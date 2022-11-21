Read full article on original website
WIBW
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire broke out overnight Tuesday at Topeka’s Goodyear plant. Firefighters responded just around 1:35 a.m. on November 22 to the plant just off NW U.S. 24 Highway. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. There is no word...
WIBW
Fire destroys shed Monday morning behind residence just west of Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire on Monday morning destroyed a large shed behind a house near Lake Shawnee in southeast Topeka, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. at 2657 S.E. Tidewater Drive. The location was just southeast of S.E. Tidewater Drive and Lakewood Boulevard. Topeka Fire...
WIBW
Third water main break in one week closes yet another Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third water main break in a single week has closed yet another Topeka street. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a water main break has fully closed SW Western Ave. between SW Huntoon and SW 12th St. The City noted that...
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
KVOE
Hay bale loss estimated at between $4,800-$15,000 after fire south of Hartford
Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Olpe Fire crews made quick work of a grass fire south of Hartford late Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to 2176 Road 30, roughly 14 miles east of Olpe and nearly nine miles south of Hartford, at 4:30 pm. According to Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn, crews found roughly 30 acres of grass and 55-60 large round bales on fire.
WIBW
Multiple water main breaks force complete closure of Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of an intersection in Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of the 17th and High Ave. intersection. The City indicated that the closure...
ksal.com
WIBW
Crews on scene of large water-main break Monday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a large water-main break early Monday on a busy southeast Topeka street. The water-main break was reported near the northeast corner of S.E. 29th and Fremont. Officials were requesting assistance with traffic control in the area around 7:25 a.m. Monday.
WIBW
City Manager, Mayor say Parkway project in early stages of development
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City manager Stephen Wade, alongside Topeka mayor Mike Padilla, said that the newly approved elevation parkway project is still in its early stages of development at Tuesday morning’s City of Topeka meeting, but they also say it is about time for the project to move forward.
KVOE
Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire leads response on two incidents Monday
Lyon County District 5 handled two reported fires early Monday afternoon that developed within 30 minutes of each other. The first call was at Roads 120 and U shortly after 12:15 pm. Smoke was emanating from a combine, but Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says there was no actual fire. Early indications are a mechanical issue was the cause of that incident.
Pursuit in southwest Lawrence leads to arrest in the woods
A 34-year-old man is in custody after a chase in southwestern Lawrence Wednesday morning.
Topeka moves forward with construction plans 30 years in the making
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka city leaders are moving forward with plans for a road construction project that’s been in the works for more than 30 years. The Elevation Parkway and Fairlawn Extension project would connect roads through an undeveloped patch of land southwest of Topeka from Gage Blvd. to Wanamaker Rd. and extend Fairlawn from 37th […]
WIBW
Atchison named one of best small towns to spend Christmas in
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison has been named one of the best small towns in the nation to celebrate Christmas in. With the holiday season settling into Northeast Kansas, Trips To Discover, a digital travel magazine, recently released its list of The Best 21 Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the U.S. - and Atchison made the list.
WIBW
Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
WIBW
Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare for holiday travel
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare themselves and their vehicles for holiday travel. According to AAA, gas prices continue to drop in the Sunflower State, which brings Kansans closer to paying what they did last year for gas. AAA indicates that as of Nov....
City of Lawrence gives update on homeless camp after discovery of deceased woman
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence has given an update on its controversial homeless camp following the discovery of a deceased woman. A social media post from the City of Lawrence on Tuesday gave an update on the future of a homeless camp established in the North Lawrence area following the recent discovery of […]
garnett-ks.com
Hobo camp finally earns Lawrence, Kansas, a place among nation’s top Lefty Towns
Lawrence’s new tourism development project – a hobo jungle on the north bank of the Kaw River just west of the Mass/Vermont Street bridges – is drawing lots of statewide attention and is finally rounding out the city’s decades-long quest for stature among the nation’s most Liberal enclaves.
WIBW
Good Kids - Coffey County Poultry Team
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coffey County Poultry Team returned from a national competition in Kentucky. The group won 19th place overall among all teams at the event. These students are active in many agricultural activities around Coffey County.
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission debuts online holiday “store”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission has a unique way for you do a little online shopping to support their ministries. TRM Ministries executive director LaManda Broyles and strategic development/marketing director Scott May visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how it works. People may go to blackfridaytopeka.com...
WIBW
Riley County Police searching for missing teen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The riley County Police Department is searching for a 14-year old girl reported missing. Jaslynn Baumann was last seen in the 900 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. She is approximately 5′01″, 100 pounds and was last seen wearing her hair in braids and wearing glasses.
