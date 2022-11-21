Read full article on original website
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
David Riggins, longtime Planning Commission director, dies at 68
David Allen Riggins, 68, passed away on November 18th, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. David was born September 7, 1954, in Montgomery County to Lawrence Edward and Evelyn Earlene Riggins. He was a Baptist. He graduated from Austin Peay State University and earned a master’s degree from Murray State University. David joined the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission in 1977. After 13 years he was appointed director, where he served until his retirement in 2012.
Bomb Blast Sensations shop joins Clarksville Chamber
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Bomb Blast Sensations has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Deedra Centeno said they opened their business in 2017. “We make toy bath bombs that are perfect for stocking stuffers, lotions, shower steamers, bubble bars, and we have...
Enough food to feed an Army! Fort Campbell soldiers eat for Thanksgiving
To thank them for their service, a Thanksgiving feast was served up to soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell.
A civil rights leader comes home.
The campus of American Baptist College has changed little since Rev. Bernard Lafayette moved to Nashville in 1960 to attend seminary. A handful of neat red brick buildings, built in the 1920s and 30s, still cluster in the shadow of the headquarters of the newer National Baptist Convention off Brick Church Pike in North Nashville. […] The post A civil rights leader comes home. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M
Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased […] The post Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Over 1 million lights on display for Christmas on the Cumberland in Clarksville | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The banks of the Cumberland River lit up with over 1 million lights on Tuesday for the opening of this year’s Christmas on the Cumberland. The grand opening included cookies, dance performances and a visit from Santa Claus. The free light display will...
Clarksville student performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade has been a holiday staple for the last 96 years, and for one Clarksville high school student, it has become a dream realized. Each year, the Macy’s Great American Marching Band holds auditions for high school students to be a...
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Nashville
Nashville might not immediately conjure images of queer life. This is Music City — a party town famous for its honky-tonk style and country music stars; built around an art form that historically celebrates a straight, Christian crew of boot scooters. And yet queer culture here is more vibrant than Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, with a patchwork of gay bars, clubs, and cafes around town and a history dating back nearly a century.
This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
Biden appoints Nashville businessman Bill Freeman to Fulbright Board
President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the appointment of Nashville businessman William H. “Bill” Freeman to the board of the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Awards. Freeman co-founded the Freeman-Webb Co. with the late Jimmy Webb. The company is a private real estate investment firm specializing in multi-family and commercial properties. In 2018, the pair bought the Nashville weekly alternative paper The Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and NFocus magazine, creating FW Publishing.
Amanda Marie Strickland
A visitation for Amanda Marie Strickland, age 43, of Clarksville, TN, will be Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Amanda was born on October 25, 1979, in Berwyn, IL, to Lois and Deborah Strickland. She passed away on November 20, 2022. Amanda enjoyed cooking and loved to eat and play Bingo.
Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally
It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. 1Santa Bootcamp. This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park....
Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee
Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
James Bernard Nickell
James Bernard Nickell, age 55, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. James was born March 15, 1967 in Ada, OK, to the late Eugene Nickell and Roxanna Dodson. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Jack Nickell. James is survived by his girlfriend, Isela (Stella) Diaz,...
Weekend top picks: Model Train Exhibit, Santa at Beachaven, Elf at Roxy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After you eat Thanksgiving dinner, take your family out to see model trains, classic Christmas movies and Santa Claus this weekend. Snowflake Special Model Train Exhibit: The Customs House decks out for the holidays on Friday with the Snowflake Special Model Train Exhibit. Admission is $12-$9 for adults, $5 for children aged 3-17, and free for museum members. The holiday themed exhibit is open from 10 a.m.-noon at 200 S. Second St.
Landfill adding fees for some appliances, mattresses, trailers full of trash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The landfill that serves Montgomery and Stewart Counties is adding fees for trailers of trash, certain appliances and large loads of wood, with new fees ranging from $10 to over $50 per load. Bi-County Solid Waste Management will change its fee structure residents effective...
Annual construction competition held in Clarksville to teach tools of trades
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The 13th annual Northern Mid-TN Construction Competition was held recently at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Students worked together in groups of two and received prizes in sets of two. Prizes included hand and power tools, hard hats, work gloves, safety glasses and anything else that...
