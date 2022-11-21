Ambulance involved in multi-vehicle wreck in Guilford County, injuries reported
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in Guilford County on Monday afternoon.
EMS officials report minor injuries after the three-vehicle crash.
It is unclear how many people were injured.
No patients were on board the ambulance, officials were not responding to a call and the lights and sirens were not running.
The investigation is in the early stages.
