forecast for Thanksgiving Weekend

A rainy holiday weekend is on the way for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. The Wichita and Tulsa offices of the National Weather Service are predicting periodic chances for light rain throughout the long weekend. The best chance for rain for the KGGF listening area will be tonight through Thanksgiving Day and again Friday night through Saturday evening.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woman Killed In Craig County Crash

One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

House likely a total loss following fire early Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A home is likely a total loss following a fire early Wednesday, Tulsa firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a fire near North Harvard and King Place just before 4 a.m. Firefighters said they had some trouble with hotspots due to structure of the house. No injuries...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For Driving Under The Influence With Baby In The Car

TULSA, Okla. - A man is sentenced to one year in the Tulsa County Jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana without a driver's license. Tulsa Police pulled over Ja'von Mitchell back in January for a traffic violation and saw the entire passenger compartment was filled with smoke. The arrest report also said Mitchell's 7-month-old son was in an infant carrier in the backseat. Police say Mitchell did not have a medical marijuana card.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Tulsa woman arrested for DUI after causing accident with her children in the car

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a Tulsa woman was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after she caused an accident near 26th and South Lewis. Annalee Cromer was driving northbound when she hit another northbound vehicle and went off the road, striking a railing. She had her two children, aged seven and eight, in the car with her, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy