Iowa Hawkeyes back in men’s AP Top 25

IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes have climbed back into the Associated Press’ Top 25 in the newest rankings released on Monday.
The Hawkeyes season debut on the poll comes in the 25th position. They are off to a 3-0 start to the season, include a win on the road against Seton Hall last week. The Hawkeyes host Nebraska-Omaha on Monday night then travel to Florida for the Emerald Coast Classic over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Iowa will face Clemson on Friday in the tournament.
The University of North Carolina remains the #1 team in the nation in the new poll. Here are the complete rankings:
North Carolina
Houston
Kansas
Texas
Virginia
Gonzaga
Baylor
Duke
Arkansas
Creighton
Indiana
Michigan State
Auburn
Arizona
Kentucky
Illinois
San Diego State
Alabama
UCLA
Connecticut
Texas Tech
Tennessee
Maryland
Purdue
Iowa
• Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was the second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10 in consecutive seasons for the fifth time in school history and the first time during head coach Lisa Bluder’s tenure.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
On the resale market, there are tickets to be had at below face value for Nebraska football's season finale at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday. But it's not the bargain-basement situation of a week ago. On SI Tickets, the lowest price at midweek for the Nebraska-Iowa game in Iowa City...
Iowa is bringing back a familiar face this Friday. The Hawkeyes announced former assistant coach Reese Morgan will serve as an honorary captain against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium. Morgan was on the Iowa staff for 19 years before retiring in 2019. He coached mostly offensive and defensive lines during his...
In the NWCA All-Star Classic, Penn State’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet took home a victory over Iowa’s No. 4 Tony Cassioppi in a heavyweight showdown. This was the fourth matchup between between the two grapplers, with Cassioppi holding a 3-0 record entering the competition. The bout saw a...
Iowa will honor its legendary former defensive coordinator Bill Brashier with a special decal on its helmets on Friday against Nebraska. The helmets will include a “BB” decal, honor Brashier, who died at 93 earlier this month. Brashier first joined Iowa in 1978 in the Hayden Frye era....
Connor McCaffery had a challenge for Iowa fans after the fan attendance at the Omaha game recently. He took to social media to talk about what he wants to see out of the Hawkeye faithful. Iowa hoops recently had a solid 83-67 win over Seton Hall on the road on...
Brody Brecht is a rare athlete, playing both baseball and football collegiately. After redshirting the 2021 football season, Brecht got his first collegiate start as a pitcher for the baseball team in the 2022 B1G Tournament. Now with game experience for both Hawkeyes’ baseball and football, Brecht revealed which sport...
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
Mr. Soundoff Says- The Iowa Hawkeyes have won 4 games in a row and sit 1 win away from another trip to the B1G title game. John Sears says fans should enjoy it, but still want change. Both can be true.
Kirk Ferentz said after Iowa’s win over Purdue the Hawkeyes offensive issues were “well-documented,” with a smile on his face. That’s because Iowa’s “dead offense” gained 258 yards in the first half of that game and downed the Boilermakers 24-3. But there was a point in time where Iowa’s “well documented issues” were hampering them […]
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
WASHINGTON, Iowa — Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL says the animals were found living in ‘horrendous conditions’. The animals were filthy, underfed and living among deceased animals. The ARL says 36 pigs […]
(Oxford, IA) More than 100 dead animals are found at an Iowa farm. The Iowa Farm Sanctuary says they responded to reports of a dead lamb on a nearby property, only to find hundreds of deceased animals. They’re working with local law enforcement and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa to rescue the surviving animals without adequate access to food or water. They’re asking for financial support to assist with the medical treatment of the survivors.
