PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill fears police protection is shrinking while violence is on the rise."I've sounded the alarms many times. I hope people start listening. I'm not going to pin it all on this administration, but we have to move quickly. We are in crisis," Coghill said. According to the police union, as of early November, the total number of officers and command staff had fallen to 838, far below the budgeted number of 900. So far this year, the police bureau has lost 69 officers: 34 resigned and 35 retired.And there's more bad news on the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO