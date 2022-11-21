Read full article on original website
Providence offers free parking to encourage shopping local
Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that two hours of free parking will be offered every day in sections of the city from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 31.
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1st
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, the following 5 compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next Thursday. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center in Providence. Mother Earth Wellness...
ABC6.com
Amtrak sees busy holiday travel rebound after avoiding union strike
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thanksgiving travel is on the minds of millions of Americans ahead of the holiday on Thursday, and many Americans taking to the rails to visit family are thankful a rail strike has thus far been averted. On the busiest travel day of the year, with...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Uprise RI
ProvPort lease renewal appears to be fast tracked to avoid negative public input
Nearly three decades ago the administration of Providence, Mayor Buddy Cianci, worked out a deal for managing the Port of Providence. Here’s a quick and dirty overview: A nonprofit, in the form of a 501c3 was established to oversee the city-owned land in the Port. This 501c3 contracted with Waterson Terminal Services to run the Port, extracting rent from tenants and sharing a percent of the revenue with the city.
independentri.com
Healthcare groups ask public to avoid ER unless necessary
Local healthcare providers are supporting state health leaders who are cautioning residents to avoid hospital emergency rooms unless necessary in an effort to curb overcrowding and the spread of disease as incidents of respiratory viruses increase. “Emergency Departments are appropriate for strokes, severe bleeding, chest pain, breathing difficulties, head trauma,...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island DUI Task Force arrests nearly 10 people during ‘Blackout Wednesday’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Nearly 10 people were arrested in connection to drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday.”. The Rhode Island DUI Task Force said Thursday seven people were arrested between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. for alcohol related offenses. The task force is made up of members of...
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
RI marijuana products destroyed after testing positive for pesticides
None of the products that failed pesticide testing made it to patients, according to the DBR.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge
Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
RIDOT to add more messaging on I-195 after crash
Rhode Island State Police said a pickup truck was driving in the right lane approaching the lane split when, for reasons unknown, the driver decided to move into the left lane.
ABC6.com
Police crackdown on ‘Blackout Wednesday’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police across the nation are on the lookout for drunk drivers in the Ocean State, especially on “Blackout Wednesday” — the eve of Thanksgiving. North Kingstown Police Lt. Don Barrington expects to pull over 15 to 20 vehicles for suspected drunk...
whatsupnewp.com
$1.4 million awarded to fund an additional 77 new emergency shelter beds in Rhode Island
The McKee Administration today announced it has awarded $1.4 million to fund an additional 77 new emergency shelter beds. This round of funding is in addition to $4.1 million distributed over the last six months that helped fund 274 beds, bringing the total number of new shelter beds funded in 2022 to 351. With these additions, the Department of Housing expects the statewide shelter capacity to include more than 1,000 operational beds.
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1
Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.
ABC6.com
After fatal stabbing, Cadillac Lounge reopens under certain conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Cadillac Lounge in Providence will reopen after being closed for several days because of a fatal stabbing over the weekend. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of the lounge early Saturday morning. The Board of Licenses said the strip club can reopen Wednesday night...
2 local malls look to fix their style amid change in shoppers’ habits
This week is a big week for retailers with Black Friday shopping, and 12 News has learned at least two local shopping spots could be on the verge of a mall makeover.
iheart.com
DOT: More Alerts To Drivers After Accident At Providence Split
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is planning to add more messaging to alert drivers to the new lane split on Route 195 after a crash Monday caused significant delays. The lane split just before the Washington Bridge is in place for the next year so RIDOT can conduct infrastructure...
rinewstoday.com
Shame! Shame! Shame! Deadlines loom for state officials – and homeless.
The temperature this morning is 37 degrees. Tents line the sides and courtyard of the Smith Street entrance to the RI State House. “Hundreds” of others slept outside last night in Rhode Island. Did they need to? Some say no, help has been offered. Others say that’s not true, no one has offered anything.
Frontier Airlines ending service at TF Green next spring
It's unclear why Frontier is leaving T.F. Green, but RIAC said "the airline is hopeful to return in the future."
RIDOT crews work throughout night after I-195 crash
State officials are hoping Tuesday's commute on I-195 West in Providence is better than it was on Monday.
