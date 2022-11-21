ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

First look: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuDRa_0jJ4Q08P00

The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) visit the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 12. The AFC foes will tussle on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Steelers vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

Pittsburgh lost 37-30 to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday and has dropped 3 of its last 4 games. The Steelers were a 3.5-point underdog Sunday and have been an underdog in 5 of their last 6 games. Their 30 points against the Bengals marked a season-high; Pittsburgh is averaging just 17.0 points per game for the season (28th).

: All Week 12 odds and lines

The Colts dropped a 17-16 cliffhanger against Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, covering as 6.5-point underdogs. The team’s 4th loss in its last 5 games nearly was not so. Indianapolis led the contest 13-3 heading into the 4th quarter.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Steelers at Colts odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 2:41 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Pittsburgh +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Indianapolis -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pittsburgh +3 (-114) | Indianapolis -3 (-106)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 39 (O: -109 | U: -111)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Steelers 3-7 | Colts 4-6-1
  • ATS: Steelers 4-5-1 | Colts 5-6
  • O/U: Steelers 4-6 | Colts 2-9

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Steelers vs. Colts head-to-head

The Steelers and Colts have met 7 times since 2011, and Pittsburgh is 7-0. In an overall series that dates back to 1952, the Steelers are 26-6.

Across that same 7-game stretch from above, Pittsburgh is 5-2 ATS. The Over has hit in back-to-back meetings and in 6 of the last 8.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Matt Canada responds to Bengals LB saying Steelers ‘do the same plays over and over’

Matt Canada has known Germaine Pratt since Canada was on the N.C. State coaching staff during Pratt’s recruitment to the Wolfpack. That’s a fact that Canada alluded to Thursday when asked about Pratt’s comments to CBS Sports after Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, was asked about adjustments Cincinnati made after the Steelers’ 20-point first half that quickly devolved into the Steelers — with Canada calling their plays as the coordinator — not getting a first down in the third quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news

In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Sirianni had vulgar message for Colts about Frank Reich firing

The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and Nick Sirianni wasted no time dedicating the victory to his former boss. Sirianni was very emotional after Philadelphia’s 17-16 win at Indianapolis. He admitted to reporters that he had some added motivation for the game because he did not agree with the Colts’ decision to fire Frank Reich, whom Sirianni worked under as an offensive coordinator in Indy from 2018-2020. Sirianni also made that clear to a group of Eagles fans who traveled to the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy