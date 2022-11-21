ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Ambulance involved in multi-vehicle wreck in Guilford County, injuries reported

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42b97I_0jJ4VQn100

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in Guilford County on Monday afternoon.

EMS officials report minor injuries after the three-vehicle crash.

It is unclear how many people were injured.

No patients were on board the ambulance, officials were not responding to a call and the lights and sirens were not running.

The investigation is in the early stages.

This is a developing story.

