ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Xavier veteran students find familiar bond on Alaskan expedition

By Craig McKee
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOHTu_0jJ4SLVz00

Sometimes you have to get 3,000 miles away from where you live to see your life.

“There's an animistic nature about or animistic-like feeling about nature, and I definitely got to connect with that again,” said Nicolas Judge.

A veteran of the Marine Corps, Nicolas is now focused on being a nursing student at Xavier University. He recently went on an eight-day expedition in a remote area of the Wrangell Mountain Range, two miles from the Yukon border in the interior part of Alaska.

For him, the expedition mirrored past deployments in the sense that everyone in the camp had a role and only had each other to get through the eight days.

“Whenever we'd go on, on any kind of mission or like a field operation, I would immediately disconnect and that the only thing I'd be doing there was what I was doing right in front of me,” Judge said. “And that's definitely the appeal that I had with the expeditions.”

Dr. Leon Chartrand has led these expeditions for 14 years.

“First and foremost, the benefit is feeling small, being in a place and feeling small, but yet part of something greater that we don't necessarily know,” said Chartrand. “It makes sense, even if we can't make sense of it.”

While the expeditions are open to all Xavier students, this particular Alaskan expedition was focused on veteran and military-affiliated students.

Franklin McCoy-Ebersole is an assistant expedition guide, Xavier student and Marine Corps veteran.

“I wouldn't really consider myself to be overly religious, but the locations that we go to, for me, it's the closest thing to sacred ground I've been able to find,” he said. “It allows you to completely detach from everything that's going on in your life. And it can really give you the opportunity to focus internally.”

McCoy-Ebersole said it can take a couple of days for that internal search to begin for students, having shed the life back on campus in Cincinnati and being disconnected from the outside world.

“That's when we realize our students have fully immersed themselves in the environment they're in. And they're no longer thinking about themselves — they're thinking about other people, the wildlife, the weather, things like that,” he said.

There’s no coursework during the eight-day expedition, however, students are required to write an essay when they get back about what they experienced. Chartrand encourages the students to journal to help document what they’re experiencing.

“It's been my experience that having a program for veterans, particularly when they come to college after having served, it allows them to meet peers who have similar, you know, experiences in that,” Chartrand said. “And that's important for the college experience here at Xavier, rather than being around just 18- and 22-year-old sometimes can be isolating.”

For Nicolas Judge, that was another reason to go on this particular expedition.

“It was nice to see that there are other veterans that I could talk to, it's definitely an opportunity to relate to others. And it definitely builds a sense of community, especially within Xavier and then within such a small community within Xavier,” Judge said.

He said he’s met lifelong friends by taking part in the experience. He also fulfilled his credits for his philosophy and theology classes over the eight-day adventure.

The expedition brochure says the core credits range from six to nine credits depending on the trip. The core credits include philosophy, theology, biology, English and history. The trips are not included in the student’s regular tuition.

The next expedition is to Antarctica in December. Following that, Chartrand has trips planned for Namibia, Rwanda, Uganda, Yellowstone, Greenland and Iceland as well as the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Students can find out more information on the website xavierexpeditions.com .

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Popular Long Running TV Show Finally Comes Back to Idaho

There are many television shows based in this part of the country, with many being based out of Portland, Seattle, Yellowstone, or the state of Montana, but rarely do shows base themselves out of Idaho. It is frustrating at times to see these places on tv, but never cross into the nearby state we call home or have a show represent our state. When a show finally does mention Idaho, it is rare and catches the attention of residents. A popular, long-running drama finally mentioned Idaho and crossed the border into the state, and it has residents of the state that are fans of the show happy to finally be mentioned.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

13 Things You Think Are Illegal In Idaho But Aren’t

If we've gleaned anything from Don Corleone, you never side against the family. Grandma's cannoli recipe, the code to the safe, and mob hit request are three things you just don't share with outsiders. But even the Don had his limits with respect to what constituted a family affair. This...
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?

Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Four friends posted photos enjoying Idaho college life. Hours later they were killed. What happened?

“One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl everyday,” Kaylee Goncalves wrote on social media on Saturday.In her Instagram post, the 21-year-old University of Idahostudent shared photos of her group of friends arm-in-arm, grinning carefree at the camera in a show of typical college fun. Just hours later, four of the smiling students were dead – stabbed to death in a mystery quadruple homicide that has rocked the small college town of Moscow and left many unanswered questions.The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Goncalves, 21, were found inside a home close to...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students

Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
MOSCOW, ID
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10

The National Park Service in the US is massive, there are over 400 National Parks sites with more than 84 million acres of in total. In 2021, the NPS had 297,115,406 visits and over 1.3 billion hours spent by those visitors in the National Park system. That's a lot of...
WYOMING STATE
Field & Stream

Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks

On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Court order pauses Montana wolf hunts

A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order truncating the size and scope of wolf hunting season in response to a motion filed last week by conservation groups. The judge’s order closes wolf hunting near Yellowstone National Park, prohibits the use of snares during trapping season and returns several wolf management units to their previous quotas, including one near Glacier National Park. It represents a partial victory for conservation groups WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote, which requested an end to all wolf hunting while a lawsuit against the state, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and...
MONTANA STATE
iheart.com

New World Record For Longest Beard Chain Claimed In Wyoming

DW: And the air was filled with the stench of beard cream and yesterday's soup... A new world record is being claimed by a group of bearded participants in Wyoming. On Friday, the participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, and stood side-by-side and clipped their beards together to create a beard chain that was measured to be 150 feet long…more than twice the world record of 62 feet six inches.
CASPER, WY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy