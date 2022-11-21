Read full article on original website
Eat fresh, eat local with Field to Family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever gone grocery shopping and thought to yourself “where does this meat come from?” look no further. The Three caught up with Katherine Denena, Owner of Field to Family, a direct-to-consumer fresh beef farm in College Station. Denena says their meats...
Holiday gatherings could be perfect time to get your ears checked
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we gather for the holidays, you might find yourself asking your loved ones to repeat themselves more often than you used to. This could be one sign that it’s time to visit an Ear, Nose, and Throat professional. “If you’re withdrawing from a conversation...
Epicures Catering preps to feed over 2,000 people this Thanksgiving
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering is sending free meals to people across the Brazos Valley on Thanksgiving. This year, Epicures Catering along with several organizations and volunteers, are expected to serve 2,100 Bryan and College Station residents in need of a Thanksgiving meal. These Thanksgiving meals are individual, ready-to-eat plates.
Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery sets up angel tree for senior citizens
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some senior citizens will be able to receive gifts for the holiday season thanks to a Bryan restaurant. Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery set up a Christmas tree inside of the restaurant to help the elderly. The restaurant partnered with Home Instead to provide Christmas gifts...
Experience holiday wonder with Christmas at the Tree Farm
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The most wonderful time of the year wouldn’t be quite as wonderful without Christmas lights. That’s why the Brazos Valley Tree Farm is welcoming the community to join in the holiday cheer with Christmas at the Tree Farm every night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Dec. 31.
Shop local, shop Bryan for Small Business Saturday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are all about giving and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support. On Saturday, Nov. 26, you can celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping at your favorite locally-owned businesses. This week on The Three, we highlighted Texas Rose Boutique, Sparrow...
Twin City Mission to offer hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission wants to help make sure everyone has a warm meal on Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is a time when we should really stop and reflect and not be too concerned about what we don’t have in life, but what we are thankful for,” Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said. “It’s not always about having the most or the fastest or the biggest. It’s about having family and friends, opportunities, places to lay your head at night, and having a warm meal. That’s what Twin City Mission stands for.”
34th annual Thanksgiving fellowship meal aims to serve at least 800 community members
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard is hosting her free Thanksgiving fellowship meal for Brazos Valley residents. A lifelong Bryan resident, Kennard worked at Texas A&M University where she served food to the students and faculty. So, its safe to say she’s always been one to cook for others.
The Bridge Ministries help families stay warm during the holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission at The Bridge Ministries food pantry is to feed families and change lives, and today is no different. Operation manager for The Bridge Ministries Tatiana Rivera says with the holidays coming up and temperatures cooling down, families are in need more than ever. “We...
‘She’s an inspiration’: Broadmoor Place resident celebrates 105th birthday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One special lady celebrated her 105th birthday on Wednesday. Several family members, friends and Broadmoor Place staff gathered this afternoon to wish Lillian Holubec a “Happy Birthday.” Holubec sat in the center of the room, opened presents, ate cake and ice cream, all while solving her word puzzle.
Little to no volunteer opportunities on Thanksgiving at Brazos Valley nonprofits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is usually a time when organizations see an influx of people signing up to volunteer. This year Brazos Valley Food Bank said they have been preparing to get food to their partners so that staff will be able to spend time with their families for the holidays.
Calvert Volunteer Fire Department to hold annual pancake breakfast
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its 2nd annual Pancake Breakfast this weekend. Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be available for $10. Attendees can take the plate to go or eat at the department. The event will be at their fire station Saturday morning between 8:30 and 11:30.
Local business dedicated to making you feel gorgeous
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a business in town that wants to make you feel pampered, renewed and beautiful. SoCo Blow Dry Bar in South College Station offers blowouts, special occasion styles, dry-styling, and more. “One of things we really pride ourselves on is that this is an attainable...
Calvert businesses looking forward to Shop Small Saturday
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - People are encouraged to stop by Calvert for Small Business Saturday this weekend. The Calvert Chamber of Commerce says this is the perfect time to shop for gifts and get out with the family, all things you can do on Historic Main Street. “Shop Small Saturday...
Texas Rose Boutique prepares for Small Business Saturday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With Small Business Saturday kicking off this weekend, Downtown Bryan is gearing up for the event and preparing for customers. Sami Jo Catalena from Texas Rose Boutique says her shop has everything a woman needs. “We’ve got shoes, dresses, genuine turquoise jewelry, just about anything you...
The 12th Can, Texas A&M Foundation partnering to eliminate hunger in the community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we gather around the table for Thanksgiving, ready to enjoy a big meal with loved ones, we often think and talk about what we’re thankful for. Putting their gratitude into action, The 12th Can and The Texas A&M Foundation are partnering to fight food insecurity on the Texas A&M campus.
Ballet Brazos is bring the Nutcracker to BCS next week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As everyone is gearing up for Thanksgiving, Ballet Brazos is getting ready to bring a holiday classic to the stage. Dominick Oliver & CJ Zapalac joined First News at Four to share more about Ballet Brazos’ 11th annual production of the Nutcracker. Oliver will portray...
Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A series of fundraisers are underway for Calvin Hill, the Rudder High School football and track coach injured in a fiery crash over the weekend, and Cher McGinty, the passenger in an SUV involved in the crash. We will continue to update this list as any...
Treat of the Day: Couple donates hand-crocheted blankets to CSPD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local couple made a thoughtful donation to the College Station Police Department. Rendi and Alfonso Martinez gifted CSPD 35 crocheted blankets. They will be placed in patrol vehicles to give warmth and comfort to those in need during stressful situations. Rendi Martinez crafted the blankets herself.
“We paid you in good faith” Pool contractor not holding their end of the bargain
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A College Station family says a local pool contractor is not holding their end of the bargain when it comes to honoring a warranty for their pool and hot tub. The Flores family reached out to KBTX after having their issues ignored by both the pool contractor and the warranty company.
