Wbaltv.com

Hopkins researchers working to make blood test to detect cancer

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University are working to make detecting cancer as easy as drawing blood. Hopkins scientists have developed a blood test called DELFI, which stands for DNA Evaluation of Fragments for Early Interception. It detects DNA from cancer cells floating around in blood. Dr. Victor Velculescu and his...
fox5dc.com

'Tripledemic' concerns continue as holiday season nears

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Americans are catching the flu, RSV and COVID-19, which means the tripledemic is happening now. However, there’s little indication the dangerous trio will stop folks from gathering with loved ones on Thanksgiving Day. So, what happens after the holiday, when and if you start to feel sick?
hopkinsmedicine.org

The Johns Hopkins Hospital

The Johns Hopkins Hospital is a world renowned leader in patient care, serving the greater Baltimore community and patients from all across the globe. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff teams provide support throughout our many specialty departments and centers, from primary visits to emergency care. Campus Maps. Emergency Entrance. Construction...
Shore News Network

Man shot in head early Thanksgiving morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Residents in the area of North Lakewood avenue in Baltimore were woken up early on Thanksgiving morning by the sound of gunfire. At around 3 am, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue to find a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and at this time is listed in grave condition. Neighbors reported to police that after hearing the gunshots, they observed a vehicle fleeing from the scene, but due to the darkness were unable to The post Man shot in head early Thanksgiving morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com

'Brothersgiving' delivers Thanksgiving meals to dozens of families in need

ODENTON, Md. — Four young friends, who call themselves brothers, are collecting food for complete Thanksgiving dinners that they'll hand out to 55 Maryland families. "Brothersgiving" is making Thanksgiving possible for many families in Anne Arundel County. The idea came to fruition in 2018 when the four graduates of Meade High School came up with an idea to give back.
WTOP

Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
wmar2news

Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day. That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26. Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:. Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road. Quarantine Road Landfill,...
Phys.org

Study finds you should keep your cats inside for the sake of their health and the surrounding environment

The next time you crack your backdoor to let your cat outside for its daily adventure, you may want to think again. For a cat, the outdoors is filled with undesirable potential. Like the risks of catching and transmitting diseases, and the uncontrollable drive to hunt and kill wildlife, which has been shown to reduce native animal populations and degrade biodiversity.
Wbaltv.com

3 critically injured after Pigtown rowhome explosion

Three people are critically injured after a rowhome exploded Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood, officials said. The explosion and fire were reported just after 2 p.m., and when firefighters arrived, they found three people trapped. The injured include two women ages 16 and 48 who were inside the house...
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
