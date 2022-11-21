ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Hawkeyes back in men’s AP Top 25

By Dan Hendrickson
 2 days ago

IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes have climbed back into the Associated Press’ Top 25 in the newest rankings released on Monday.

The Hawkeyes season debut on the poll comes in the 25th position. They are off to a 3-0 start to the season, include a win on the road against Seton Hall last week. The Hawkeyes host Nebraska-Omaha on Monday night then travel to Florida for the Emerald Coast Classic over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Iowa will face Clemson on Friday in the tournament.

    NEWARK, NJ – NOVEMBER 16: Ahron Ulis #1 of the Iowa Hawkeyes attempts a shot as Femi Odukale #21 of the Seton Hall Pirates defends during the first half of a college basketball game at Prudential Center on November 16, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Iowa defeated Seton Hall 83-67. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    NEWARK, NJ – NOVEMBER 16: Tony Perkins #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes attempts a shot as Tae Davis #22 of the Seton Hall Pirates defends during the first half of a college basketball game at Prudential Center on November 16, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Iowa defeated Seton Hall 83-67. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    NEWARK, NJ – NOVEMBER 16: Patrick McCaffery #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes attempts a shot as Tyrese Samuel #4 of the Seton Hall Pirates defends during the first half of a college basketball game at Prudential Center on November 16, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    NEWARK, NJ – NOVEMBER 16: Filip Rebraca #0 of the Iowa Hawkeyes blocks a shot by Femi Odukale #21 of the Seton Hall Pirates during the first half of a college basketball game at Prudential Center on November 16, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
  • NEWARK, NJ – NOVEMBER 16: Kris Murray #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyes as Tae Davis #22 of the Seton Hall Pirates defends during the first half of a college basketball game at Prudential Center on November 16, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Iowa defeated Seton Hall 83-67. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The University of North Carolina remains the #1 team in the nation in the new poll. Here are the complete rankings:

  1. North Carolina
  2. Houston
  3. Kansas
  4. Texas
  5. Virginia
  6. Gonzaga
  7. Baylor
  8. Duke
  9. Arkansas
  10. Creighton
  11. Indiana
  12. Michigan State
  13. Auburn
  14. Arizona
  15. Kentucky
  16. Illinois
  17. San Diego State
  18. Alabama
  19. UCLA
  20. Connecticut
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Tennessee
  23. Maryland
  24. Purdue
  25. Iowa
