I was due with my first baby on Christmas. When he didn’t come, for five more long days, my OBGYN asked if I wanted to be induced. It was barely the first time I’d heard the word, let alone considered the decision. Without any more explanation, or considerations of the risks or rewards, she raised her eyebrows awaiting my answer. I hesitated. “You mean, like, now?” I said. She said yes, or otherwise I’d have to wait until after the holidays, maybe even until January 2 or 3, as staffing was lower in the timeframe, she said. Her body language was impatient, and I didn’t feel like I should ask any questions, given the tension in the room, and my excitement to meet my first child. So I said yes.

8 DAYS AGO