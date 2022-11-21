ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in.

This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches.

This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, an Indianapolis based law firm, says a woman recently reached out to them after receiving a concerning letter from Deaconess.

(Courtesy; Henderson Chamber of Commerce)

The letter stated that her protected health information had been accessed by a Deaconess physician without a business need.

Investigation into the claim revealed that Dr. Quang Nguyen’s medical license had been suspended after allegedly admitting to improperly accessing records of women he wanted to pursue a romantic relationship with. Deaconess Henderson Hospital tells us Dr. Nguyen is no longer employed at the hospital.

“Truth be told, when we took on our first case of a doctor abusing his position of trust like this, we had no idea that it would lead to the revelation of dozens of women being victimized in this way by multiple doctors,” says the law firm in a social media post. “I honestly hope that this is the last of these that we will see for quite some time, although I am afraid that it won’t be.”

The letter from Deaconess states that the employee may have seen the woman’s social security number, date of birth, driver’s license number, address, telephone number, medical information and other personal information. Click here to read the full letter.

Common Sense isn't that Common!
2d ago

WOW! There's not a woman out there that I would risk my medical license for! I'm not saying that there aren't many beautiful women in the area but if I went to college to be a doctor and did my residency and passed the MCAT and was licensed I wouldn't give it up for any of them! Nothing personal ladies but I don't think it's worth it!

Autumn Heep Cooney
2d ago

men when they feel they have power and feel they are important they feel they have the right to do whatever they want. once again men not thinking women find this very creepy.

Reply(4)
2
