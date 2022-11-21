ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Independent

Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit

When Kate Starbird got word that Missouri’s attorney general wanted her to turn over three years of her emails, she didn’t know what to think.  A Seattle-based professor at the University of Washington, Starbird co-founded the UW Center for an Informed Public, which researches misinformation online. Why would an elected official 2,000 miles away be […] The post Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Here’s What You Said Is The Most Missouri Thing You Can Say

On Facebook, I recently asked what's the most Missouri thing you can say. Here's what you told me. Let's start with the obvious. Many people said, "Show me." In case you're wondering about the origins of our unofficial nickname of the "Show Me State", it either originated from Congressman Williard Duncan Vandiver who declared in a speech, "I am from Missouri. You have got to show me."
Missouri Independent

What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon.  On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational […] The post What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week and that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Missouri Independent

Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general

A top staff member in the governor’s office will be Missouri’s next attorney general. Andrew Bailey, 41, who has served as general counsel for Gov. Mike Parson for the last year, will replace Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate earlier this month. Bailey will complete Schmitt’s term, which ends in […] The post Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general appeared first on Missouri Independent.
