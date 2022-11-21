ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Lake, KS

WIBW

Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire broke out overnight Tuesday at Topeka’s Goodyear plant. Firefighters responded just around 1:35 a.m. on November 22 to the plant just off NW U.S. 24 Highway. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. There is no word...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured

DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
ABILENE, KS
KVOE

Hay bale loss estimated at between $4,800-$15,000 after fire south of Hartford

Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Olpe Fire crews made quick work of a grass fire south of Hartford late Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to 2176 Road 30, roughly 14 miles east of Olpe and nearly nine miles south of Hartford, at 4:30 pm. According to Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn, crews found roughly 30 acres of grass and 55-60 large round bales on fire.
HARTFORD, KS
ksal.com

Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash

A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

City Manager, Mayor say Parkway project in early stages of development

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City manager Stephen Wade, alongside Topeka mayor Mike Padilla, said that the newly approved elevation parkway project is still in its early stages of development at Tuesday morning’s City of Topeka meeting, but they also say it is about time for the project to move forward.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire leads response on two incidents Monday

Lyon County District 5 handled two reported fires early Monday afternoon that developed within 30 minutes of each other. The first call was at Roads 120 and U shortly after 12:15 pm. Smoke was emanating from a combine, but Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says there was no actual fire. Early indications are a mechanical issue was the cause of that incident.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka moves forward with construction plans 30 years in the making

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka city leaders are moving forward with plans for a road construction project that’s been in the works for more than 30 years. The Elevation Parkway and Fairlawn Extension project would connect roads through an undeveloped patch of land southwest of Topeka from Gage Blvd. to Wanamaker Rd. and extend Fairlawn from 37th […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Atchison named one of best small towns to spend Christmas in

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison has been named one of the best small towns in the nation to celebrate Christmas in. With the holiday season settling into Northeast Kansas, Trips To Discover, a digital travel magazine, recently released its list of The Best 21 Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the U.S. - and Atchison made the list.
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare for holiday travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare themselves and their vehicles for holiday travel. According to AAA, gas prices continue to drop in the Sunflower State, which brings Kansans closer to paying what they did last year for gas. AAA indicates that as of Nov....
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Good Kids - Coffey County Poultry Team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coffey County Poultry Team returned from a national competition in Kentucky. The group won 19th place overall among all teams at the event. These students are active in many agricultural activities around Coffey County.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Rescue Mission debuts online holiday “store”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission has a unique way for you do a little online shopping to support their ministries. TRM Ministries executive director LaManda Broyles and strategic development/marketing director Scott May visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how it works. People may go to blackfridaytopeka.com...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Riley County Police searching for missing teen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The riley County Police Department is searching for a 14-year old girl reported missing. Jaslynn Baumann was last seen in the 900 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. She is approximately 5′01″, 100 pounds and was last seen wearing her hair in braids and wearing glasses.
MANHATTAN, KS

