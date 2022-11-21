The High Point University Survey Research Center asked 1,015 respondents Nov. 10 - 17 the simple question about their favorite pie, and 25% responded with pumpkin. With the elections out of the way, pollsters can now focus on the important questions, like which pie North Carolinians prefer to consume after their Thanksgiving turkey. And the numbers are in, with pumpkin pie being the state’s clear favorite for the second year in a row.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO