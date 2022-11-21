ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
Holidays on the Plaza opens for the season in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Tuscaloosa, as the annual Holidays on the Plaza is underway. Families get to see lots of decorated Christmas trees at the Tinsel Trail and can lace up their skates to go ice skating. Nicole Moreno-Lacalle says the annual holiday event is perfect […]
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
East and West Alabama District Attorney’s Offices to Beat Illiteracy Through Iron Bowl Book Drive

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office needs your help to beat Auburn and illiteracy through the second annual Iron Bowl Virtual Book Drive. In partnership with Reach Out and Read Alabama, the local district attorney's office, along with the Lee County District Attorney's Office in Auburn, are competing to raise funds that will provide books for children.
100 Thanksgiving meals given away in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — V 94.9 worked with City Auto Sales of Hueytown to give away 100 Thanksgiving meals Tuesday. Many going through the line to receive a meal told WVTM 13 this is helpful as inflation is causing a Thanksgiving meal to be more expensive than ever. V 94.9...
Tuscaloosa Co. schools in Northport city limits to receive grant money

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A few Tuscaloosa County schools located within Northport city limits are set to receive a nice financial windfall. It’s happening because of what the Northport City Council did this week. The amount is $350,000, and this is the third year the Northport City Council...
Mechanical Difficulties Delay Start of Tuscaloosa’s Holidays on the Plaza

The launch of Tuscaloosa's Holidays on the Plaza ice skating rink has been postponed because of mechanical difficulties, the city announced Monday afternoon. A city spokesperson told local media that supply issues and other problems have made it impossible to open the ice skating rink as scheduled Monday, and now the long-running attraction is expected to return early next week.
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
