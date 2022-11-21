ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is

The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
MilitaryTimes

KC-46 tanker’s boom issue will prevent A-10 refueling for years

Supply chain problems have delayed an effort to redesign the KC-46 tanker’s refueling boom, keeping the plane years away from being able to gas up the entire Air Force inventory. Engineers are redesigning the fuel pipe to be more flexible so it can properly connect to the A-10C Thunderbolt...
theaviationgeekclub.com

First SR-71 RSO explains why Reconnaissance Systems Officer cockpit had to be rearranged before the Blackbird maiden flight or the USAF would not buy the SR-71

‘Airspeed indicators were on one side, attitude indicators were on the other, altimeter gauges were in the middle, and we couldn’t even tell what time it was. It was a nightmare,’ Richard “Butch” Sheffield first SR-71 Blackbird RSO. During its career, the SR-71 Blackbird gathered intelligence...
nationalinterest.org

Rapid Dragon: U.S. Spec Ops Command Wants to Arm Cargo Planes

Rapid Dragon is an effort to arm cargo planes with long-range stand-off munitions. The United States' effort to bring more firepower quickly to a fight took a new turn this week with Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) testing out the Rapid Dragon palletized munitions concept. “This effort is meant to...
marinelink.com

New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy

The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
industrytoday.com

CW Announces New Innovation Across Expansive Portfolio

Unique partnerships, innovative new capabilities, expanded cybersecurity offerings, and increased investments in partner enablement. ConnectWise anchored its innovation story around the Asio platform, which launched last year, with many new products and services now benefitting from this modern engineering approach. With this modern, unified, open, and extensible platform, partners can expect infinite scalability, intelligent automation, value-added reporting and insights, and a common user interface. The company also showcased its ability to move from ideation to implementation at a more rapid speed than before—even daily at times—to deliver updates and enhancements across the portfolio.
industrytoday.com

ESDS Software Solutions Limited Scaling up Talent Pool

ESDS Software Solutions Limited, one of India’s leading cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud provider starts mega hiring drive of 700+. Nashik: ESDS Software Solutions Limited (“ESDS”, “Company” and “ESDS Software”). One of India’s leading cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud requirements provider has announced its recruitment drive of 700+ candidates talents across their offices in India.
industrytoday.com

How to Optimize Generator Performance in Microgrids

Cost-effective benefits of paralleling and synchronizing multiple generators. To choose a generator solution without weighing the parts that make up the whole could be tempting for companies when it comes to their microgrid applications. However, considering the mission-critical environments that microgrids typically operate in, it’s extra important to evaluate the engines that ultimately power these systems.
industrytoday.com

AGE Industries Announces New Equipment

AGE’s new equipment increases efficiency and throughput. The upgrades will substantially reduce lead times and improve plant safety. Cleburne, TX – AGE Industries, Ltd, a leading supplier of custom paper tubes, innovative packaging and shipping solutions, announces the addition of two flexo /folder/gluers, two unitizers, one automated stitcher, and one new scrap handling system to its Texas plants that will increase efficiency, improve throughput at each shift, and reduce forklift handling operations to create a safer work environment. Positioning itself for the future, AGE Industries is investing in equipment that will help manufacturers meet the challenges posed by increasing freight, raw material, and labor costs.
industrytoday.com

Modern Hire Launches Virtual Job Tryout for Drivers

New virtual job assessment tool helps enterprises more quickly, efficiently, and ethically select and retain quality candidates. Modern Hire, the enterprise hiring platform that uses advanced selection science to mitigate bias and predict candidate ﬁt, today announced the launch of the Virtual Job Tryout (VJT) for Drivers, a preconﬁgured pre-hire assessment for candidates seeking employment as a commercial driver. The VJT for Drivers is the latest offering in Modern Hire’s growing portfolio of job simulation and text-based assessments that measure key skills and abilities critical to success in the role and that provide candidates with a realistic preview of a typical day on the job.
industrytoday.com

Raft, PayCargo Partner Deliver Enhanced Payment Process

Partnership with PayCargo strengthens Raft’s (formerly Vector.ai) new automated payment functionalities. London — Raft, the intelligent freight command center, today announced the integration of PayCargo, an all-in-one logistics payment platform, that will broaden the capabilities of Raft’s new AI payment functionality tool; an industry-ﬁrst, furthering freight forwarders’ ability to automate their operations and thereby empower their human workforce to focus on value-add activities. Raft users will have access to PayCargo’s suite of payment options, saving signiﬁcant time, costs and avoiding large operational risks.
industrytoday.com

Transport Pro Streamlines Circle Logistics Spot Quoting

Freight intelligence from Transport Pro equips Circle with carrier insights and a faster, more efficient spot quoting process. Circle Logistics, one of the fastest-growing, privately held logistics providers, today announced its team is now tracking all spot quotes using Transport Pro’s quoting tools – empowering Circle to develop a faster, more efﬁcient and data-driven spot quoting process that nearly guarantees shippers successful, on-time deliveries. Using Transport Pro’s quoting dashboard, Circle can record wins and losses over time, resulting in a market-to-market report on lanes the team is quoting and winning.
industrytoday.com

Egnyte Strengthens Secure File Sharing Platform

Updates include general platform, security, governance, AEC and Life Sciences packages. Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, announced several product enhancements that will improve the overall user experience by strengthening security controls, improving productivity, and ensuring better operations across the business. Based on customer feedback and market trends, the updates include enhancements to the web user interface (UI) through the ongoing redesign including improved readability for a best-in-class user experience (UX) and simpler, more efficient ransomware recovery features to quickly bounce back from a cyberattack.
industrytoday.com

Laminar Expands Partnership with Amazon Web Services

Public cloud data security leader announces product availability on AWS Marketplace and addition to the AWS Partner Network. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to business solutions and run their business on AWS. Because Laminar’s Cloud Data Security Platform is optimized for cloud-native, secure stacks, it fits seamlessly within AWS cloud-native architectures. The Laminar Cloud Data Security Platform allows joint customers to autonomously discover, catalog, and prioritize data assets across a wide range of AWS compute and storage technologies: EC2, S3, RDS, Dynamo DB, etc. to classify data without manual intervention and prioritize the most sensitive data while highlighting critical events. Organizations’ data stays safe in AWS while only metadata is sent to the Laminar Cloud.
NASDAQ

KBR Wins $157M Task Order From U.S. Air Force, Boosts Backlog

Consistent with its continued support to Program Executive Office (“PEO”) Aviation and Utility Helicopter Project Office (“UHPO”) since 1988, KBR, Inc. KBR won a contract from the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron. Per this five-year $156.7 million task order, KBR will offer capabilities assessment...
industrytoday.com

ConnectWise Selects Exium to Power SASE Cybersecurity

MSP software leader partners with full-stack cybersecurity leader to help secure SMB and mid-market customers with secure access services. ConnectWise enables IT solution providers to manage, support and secure their clients. Partnering with Exium will expand cybersecurity capabilities to securely connect the infinite edge of computing regardless of the device, network, or location and further accelerate innovation for the TSP market.

