Read full article on original website
Related
Fauci to be deposed in lawsuit from Missouri’s Schmitt claiming free speech violations
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry claim the Biden administration used social media companies to stifle speech
Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit
When Kate Starbird got word that Missouri’s attorney general wanted her to turn over three years of her emails, she didn’t know what to think. A Seattle-based professor at the University of Washington, Starbird co-founded the UW Center for an Informed Public, which researches misinformation online. Why would an elected official 2,000 miles away be […] The post Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Here’s What You Said Is The Most Missouri Thing You Can Say
On Facebook, I recently asked what's the most Missouri thing you can say. Here's what you told me. Let's start with the obvious. Many people said, "Show me." In case you're wondering about the origins of our unofficial nickname of the "Show Me State", it either originated from Congressman Williard Duncan Vandiver who declared in a speech, "I am from Missouri. You have got to show me."
What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational […] The post What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
5 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week and that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
Red cabin on the lakePhoto byPhoto by Seth kane on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend in Missouri.
Six million Americans carried guns daily in 2019, twice as many as in 2015
The trend is expected to continue, after the supreme court ruling earlier this year overturning strict limits on public gun-carrying
Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general
A top staff member in the governor’s office will be Missouri’s next attorney general. Andrew Bailey, 41, who has served as general counsel for Gov. Mike Parson for the last year, will replace Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate earlier this month. Bailey will complete Schmitt’s term, which ends in […] The post Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Comments / 1