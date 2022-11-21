Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Related
Georgetown’s median home price up from October 2021; houses spending more time on the market
The city of Georgetown has a great supply of available homes as the housing market has grown over the last year. (Community Impact staff) Data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows the cost of homes sold in Georgetown rose slightly in October to a median price of $475,720—a 1.6% increase from September and a 11.4% increase since October 2021.
Central Austin home sales decrease as prices trend upward
Central Austin home prices continue to rise and home sales remain lower than last year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Home prices in Community Impact's Austin Region are continuing to trend slightly upward, and homes are spending longer periods of time on the market, according to data from the Austin Board of Realtors.
Cedar Park, Leander see decreased home sales in October compared to 2021
In October, Leander median home prices significantly decreased, and Cedar Park prices showed a steady increase, while both cities saw a downturn in home sales. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Median home prices in Leander have dropped to $460,000 in October—a 3.8% decrease compared to October 2021—while Cedar Park is experiencing the...
luxury-houses.net
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million
12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out
Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
Report shows Southwest Austin home prices up, number of sales down for October
For the Southwest Austin market, median prices continued to increase 5.4% from October 2021 to $575,750. (Weston Warner/Community Impact) The latest Austin Board of Realtors report shows prices in the Southwest Austin housing market continue to increase while the number of sales continues to decrease. Although the Austin housing market...
Jumping home prices & taxes threaten affordability in Williamson County
Some of Texas' most expensive neighborhoods are in Travis County. That's one reason why Kim Eklund started looking north in Williamson County, once her Austin rent shot up this summer.
rejournals.com
United Properties breaks ground on Shelby Ranch, new residential development in South Austin
United Properties announced today the groundbreaking of Shelby Ranch, a new residential development project in South Austin. Located in a residential area at 2212 Lynnbrook Drive, the project will include two four-story buildings on eight acres of land and is designed to embrace outdoor living through its on-site amenities and easy access to natural areas for recreation.
Amberwood Retail Center rises across from Dry River District in Kyle
The Amberwood Retail Center in Kyle is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction on the Amberwood Retail Center is underway at 18915 S. I-35, Kyle. Hometown America Incorporated began construction this summer and is expected to complete the project next summer, adding around 16,000 square feet for commercial and retail space.
Austin rent for one-bedroom apartments increased by 13.5% in one year, study says
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has found that although the housing market is starting to cool off in Austin, the cost of rent for one-bedroom apartments are still increasing. In Zumper's newly released National Rent Report, they found that the city of Austin is ranked No. 21 out of 100 cities nationwide with the most expensive rent for residents.
tpr.org
Former farmer's cooperative in New Braunfels to be redeveloped
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. A New Braunfels-area business group has unveiled plans for Co-Op Marketplace. The 2.5 acre multi-use development will breathe new...
everythinglubbock.com
Austin-Round Rock area resident wins $2 million off Powerball ticket
MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B. The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B at 10710 Research Blvd. for the Nov. 12 drawing. The ticket matched all five of the white ball...
Eater
Greek-Mexican Mini-Chain and Burger Drive-Thru Restaurants Want to Open More Austin Locations
Austin Greek/Mexican food truck mini-chain Ziki is going to open five new locations in the city in 2023. The restaurant is known for making food with no seed, canola, or vegetable oils, including Greek salad burritos and grain bowls topped with gyro meat. The expansion is funded by (sigh) Elon Musk’s Gigafund. There are already four locations around Austin, with a fifth one opening in Georgetown in December. CEO and founder Nick Nanakos, whose family operates New York Greek restaurants Tzatziki, started the business over the summer.
New records show Meta laying off 200+ workers in Austin
According to the records, 222 workers across Meta's West Sixth, McAllen Pass, Alterra Parkway and West Third locations will be laid off on Jan. 13. Records indicate the layoff notices came Wednesday.
cw39.com
How much snow does Texas usually get?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
Aviator Pizza and Drafthouse to Open Central Austin Location
"If you're craving some Texas craft beers or Texas wines we've got you covered with our 100% Texan menu serving over 50 options on tap.”
fox7austin.com
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
Slava Barbershop now offering Georgetown classic men's cuts with cocktails
Slava Barbershop in Georgetown offers classic men's haircuts, beard trims, hot towel shaves and craft cocktails. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Slava Barbershop opened its doors to the Georgetown community Oct. 15. Barbers Dante and Steven Bracamontez offer classic men’s haircuts and beard trims while patrons can enjoy a craft beer or cocktail. The barbershop is an expansion of and adjoined to New Images Hair Salon, which has been servicing Georgetown for 30 years. Slava Barbershop, located at 3303 Williams Drive, Ste. 1020, is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Customers can call ahead to make an appointment. 512-869-0808. www.facebook.com/newimageshairsalongeorgetown.
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips & Beyond: 10 Watering Holes From Dripping Springs to Wimberley
The hills around Wimberley are some of the prettiest in the Hill Country, and so close to Austin. The beauty comes with thorns: The ranch roads can be clogged with Sunday drivers and stock car racers, especially on the weekend, and the roads are narrow and winding, so be careful and patient. And as always, please drink responsibly.
Eater
Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now
Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
Comments / 0