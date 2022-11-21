Lyon County District 5 handled two reported fires early Monday afternoon that developed within 30 minutes of each other. The first call was at Roads 120 and U shortly after 12:15 pm. Smoke was emanating from a combine, but Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says there was no actual fire. Early indications are a mechanical issue was the cause of that incident.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO