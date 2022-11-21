First look: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines

The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) visit the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 12. The AFC foes will tussle on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Steelers vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

Pittsburgh lost 37-30 to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday and has dropped 3 of its last 4 games. The Steelers were a 3.5-point underdog Sunday and have been an underdog in 5 of their last 6 games. Their 30 points against the Bengals marked a season-high; Pittsburgh is averaging just 17.0 points per game for the season (28th).

The Colts dropped a 17-16 cliffhanger against Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, covering as 6.5-point underdogs. The team’s 4th loss in its last 5 games nearly was not so. Indianapolis led the contest 13-3 heading into the 4th quarter.

Steelers at Colts odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Moneyline: Pittsburgh +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Indianapolis -155 (bet $155 to win $100)

Pittsburgh +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Indianapolis -155 (bet $155 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Pittsburgh +3 (-114) | Indianapolis -3 (-106)

Pittsburgh +3 (-114) | Indianapolis -3 (-106) Over/Under (O/U): 39 (O: -109 | U: -111)

2022 betting stats

ML : Steelers 3-7 | Colts 4-6-1

: Steelers 3-7 | Colts 4-6-1 ATS : Steelers 4-5-1 | Colts 5-6

: Steelers 4-5-1 | Colts 5-6 O/U: Steelers 4-6 | Colts 2-9

Steelers vs. Colts head-to-head

The Steelers and Colts have met 7 times since 2011, and Pittsburgh is 7-0. In an overall series that dates back to 1952, the Steelers are 26-6.

Across that same 7-game stretch from above, Pittsburgh is 5-2 ATS. The Over has hit in back-to-back meetings and in 6 of the last 8.

