Ambulance involved in multi-vehicle wreck in Guilford County, injuries reported

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in Guilford County on Monday afternoon.

EMS officials report minor injuries after the three-vehicle crash.

It is unclear how many people were injured.

No patients were on board the ambulance, officials were not responding to a call and the lights and sirens were not running.

The investigation is in the early stages.

This is a developing story.

