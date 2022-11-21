Read full article on original website
Man Convicted of Paralyzing Dog in Irvine
Mohammadreza Shojaei was dog-sitting for an Irvine resident May 26, 2018, when he called police about 3 p.m. to report the canine, Max, he was watching was dying, according to a trial brief from prosecutors. When officers arrived, they saw the dog was lying motionless, but alive on the floor,
30-Year-Old Pedestrian in Crosswalk Killed in Anaheim Hit-and-Run
California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday. The victim, 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach, was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.
Death of Man Found Injured in Downey Investigated As Homicide
A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries,'' the Downey Police Department reported.
Hemet Teen Pushed Into Traffic Finally Wakes From Coma
After months in the ICU, a 16-year-old from Hemet is finally waking from a coma after he was pushed into oncoming traffic during a robbery over a skateboard. After the unthinkable crime in February, his family is still struggling both emotionally and financially. There are simple movements, like lifting his...
Police Seek Public's Help in Solving 2021 Pasadena Homicide Case
The Pasadena Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the individuals responsible for a homicide committed in 2021. On Nov. 20, 2021 a gray Ford Fusion stopped in a parking lot across the street from a home located in the 900 block of North Raymond Ave. where 13-year-old Iran Moreno was inside.
‘Every Child Deserves a Nice Christmas': How to Help Children of Farmworkers
Farmworkers and their families in Oxnard are feeling the squeeze of inflation like many across the nation, and a nonprofit in California is trying to ease the burden by gathering donations ahead of Christmas, which otherwise might be very bleak. “Families are in great need,” said Magybet Mendez, one of...
Boater Finds a Torpedo Floating Off the Orange County Coast
Sean Sheehan has seen a lot of unusual sights on his boat excursions off the Southern California coast. But even the avid boater was surprised by what he found floating in the water Monday about six miles off Dana Point Harbor -- an 8-foot Navy torpedo. Sheehan and his girlfriend...
Thieves Steal Watches, Jewelry and More in Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Robbery
A man in his 20s was injured in a home invasion robbery Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills. Nour Atta, a social media influencer who runs the Stock Hours chat, said was visiting Los Angeles on a business trip from New York. He was sleeping alone in the rental home when the armed intruders entered, possibly through an unlocked door.
Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents
A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
Pursuit Driver Abandons Vehicle in South Gate Area
A pursuit driver abandons his vehicle in the South Gate area are leading CHP officers on a high-speed pursuit. The Temple Sheriff's Department initiated the pursuit for a stolen vehicle in the Temple City area. Three suspects inside the vehicle have reportedly exited the vehicle, according to CHP officers. The...
Dance at a Holiday-Themed Silent Disco in Costa Mesa
Carols, at their very jauntiest, can cause just about any toe to tap, hip to sway, and fingers to snap. And the seasonal songs, on the whole? They rank high on the jaunty scale, thanks to the inclusion of various jingle-producing items, the sounds of reindeer hooves, and all of the effects that simulate a spirited, gingerbread-scented scene.
Child Dies of RSV in Riverside County
Health officials in Riverside County reported Monday a child under the age of 4 years old died after contracting RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus. “The loss of a child is devastating and all of Public Health sends it heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and anyone impacted by this tragic event,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County.
California Catholic Deacon Faces Backlash Over Anti-LGBTQ Tweet Posted Hours After Colorado Mass Shooting
A California Catholic deacon is under fire for insulting the LGBTQ+ community just hours after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado late Saturday night. Deacon Robert Federle is part of Saint Michael's parish in Livermore. On Sunday night, he responded to a tweet that said “being LGBT hurts.”
10 Magical Holiday Light Displays in Southern California
We've all been awaiting the holidays with great anticipation, and what better way to begin this holiday season than to enjoy some festive holiday light displays? Take a look at the most anticipated holiday light displays in Southern California. 'Lightscape' at The Arboretum. Lightscape will be transforming the Arboretum into...
Leimert Park Residents Turn Their Front Lawns Into Vegetable Gardens
Most big city residents would never dream of growing their own vegetables since there's not enough room, the soil's bad, and there's no time. But a South LA non-profit says it's not just possible but they'll help you do it. Before the recycled water sprinklers, the rows of veggies, the...
LA Public Health Department Offers Tips to Avoid Spreading Viruses at Gatherings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging the public Thursday to take "sensible health safety measures'' to protect the most vulnerable people at Thanksgiving gatherings from COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus. The combination of being up-to-date on vaccines, testing, staying home when sick and increasing ventilation...
Small Landlords Say LA Eviction Moratorium Limbo is a Financial Disaster
Last month the Los Angeles City Council voted to end the eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic. But the council seems to be stalling on making it official, because it still hasn’t been signed into ordinance. This is frustrating small landlords, who tell the I-Team that the city has been ignoring them throughout the pandemic, pushing them to financial disaster. All while, they say, some tenants are using the moratorium as a ticket to free housing.
A Bright Bounty of Beautiful Bulbs Will Illuminate The Mission Inn
WE MAY COUNT... the number of delicious peppermint meltaways occupying our plate, and the wee marshmallows in our cocoa, and the gifts under the tree, and the reindeer that lead Santa's sleigh, but attempting to add up the lights that line the turrets, loggias, balustrades, and stairways of the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa? We'd never dare, perhaps because, first and foremost, there isn't time enough, not even during a holiday season that stretches over several weeks. For the history-laden landmark is absolutely awash in illumination, and all of that twinkle emits from millions — yes, we typed "millions" and firmly meant it — of bulbs covering all sorts of spaces around the spectacular Riverside hotel. So the best plan is to leave your counting proclivities to marshmallows and reindeer, and simply arrive at the annual Festival of Lights with one glorious goal in mind: bask in the big, big glow.
Things to Do This Weekend: Oodles of Holiday Lights Get Glowing
Illuminated Attractions Aplenty: Just about in every direction you turn in the days ahead, someone is turning on the bright holiday lights. Several pop-up attractions, theme parks, and destinations will kick off their flickeringly fabulous seasonal runs, but do check times, dates, and other-need-to-knows before you go. Beginning their bulb-big extravaganzas this weekend? Holiday Road in Calabasas, the Lighting of the Bay at Newport Dunes, and Christmas in the Wizarding World at Universal Studios.
