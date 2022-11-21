Read full article on original website
Related
carolinajournal.com
Locke’s Mitch Kokai discusses Thanksgiving table political topics
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses issues N.C. families might discuss at the Thanksgiving dinner table. Kokai offered these comments during the Nov. 24, 2022, edition of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal.”
carolinajournal.com
Poll finds NC’s favorite Thanksgiving pie remains pumpkin
The High Point University Survey Research Center asked 1,015 respondents Nov. 10 - 17 the simple question about their favorite pie, and 25% responded with pumpkin. With the elections out of the way, pollsters can now focus on the important questions, like which pie North Carolinians prefer to consume after their Thanksgiving turkey. And the numbers are in, with pumpkin pie being the state’s clear favorite for the second year in a row.
Comments / 0