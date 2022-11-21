Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish
FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
brproud.com
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of South Kilner Street in Boutte just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24). When they arrived, detectives found a male victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim’s age was not released in the early reports of the shooting.
WDSU
Lafourche Parish sheriff makes arrest in Raceland shooting
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff announced that arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday in Raceland. Sheriff Craig Webre said three men, Adam Thomas, 20, Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, and Tyren Lyons, 18, were all arrested in connection with the shooting at the intersection of Buford and St. Louis streets.
brproud.com
Family Dollar robbery suspects wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are attempting to identify several Family Dollar robbery suspects. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft took place on the evening of Oct. 11 at the Family Dollar located on Government Street. The suspects allegedly grabbed a large number of items before fleeing without paying.
2 people identified in deadly car crash in Livingston Parish following pursuit, officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a crash that killed two people following a pursuit on Monday afternoon, November 21, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The crash reportedly happened on LA Hwy 16 north of Sims Road. According to the sheriff, deputies were attempting...
brproud.com
1 shot to death, 2 hurt near S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said. The two men hurt were taken to a hospital.
theadvocate.com
Two killed in car crash after pursuit on LA 16 in Livingston Parish, Sheriff says
Two people died in a car crash Monday following a pursuit in Livingston Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jason Ard said the chase began around 2 p.m. on La. 16 after deputies attempted to stop the driver for having outstanding felony warrants. The driver, Benjamin Fontenot, 27, then crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle north of Sims Road.
Driver hurt after 18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line
UPDATE: ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes have reopened, State Police announced. ORIGINAL STORY: ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police said all interstate lanes were reopened at […]
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish chase led to wreck that killed two people on LA-16
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people died Monday afternoon after a crash that stemmed from a police chase by Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies. The sheriff's office said deputies were chasing a driver, 27-year-old Benjamin Fontenot, along LA-16 who had outstanding felony warrants. Officials said Fontenot's truck hit another car along LA-16...
WDSU
Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies
The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
Man in critical condition after Pike County shooting
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Pike County on Tuesday, November 22. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Highway 48 East, where a male victim had been shot. The victim was transported by ambulance and is currently listed in critical condition. Pike County deputies […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Sorrento (Sorrento, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on I-10 west near the border between Ascension and St. James parish. According to LSP, an 18-wheeler plunged off the roadway into a bayou. The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police officer sustains injury while stopping runaway vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A capital area police officer sustained an injury while attempting to prevent a potential disaster Monday night. According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), officers pulled over a male driver along Coursey Boulevard near Cedarcrest Avenue. BRPD says for some reason, as the driver got...
brproud.com
Arson suspected after vacant house ‘engulfed’ in fire Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters battled a large vacant house fire on Sycamore Street Wednesday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said crews arrived shortly after 7 p.m. and were able to place the fire under control within 20 minutes. Neighboring homes were unaffected by the flames.
houmatimes.com
LPSO Detectives Investigating Two Related Raceland Shootings
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that detectives are presently investigating two related shootings that took place in Raceland around 11:00 a.m. today, November 22, 2022. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the two vehicles involved with the first altercation taking place at Buford and St....
brproud.com
Labadieville man arrested for stolen vehicle, aggravated flight
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man on felony charges of a stolen vehicle in Terrebonne Parish. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Labadieville about a stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed the car was being tracked and they were able to intercept the vehicle, but the driver took deputies on a pursuit. The pursuit continued on LA 308 to Spur 70 then onto LA 70 eastbound.
2 People Killed After A Motor Vehicle Crash On La Highway 16 (Livingston Parish, LA)
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on LA Highway 16 north of Sims Road. According to the authorities, deputies were trying to stop a driver wanted for outstanding felony warrants. The driver did not stop, crossed the center line, and crashed into another car.
Baton Rouge man fatally shoots father over blown nose
A Baton Rouge man shot and killed his father Tuesday in a rage over a blown nose, according to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate, then turned himself in.
Pedestrian hit, killed Monday evening in Louisiana
PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) — A 46-year-old was killed after being struck by a truck Monday evening before 7 p.m. Louisiana State Police said troopers launched an investigation after 6:45 p.m. on LA 3125 west of LA 642 in St. James Parish after a 2017 Chevrolet hit a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing. 46-year-old Erin Reviere […]
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
