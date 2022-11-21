Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
China's newly released drone is reportedly exact replica of MQ-28 Ghost Bat
The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has unveiled a model of an FH-97A that is almost a direct replica of the Airpower Teaming System loyal wingman drone, now known as the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, according to a report of The Drive published on Thursday. Developed for RAAF. The...
MilitaryTimes
KC-46 tanker’s boom issue will prevent A-10 refueling for years
Supply chain problems have delayed an effort to redesign the KC-46 tanker’s refueling boom, keeping the plane years away from being able to gas up the entire Air Force inventory. Engineers are redesigning the fuel pipe to be more flexible so it can properly connect to the A-10C Thunderbolt...
The US Air Force's XQ-58A Valkyrie drone has a range of up to 3,500 miles
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Kratos Defense and Security Solutions collaboratively tested Block 2 of its XQ-58A Valkyrie unmanned aircraft at the Yuma Proving Ground last week, a press release said. Unmanned aerial systems (UAS) have been deployed in warfare for almost two decades now. While innovative and...
theaviationgeekclub.com
First SR-71 RSO explains why Reconnaissance Systems Officer cockpit had to be rearranged before the Blackbird maiden flight or the USAF would not buy the SR-71
‘Airspeed indicators were on one side, attitude indicators were on the other, altimeter gauges were in the middle, and we couldn’t even tell what time it was. It was a nightmare,’ Richard “Butch” Sheffield first SR-71 Blackbird RSO. During its career, the SR-71 Blackbird gathered intelligence...
nationalinterest.org
Rapid Dragon: U.S. Spec Ops Command Wants to Arm Cargo Planes
Rapid Dragon is an effort to arm cargo planes with long-range stand-off munitions. The United States' effort to bring more firepower quickly to a fight took a new turn this week with Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) testing out the Rapid Dragon palletized munitions concept. “This effort is meant to...
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
The Army wants to modernize battlefield medicine with blood delivery by drone
A scene from Project Convergence. US Army / Collin S. MacKownProject Crimson was a part of Project Convergence, and involved using a FVR-90 drone.
marinelink.com
New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy
The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
industrytoday.com
CW Announces New Innovation Across Expansive Portfolio
Unique partnerships, innovative new capabilities, expanded cybersecurity offerings, and increased investments in partner enablement. ConnectWise anchored its innovation story around the Asio platform, which launched last year, with many new products and services now benefitting from this modern engineering approach. With this modern, unified, open, and extensible platform, partners can expect infinite scalability, intelligent automation, value-added reporting and insights, and a common user interface. The company also showcased its ability to move from ideation to implementation at a more rapid speed than before—even daily at times—to deliver updates and enhancements across the portfolio.
industrytoday.com
ESDS Software Solutions Limited Scaling up Talent Pool
ESDS Software Solutions Limited, one of India’s leading cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud provider starts mega hiring drive of 700+. Nashik: ESDS Software Solutions Limited (“ESDS”, “Company” and “ESDS Software”). One of India’s leading cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud requirements provider has announced its recruitment drive of 700+ candidates talents across their offices in India.
industrytoday.com
How to Optimize Generator Performance in Microgrids
Cost-effective benefits of paralleling and synchronizing multiple generators. To choose a generator solution without weighing the parts that make up the whole could be tempting for companies when it comes to their microgrid applications. However, considering the mission-critical environments that microgrids typically operate in, it’s extra important to evaluate the engines that ultimately power these systems.
industrytoday.com
AGE Industries Announces New Equipment
AGE’s new equipment increases efficiency and throughput. The upgrades will substantially reduce lead times and improve plant safety. Cleburne, TX – AGE Industries, Ltd, a leading supplier of custom paper tubes, innovative packaging and shipping solutions, announces the addition of two flexo /folder/gluers, two unitizers, one automated stitcher, and one new scrap handling system to its Texas plants that will increase efficiency, improve throughput at each shift, and reduce forklift handling operations to create a safer work environment. Positioning itself for the future, AGE Industries is investing in equipment that will help manufacturers meet the challenges posed by increasing freight, raw material, and labor costs.
industrytoday.com
Modern Hire Launches Virtual Job Tryout for Drivers
New virtual job assessment tool helps enterprises more quickly, efficiently, and ethically select and retain quality candidates. Modern Hire, the enterprise hiring platform that uses advanced selection science to mitigate bias and predict candidate ﬁt, today announced the launch of the Virtual Job Tryout (VJT) for Drivers, a preconﬁgured pre-hire assessment for candidates seeking employment as a commercial driver. The VJT for Drivers is the latest offering in Modern Hire’s growing portfolio of job simulation and text-based assessments that measure key skills and abilities critical to success in the role and that provide candidates with a realistic preview of a typical day on the job.
industrytoday.com
Raft, PayCargo Partner Deliver Enhanced Payment Process
Partnership with PayCargo strengthens Raft’s (formerly Vector.ai) new automated payment functionalities. London — Raft, the intelligent freight command center, today announced the integration of PayCargo, an all-in-one logistics payment platform, that will broaden the capabilities of Raft’s new AI payment functionality tool; an industry-ﬁrst, furthering freight forwarders’ ability to automate their operations and thereby empower their human workforce to focus on value-add activities. Raft users will have access to PayCargo’s suite of payment options, saving signiﬁcant time, costs and avoiding large operational risks.
industrytoday.com
Transport Pro Streamlines Circle Logistics Spot Quoting
Freight intelligence from Transport Pro equips Circle with carrier insights and a faster, more efficient spot quoting process. Circle Logistics, one of the fastest-growing, privately held logistics providers, today announced its team is now tracking all spot quotes using Transport Pro’s quoting tools – empowering Circle to develop a faster, more efﬁcient and data-driven spot quoting process that nearly guarantees shippers successful, on-time deliveries. Using Transport Pro’s quoting dashboard, Circle can record wins and losses over time, resulting in a market-to-market report on lanes the team is quoting and winning.
industrytoday.com
Egnyte Strengthens Secure File Sharing Platform
Updates include general platform, security, governance, AEC and Life Sciences packages. Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, announced several product enhancements that will improve the overall user experience by strengthening security controls, improving productivity, and ensuring better operations across the business. Based on customer feedback and market trends, the updates include enhancements to the web user interface (UI) through the ongoing redesign including improved readability for a best-in-class user experience (UX) and simpler, more efficient ransomware recovery features to quickly bounce back from a cyberattack.
industrytoday.com
Laminar Expands Partnership with Amazon Web Services
Public cloud data security leader announces product availability on AWS Marketplace and addition to the AWS Partner Network. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to business solutions and run their business on AWS. Because Laminar’s Cloud Data Security Platform is optimized for cloud-native, secure stacks, it fits seamlessly within AWS cloud-native architectures. The Laminar Cloud Data Security Platform allows joint customers to autonomously discover, catalog, and prioritize data assets across a wide range of AWS compute and storage technologies: EC2, S3, RDS, Dynamo DB, etc. to classify data without manual intervention and prioritize the most sensitive data while highlighting critical events. Organizations’ data stays safe in AWS while only metadata is sent to the Laminar Cloud.
NASDAQ
KBR Wins $157M Task Order From U.S. Air Force, Boosts Backlog
Consistent with its continued support to Program Executive Office (“PEO”) Aviation and Utility Helicopter Project Office (“UHPO”) since 1988, KBR, Inc. KBR won a contract from the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron. Per this five-year $156.7 million task order, KBR will offer capabilities assessment...
industrytoday.com
ConnectWise Selects Exium to Power SASE Cybersecurity
MSP software leader partners with full-stack cybersecurity leader to help secure SMB and mid-market customers with secure access services. ConnectWise enables IT solution providers to manage, support and secure their clients. Partnering with Exium will expand cybersecurity capabilities to securely connect the infinite edge of computing regardless of the device, network, or location and further accelerate innovation for the TSP market.
