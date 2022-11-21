ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown’s median home price up from October 2021; houses spending more time on the market

The city of Georgetown has a great supply of available homes as the housing market has grown over the last year. (Community Impact staff) Data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows the cost of homes sold in Georgetown rose slightly in October to a median price of $475,720—a 1.6% increase from September and a 11.4% increase since October 2021.
GEORGETOWN, TX
luxury-houses.net

Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million

12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out

Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
AUSTIN, TX
rejournals.com

United Properties breaks ground on Shelby Ranch, new residential development in South Austin

United Properties announced today the groundbreaking of Shelby Ranch, a new residential development project in South Austin. Located in a residential area at 2212 Lynnbrook Drive, the project will include two four-story buildings on eight acres of land and is designed to embrace outdoor living through its on-site amenities and easy access to natural areas for recreation.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Amberwood Retail Center rises across from Dry River District in Kyle

The Amberwood Retail Center in Kyle is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction on the Amberwood Retail Center is underway at 18915 S. I-35, Kyle. Hometown America Incorporated began construction this summer and is expected to complete the project next summer, adding around 16,000 square feet for commercial and retail space.
KYLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Austin-Round Rock area resident wins $2 million off Powerball ticket

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B. The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B at 10710 Research Blvd. for the Nov. 12 drawing. The ticket matched all five of the white ball...
MANOR, TX
Eater

Greek-Mexican Mini-Chain and Burger Drive-Thru Restaurants Want to Open More Austin Locations

Austin Greek/Mexican food truck mini-chain Ziki is going to open five new locations in the city in 2023. The restaurant is known for making food with no seed, canola, or vegetable oils, including Greek salad burritos and grain bowls topped with gyro meat. The expansion is funded by (sigh) Elon Musk’s Gigafund. There are already four locations around Austin, with a fifth one opening in Georgetown in December. CEO and founder Nick Nanakos, whose family operates New York Greek restaurants Tzatziki, started the business over the summer.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

How much snow does Texas usually get?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin

Community Impact Austin

Slava Barbershop now offering Georgetown classic men's cuts with cocktails

Slava Barbershop in Georgetown offers classic men's haircuts, beard trims, hot towel shaves and craft cocktails. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Slava Barbershop opened its doors to the Georgetown community Oct. 15. Barbers Dante and Steven Bracamontez offer classic men’s haircuts and beard trims while patrons can enjoy a craft beer or cocktail. The barbershop is an expansion of and adjoined to New Images Hair Salon, which has been servicing Georgetown for 30 years. Slava Barbershop, located at 3303 Williams Drive, Ste. 1020, is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Customers can call ahead to make an appointment. 512-869-0808. www.facebook.com/newimageshairsalongeorgetown.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips & Beyond: 10 Watering Holes From Dripping Springs to Wimberley

The hills around Wimberley are some of the prettiest in the Hill Country, and so close to Austin. The beauty comes with thorns: The ranch roads can be clogged with Sunday drivers and stock car racers, especially on the weekend, and the roads are narrow and winding, so be careful and patient. And as always, please drink responsibly.
WIMBERLEY, TX
Eater

Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now

Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
AUSTIN, TX

