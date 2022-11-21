It may be odd to think that anything good comes from war. However, crisis situations like World War II can sometimes be the instigator of advancements in medicine and technology that would never have been possible otherwise. Aircraft, for example, was such an important tactic during the war that investment in this area saw innovations in aviation development that are used today in the passenger planes that take us across the globe, per Simply Flying. Penicillin was discovered in 1928 by Alexander Flemming but very little was done in its progress until WWII forced it into large-scale production, serving some 2.3 million doses that saved the lives of many — and continues to do so today (via The National WWII Museum).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO