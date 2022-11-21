Read full article on original website
Carolyn Bragg
6d ago
This is a sad story. This young man lost his mom so close to the holidays. So much happening too close to home recently. The world has gone mad crazy! May this woman rest in peace and condolences to the family. 💜
KTAR.com
Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of 33-year-old man in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police arrested and charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in Phoenix late Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of an injured person near 27th and Montebello avenues around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix teacher, coach shot and killed outside of restaurant, no arrests made
An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Phoenix, according to police. A Phoenix school district says the victim was a guest teacher and coach.
Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Phoenix back in September
PHOENIX — A 33-year-old man was arrested earlier this week in connection to a fatal stabbing in Phoenix back in September. Wilser Creme is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder and drug possession. On September 26, Phoenix police responded to the area of 27th and Missouri Avenues for reports...
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Cave Creek and Bell Roads
Phoenix PD says, they responded to a shooting call at a gas station where an adult male shot another adult male
Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
East Valley Tribune
Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids
A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
AZFamily
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
themesatribune.com
Mesa pays $8M to widow of ex-cop’s victim
Mesa has agreed to pay $8 million to Daniel Shaver’s widow and two children to settle her claims against the city over his 2016 shooting death at an east Mesa hotel by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford. Attorneys for Shaver’s widow Laney Sweet filed a notice of settlement...
Man taken to hospital by family after being shot in Phoenix dies
PHOENIX — A 33-year-old man who was taken to a hospital by family members Friday night after being shot in Phoenix has died, authorities said. Tecon Jackson died at St. Joseph’s Hospital after he was shot near Seventh Avenue and Culver Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Camelback HS teacher and coach shot, killed outside Phoenix business
At about 6 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a business near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue for reports of a shooting.
Valley teacher and coach shot, killed outside business in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teacher and coach with the Phoenix Union High School District was shot and killed outside a restaurant in central Phoenix Friday evening. Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. When officers arrived...
fox10phoenix.com
Investigation underway after man's murder in central Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man has died after being shot near Interstate 10 and 7th Avenue on Friday night, and Phoenix investigators are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to St. Joseph's Hospital at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound.
AZFamily
Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix restaurant, police looking for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night. Around 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Feeney’s restaurant on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Valley brothers sentenced for concealing 17-year-old girl's body
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2021. <<. Two Valley brothers were recently sentenced in court for their roles in attempting to hide the remains of a 17-year-old girl. Daniel Torrealba Blas, 22, has been sentenced to 2.25 years in the...
ABC 15 News
Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa
MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight. The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. Mesa Police Department officials say the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop...
Family and friends investigate death of beloved Valley chef found in canal
PHOENIX — Jose Jimenez helped console a ‘sad and depressed’ man at a local bar hours before he was found dead in a canal almost three weeks ago, according to a bartender who claims she last saw him alive. The bartender, who asked 12News not to publicly...
fox10phoenix.com
Crash in Phoenix sends two police officers to the hospital
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash in the western part of the city has sent two of their officers to the hospital. The crash, according to a statement, happened in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. A patrol car in the area was struck by two cars that, according to witness, were driving at a high rate of speed.
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a pedestrian accident on Friday. The accident occurred near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. According to the officials, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
12 News
