Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
Holidays on the Plaza opens for the season in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Tuscaloosa, as the annual Holidays on the Plaza is underway. Families get to see lots of decorated Christmas trees at the Tinsel Trail and can lace up their skates to go ice skating. Nicole Moreno-Lacalle says the annual holiday event is perfect […]
Tinsel Trail, Tuscaloosa’s Decorated Tree Trail, Enters 10th Year, Benefitting Local Non-Profit
The 10th annual Tuscaloosa Tinsel Trail opened to the public Monday, marking the start of the holiday season with a place for families to enjoy lit and decorated trees in downtown Tuscaloosa. The annual event benefits Tuscaloosa One Place, a family resource center that provides social services through various programs...
Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Collect 1,100 Pounds of Food During Annual Drive
A group of radio stations in Tuscaloosa collected more than 1,000 pounds of food for the needy this year during their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The collection effort is led by Brother J, who hosts a show on WTSK Praise 93.3, in partnership with 92.9 WTUG and WALJ 105.1 the Block, and this is the 57th drive organized by the station.
Though closing at the end of the year, Downtown YMCA facility leaves legacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Downtown YMCA facility in Birmingham on 4th Avenue is closing permanently, but even though it’s closing, it leaves a lasting impact on the downtown community. Two longtime members said it created a healthy lifestyle for its members, both physically and socially. The pandemic changed...
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
East and West Alabama District Attorney’s Offices to Beat Illiteracy Through Iron Bowl Book Drive
The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office needs your help to beat Auburn and illiteracy through the second annual Iron Bowl Virtual Book Drive. In partnership with Reach Out and Read Alabama, the local district attorney's office, along with the Lee County District Attorney's Office in Auburn, are competing to raise funds that will provide books for children.
100 Thanksgiving meals given away in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — V 94.9 worked with City Auto Sales of Hueytown to give away 100 Thanksgiving meals Tuesday. Many going through the line to receive a meal told WVTM 13 this is helpful as inflation is causing a Thanksgiving meal to be more expensive than ever. V 94.9...
Tuscaloosa Co. schools in Northport city limits to receive grant money
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A few Tuscaloosa County schools located within Northport city limits are set to receive a nice financial windfall. It’s happening because of what the Northport City Council did this week. The amount is $350,000, and this is the third year the Northport City Council...
High School Teacher Wins ‘One Classroom at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!
Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama. This week’s winner is Bridget Caton, a robotics teacher at Thorsby High...
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
An inside look at the Critical Care Transport Team for Children’s of Alabama
Every minute of every day in Birmingham there is a medical flight team ready to fly a critically ill or injured child to Children's of Alabama.
Mechanical Difficulties Delay Start of Tuscaloosa’s Holidays on the Plaza
The launch of Tuscaloosa's Holidays on the Plaza ice skating rink has been postponed because of mechanical difficulties, the city announced Monday afternoon. A city spokesperson told local media that supply issues and other problems have made it impossible to open the ice skating rink as scheduled Monday, and now the long-running attraction is expected to return early next week.
Birmingham’s St. Paul United Methodist Church receives $500,000 grant from National Park Service
In May, the National Park Service announced St. Paul United Methodist Church would receive a grant for preservation, restoration, and repair. This week, the historic church was formally presented with its check. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell paid a special visit to the Birmingham church to present a $500,000...
Hoover daycare closes in wake of ‘hot sauce’ controversy, mom reflects
In July, a pastor at the church confirmed from the pulpit that hot sauce had been used for years, possibly even decades to punish children.
Tuscaloosa and Auburn Veteran Students Join Forces to Raise Awareness of Suicide
Students from the University of Alabama and Auburn University will march across the state in an event to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The fifth annual Operation Iron Ruck kicks off Wednesday and will run through Saturday, ending before the start of the annual Iron Bowl matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.
Community rallies around Jefferson County grandmother struggling to raise grandchildren
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An outpouring of support for a Jefferson County grandmother struggling to find a home for her and her seven grandchildren. "I keep my head lifted up," Sherry Bolton says. "You know, because I do the best that I do for grandkids and they always came first."
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
