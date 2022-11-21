Read full article on original website
12 properties set to be demolished in Westmoreland County, with sights set on many more
Leaders in Jeannette have ordered 12 properties to be demolished after the city determined them to be a threat to public safety. The 12 homes on the list plus eight already approved for demolition are all
Pittsburgh City Council considers proposal to shift $3M in Land Bank funding to new food justice fund
Pittsburgh City Council members said Wednesday they support creating a $3 million food justice fund, but several are concerned about taking money from the city’s Land Bank to do so as Mayor Ed Gainey proposed in his 2023 budget. The budget, which the mayor introduced to council this month,...
Second Avenue Commons shelter opens in Downtown Pittsburgh
A new homeless shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh opened its doors Tuesday. Second Avenue Commons, a new year-round shelter on Second Avenue, opened at 2 p.m. It will be available for overnight shelter starting Tuesday night. The daytime program, known as the Engagement Center, will open for walk-in support starting at...
Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use
Update (11/22/22): After several weeks of delays, the Second Avenue Commons low-barrier shelter has opened, with 95 beds and space for an additional 30 overflow beds. The Commons began moving people into its single-resident occupancy units last week, and plans to open its day program and primary care clinic on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
wtae.com
Rebuilding of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge moving quickly
PITTSBURGH — The heavily traveled Fern Hollow Bridge, which connected Pittsburgh's Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, crumbled to the ground in January, injuring drivers and riders on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. It happened on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the city to talk about...
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
wtae.com
Thanksgiving holiday closings in the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and all city, county, state and federal government offices will be closed for the holiday. Banks and post offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Mail will not be delivered. County golf courses and ice rinks will also be closed for the...
wtae.com
Fight near Wood Street and Forbes Ave. in downtown Pittsburgh breaks window at Cardamone's
PITTSBURGH — New details are coming in from neighbors about a fight in downtown Pittsburgh near the corner of Wood Street and Forbes Avenue Tuesday evening. The owner of the Forbes Avenue business, Cardamone's Hair Salon, describes what he saw around 5 p.m. "There was a fight about a...
As police numbers dwindle, new hiring stymied by delays and few applicants
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill fears police protection is shrinking while violence is on the rise."I've sounded the alarms many times. I hope people start listening. I'm not going to pin it all on this administration, but we have to move quickly. We are in crisis," Coghill said. According to the police union, as of early November, the total number of officers and command staff had fallen to 838, far below the budgeted number of 900. So far this year, the police bureau has lost 69 officers: 34 resigned and 35 retired.And there's more bad news on the...
pghcitypaper.com
Make the most of your 2022 holiday season with these Pittsburgh events
GLOWLAND. Continues through Dec. 18. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. oaklandpittsburgh.com. Market Square will host over 35 Alpine-style chalets overflowing with unique gifts during the Peoples Gas Holiday Market. Shop handmade gifts and goods perfect for the upcoming holiday. Find locally made candles and jewelry, wine and food, folk art, and more from local and international vendors, including from Nepal, Peru, and European countries. Visit the Sounds of the Season Stage where live performers will deliver a selection of “soulful sounds, contemporary covers, and festive renditions of holiday favorites.” Continues through Dec. 24. Market Square, Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburghholidays.com/holiday-market.
GetGo car wash site in Irwin recommended for approval
Giant Eagle Inc.’s plans to build a car wash at the site of a former motel along Route 30 in Irwin moved a step closer last week when North Huntingdon officials approved the site plans and Irwin Borough’s planning commission gave its green light for the project. Although...
wtae.com
Allegheny County begins discounted-fares pilot program for eligible riders
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services launched a one-year pilot program providing certain low-income residents with free or reduced public transit fares through Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The department hopes to use the pilot to inform the development of a permanent program. Allegheny County officials announced...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Protected bike lane bill named for Pittsburgher vetoed over late GOP amendments
Pittsburgh officials have tried for years to make streets safer for cyclists by installing bike lanes protected by parked cars. Those efforts recently hit a snag after Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a road safety bill because of an amendment added to it. After cyclist and University of Pittsburgh staffer Susan...
Pool business destroyed in massive fire in Harrison Township; residents allowed to return
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A swimming pool business was destroyed in a massive fire on Freeport Road. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the scene of the 4-alarm blaze at 2:14 p.m. Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw Country Pools & Spas on Freeport Road...
Excela CEO details more specifics of upcoming Butler Health merger
Excela CEO John Sphon doesn’t expect either patients or staff to experience much of a difference in how they access or provide care as the Greensburg-based hospital system moves forward with a merger with Butler Health System. Sphon opened up about the plan Friday as the two organizations announced...
Bus added for 2nd Shop Small Crawl in New Kensington
A bus has been added for the second Shop Small Crawl in New Kensington to help shoppers get to the 50 businesses that will participate in the event on Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 26 this year. The crawl first was held in 2021 to highlight the city’s growing...
Students in Allegheny Valley School District walk out of high school in protest of staffing issues
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the Allegheny Valley School District walked out of school Wednesday in protest of what they call staffing issues. It’s an issue we know other districts in western Pennsylvania are experiencing, but they say Wednesday was the worst, especially in a high school with a large number of students sent to the auditorium because they didn’t have substitutes to teach multiple classes.
nextpittsburgh.com
7 best Belgian waffles in Pittsburgh
Cool temperatures descend on the city and breakfasts that warm the belly are what’s on the menu. Waffles of any kind are excellent, of course, but Belgian and Liege waffles could be in a class of their own. Here’s where to order them in Pittsburgh — say goodbye to your frozen toaster treats.
Low-cost carriers expanding service at Pittsburgh International Airport
As air travel continues to rebound from the pandemic, Pittsburgh International Airport is receiving boosts from some ultra-low-cost carriers that plan to add or expand service to several markets starting next year. Sun Country Airlines said Monday that it will increase seasonal service between Pittsburgh and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport...
