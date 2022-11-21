ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Eat fresh, eat local with Field to Family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever gone grocery shopping and thought to yourself “where does this meat come from?” look no further. The Three caught up with Katherine Denena, Owner of Field to Family, a direct-to-consumer fresh beef farm in College Station. Denena says their meats...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Holiday gatherings could be perfect time to get your ears checked

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we gather for the holidays, you might find yourself asking your loved ones to repeat themselves more often than you used to. This could be one sign that it’s time to visit an Ear, Nose, and Throat professional. “If you’re withdrawing from a conversation...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Epicures Catering preps to feed over 2,000 people this Thanksgiving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering is sending free meals to people across the Brazos Valley on Thanksgiving. This year, Epicures Catering along with several organizations and volunteers, are expected to serve 2,100 Bryan and College Station residents in need of a Thanksgiving meal. These Thanksgiving meals are individual, ready-to-eat plates.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery sets up angel tree for senior citizens

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some senior citizens will be able to receive gifts for the holiday season thanks to a Bryan restaurant. Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery set up a Christmas tree inside of the restaurant to help the elderly. The restaurant partnered with Home Instead to provide Christmas gifts...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Experience holiday wonder with Christmas at the Tree Farm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The most wonderful time of the year wouldn’t be quite as wonderful without Christmas lights. That’s why the Brazos Valley Tree Farm is welcoming the community to join in the holiday cheer with Christmas at the Tree Farm every night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Dec. 31.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Shop local, shop Bryan for Small Business Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are all about giving and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support. On Saturday, Nov. 26, you can celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping at your favorite locally-owned businesses. This week on The Three, we highlighted Texas Rose Boutique, Sparrow...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Twin City Mission to offer hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission wants to help make sure everyone has a warm meal on Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is a time when we should really stop and reflect and not be too concerned about what we don’t have in life, but what we are thankful for,” Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said. “It’s not always about having the most or the fastest or the biggest. It’s about having family and friends, opportunities, places to lay your head at night, and having a warm meal. That’s what Twin City Mission stands for.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

The Bridge Ministries help families stay warm during the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission at The Bridge Ministries food pantry is to feed families and change lives, and today is no different. Operation manager for The Bridge Ministries Tatiana Rivera says with the holidays coming up and temperatures cooling down, families are in need more than ever. “We...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

‘She’s an inspiration’: Broadmoor Place resident celebrates 105th birthday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One special lady celebrated her 105th birthday on Wednesday. Several family members, friends and Broadmoor Place staff gathered this afternoon to wish Lillian Holubec a “Happy Birthday.” Holubec sat in the center of the room, opened presents, ate cake and ice cream, all while solving her word puzzle.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Calvert Volunteer Fire Department to hold annual pancake breakfast

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its 2nd annual Pancake Breakfast this weekend. Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be available for $10. Attendees can take the plate to go or eat at the department. The event will be at their fire station Saturday morning between 8:30 and 11:30.
CALVERT, TX
KBTX.com

Local business dedicated to making you feel gorgeous

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a business in town that wants to make you feel pampered, renewed and beautiful. SoCo Blow Dry Bar in South College Station offers blowouts, special occasion styles, dry-styling, and more. “One of things we really pride ourselves on is that this is an attainable...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Calvert businesses looking forward to Shop Small Saturday

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - People are encouraged to stop by Calvert for Small Business Saturday this weekend. The Calvert Chamber of Commerce says this is the perfect time to shop for gifts and get out with the family, all things you can do on Historic Main Street. “Shop Small Saturday...
CALVERT, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Rose Boutique prepares for Small Business Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With Small Business Saturday kicking off this weekend, Downtown Bryan is gearing up for the event and preparing for customers. Sami Jo Catalena from Texas Rose Boutique says her shop has everything a woman needs. “We’ve got shoes, dresses, genuine turquoise jewelry, just about anything you...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Ballet Brazos is bring the Nutcracker to BCS next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As everyone is gearing up for Thanksgiving, Ballet Brazos is getting ready to bring a holiday classic to the stage. Dominick Oliver & CJ Zapalac joined First News at Four to share more about Ballet Brazos’ 11th annual production of the Nutcracker. Oliver will portray...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A series of fundraisers are underway for Calvin Hill, the Rudder High School football and track coach injured in a fiery crash over the weekend, and Cher McGinty, the passenger in an SUV involved in the crash. We will continue to update this list as any...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Couple donates hand-crocheted blankets to CSPD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local couple made a thoughtful donation to the College Station Police Department. Rendi and Alfonso Martinez gifted CSPD 35 crocheted blankets. They will be placed in patrol vehicles to give warmth and comfort to those in need during stressful situations. Rendi Martinez crafted the blankets herself.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

