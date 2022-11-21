On Facebook, I recently asked what's the most Missouri thing you can say. Here's what you told me. Let's start with the obvious. Many people said, "Show me." In case you're wondering about the origins of our unofficial nickname of the "Show Me State", it either originated from Congressman Williard Duncan Vandiver who declared in a speech, "I am from Missouri. You have got to show me."

