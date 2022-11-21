ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Biggest Crops in the U.S.

These days, everyone is likely feeling the pinch of rising food prices. Food is the third biggest expenditure for American households, behind housing and transportation, and rose to 12.4% of household spending in 2021. As of September 2022, grocery store food prices were 13% higher than in September last year, according to the USDA.
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the talking at the start of likely his final World Cup. “This was a beautiful moment,” Ronaldo said. “The world record, the only player to score in five World Cups, makes me very proud.”
Single Man Spent 40 Years Turning a Dessert Into a Forest

Jadav "Molai" Payeng invested 40 years of his life in planting trees. For converting a little desert into a forest, he earned the Indian moniker "Forest Man." Payeng had planted 1,400 acres of trees up to this point. Although he never kept count, we may estimate that 1.5 million trees were planted during a 40-year period.
Hard-working Colombian beetles clean garbage, retire as pets

Three yellow-and-black beetles clung to the shirt of Germán Viasus Tibamoso, a Colombian environmental engineer who uses beetle larvae to transform food waste into fertilizers.As he encouraged them to move along, he murmured to them in Japanese — trying to get them accustomed, he said, to the sounds of their future homes.The not-so-little bugs — which can grow up to 17 centimeters (6.5 inches) long — have a remarkably productive and complicated life among the humans who breed and collect them.Viasus operates a company called Tierra Viva in a rural area around the city of Tunja, a city some...
In Search of the Perfect Mango

Summer in the South Asian subcontinent is a thrilling time. Diets are forgotten, hardcore keto addicts take cheat weeks and the search for the perfect mango begins. If you are Pakistani, you will most likely have grown up with an ingrained reverence or intense craving for the king of all fruits: the mango. Beginning in June, we anxiously await the ripening of Multani mangos. Still, it isn’t until after the monsoon rains hit that the sweetest mangoes make an appearance and the real hunt begins. Overseas Pakistanis will scour neighborhood grocery stores while those at home chase after their local fruit sellers.
Cempedak vs Jackfruit: Key Differences

Jackfruit has become quite popular in recent years, especially as a meat alternative. It’s a surprisingly versatile fruit for vegan and vegetarian diets, but it has also been used in Southeast Asian cuisine for a very long time. Its cousin, the cempedak, is often confused for the jackfruit. However, while these two fruits look almost identical, they are very different.
World War II's Role In Making Florida A Top Producer Of Oranges

It may be odd to think that anything good comes from war. However, crisis situations like World War II can sometimes be the instigator of advancements in medicine and technology that would never have been possible otherwise. Aircraft, for example, was such an important tactic during the war that investment in this area saw innovations in aviation development that are used today in the passenger planes that take us across the globe, per Simply Flying. Penicillin was discovered in 1928 by Alexander Flemming but very little was done in its progress until WWII forced it into large-scale production, serving some 2.3 million doses that saved the lives of many — and continues to do so today (via The National WWII Museum).
