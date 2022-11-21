ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PublicSource

Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use

Update (11/22/22): After several weeks of delays, the Second Avenue Commons low-barrier shelter has opened, with 95 beds and space for an additional 30 overflow beds. The Commons began moving people into its single-resident occupancy units last week, and plans to open its day program and primary care clinic on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh

Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Rebuilding of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge moving quickly

PITTSBURGH — The heavily traveled Fern Hollow Bridge, which connected Pittsburgh's Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, crumbled to the ground in January, injuring drivers and riders on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. It happened on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the city to talk about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
hwy.co

The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet

You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Thanksgiving holiday closings in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and all city, county, state and federal government offices will be closed for the holiday. Banks and post offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Mail will not be delivered. County golf courses and ice rinks will also be closed for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

As police numbers dwindle, new hiring stymied by delays and few applicants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill fears police protection is shrinking while violence is on the rise."I've sounded the alarms many times. I hope people start listening. I'm not going to pin it all on this administration, but we have to move quickly. We are in crisis," Coghill said. According to the police union, as of early November, the total number of officers and command staff had fallen to 838, far below the budgeted number of 900. So far this year, the police bureau has lost 69 officers: 34 resigned and 35 retired.And there's more bad news on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Make the most of your 2022 holiday season with these Pittsburgh events

GLOWLAND. Continues through Dec. 18. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. oaklandpittsburgh.com. Market Square will host over 35 Alpine-style chalets overflowing with unique gifts during the Peoples Gas Holiday Market. Shop handmade gifts and goods perfect for the upcoming holiday. Find locally made candles and jewelry, wine and food, folk art, and more from local and international vendors, including from Nepal, Peru, and European countries. Visit the Sounds of the Season Stage where live performers will deliver a selection of “soulful sounds, contemporary covers, and festive renditions of holiday favorites.” Continues through Dec. 24. Market Square, Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburghholidays.com/holiday-market.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County begins discounted-fares pilot program for eligible riders

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services launched a one-year pilot program providing certain low-income residents with free or reduced public transit fares through Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The department hopes to use the pilot to inform the development of a permanent program. Allegheny County officials announced...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Protected bike lane bill named for Pittsburgher vetoed over late GOP amendments

Pittsburgh officials have tried for years to make streets safer for cyclists by installing bike lanes protected by parked cars. Those efforts recently hit a snag after Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a road safety bill because of an amendment added to it. After cyclist and University of Pittsburgh staffer Susan...
Tribune-Review

Excela CEO details more specifics of upcoming Butler Health merger

Excela CEO John Sphon doesn’t expect either patients or staff to experience much of a difference in how they access or provide care as the Greensburg-based hospital system moves forward with a merger with Butler Health System. Sphon opened up about the plan Friday as the two organizations announced...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Students in Allegheny Valley School District walk out of high school in protest of staffing issues

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the Allegheny Valley School District walked out of school Wednesday in protest of what they call staffing issues. It’s an issue we know other districts in western Pennsylvania are experiencing, but they say Wednesday was the worst, especially in a high school with a large number of students sent to the auditorium because they didn’t have substitutes to teach multiple classes.
SPRINGDALE, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

7 best Belgian waffles in Pittsburgh

Cool temperatures descend on the city and breakfasts that warm the belly are what’s on the menu. Waffles of any kind are excellent, of course, but Belgian and Liege waffles could be in a class of their own. Here’s where to order them in Pittsburgh — say goodbye to your frozen toaster treats.
PITTSBURGH, PA

