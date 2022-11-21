Read full article on original website
DeMar DeRozan is by far the Chicago Bulls’ player who contributes the most to winning games
DeMar DeRozan needs Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to level up and help him carry the Chicago Bulls
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected vs. Suns after absolutely leveling 7-footer Deandre Ayton in the back
Patrick Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to Phoenix on Tuesday night, and he could very well be looking at a suspension for absolutely leveling Deandre Ayton. From the looks of it, Beverley didn't like the seven-foot Ayton standing over Reaves, who was knocked...
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard won't play in Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a right ankle sprain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. After starting the past three games, Leonard will miss his first contest since Nov. 15. Leonard's ankle sprain seems to be unrelated to the knee injury that caused him to miss 12 straight games from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15. With Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) also out, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum are all candidates to see increased run Wednesday versus the defending champions.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Loses Out On Western Conference Player Of The Week Honors To Kings’ De’Aaron Fox
The NBA announced that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox took home Western Conference Player of the Week honors for Nov. 14-20. He received the honor over the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In the Eastern Conference, Tyrese...
76ers vs. Hornets: Montrezl Harrell Explains Loss in Charlotte
Montrezl Harrell details the Sixers' struggles down the stretch against the Hornets.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray has missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols and will likely be unavailable once again Tuesday. Bruce Brown should maintain a starting role if Murray remains out.
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on ‘fun’ after Billy Donovan challenged Bulls stars
There were stretches during the 2021-22 season where the Chicago Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, owned the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls ended up falling off, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference and promptly getting eliminated in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alas, that trend...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Back to NBA squad
Milwaukee recalled Middleton (wrist) from the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton, along with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp, were assigned to the G League earlier Wednesday and presumably went through a practice before returning to the NBA squad. The All-Star wing has yet to suit up this season, but he appears to be progressing well and continues to get practices in at the G League level, suggesting he's close to returning to game action.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action
Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness
McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
Yardbarker
Suns Still Interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, per Report
Trade rumors still follow the Phoenix Suns like Linus' blanket follows the Peanuts character. We're nearly 20 games into the regular season, and Jae Crowder has yet to depart the team despite a lofty amount of teams intrigued with the power forward. The Suns now must balance potential trade packages...
Powered by Anthony Davis, hot Lakers visit Suns
Anthony Davis is enjoying his best stretch of the season and the Los Angeles Lakers aim to extend their season-long
3 best Tobias Harris trades Sixers must make
It sure feels like Tobias Harris, ever since he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, hasn’t left the trading block. And as is tradition, Harris’ name is, yet again, being thrown around in trade talks, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. By and large,...
This Bulls-Magic Trade Features Zach LaVine
All good things must come to an end. All NBA teams strive to contend for the NBA title. For that matter, all mediocre things must come to an end, too. Even all bad things must come to an end. All things must come to an end. That should be the saying.
CBS Sports
49ers corner rips 'steroid boy' DeAndre Hopkins, accuses the Cardinals star of playing dirty in Mexico game
Although DeAndre Hopkins finished with nearly 100 receiving yards on Monday night, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward definitely didn't come away too impressed with the Cardinals star receiver following San Francisco's 38-10 blowout win over Arizona in Mexico City. During a radio interview with KNBR, Ward made it clear that he...
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Got Dunked On
On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets were in Toronto taking on the Raptors. During the game, OG Anunoby got the ball on the fastbreak and threw down a dunk on Kevin Durant. While it wasn't a significant poster, Durant still modestly contested the shot, and Anunoby finished the impressive dunk.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Nails seven threes Wednesday
Turner closed with 31 points (12-17 FG, 7-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 loss to the Timberwolves. While Turner did not score in the first quarter, he still managed to score 31 points and make seven three-pointers. It was the first time this season and second time in his career that he made more than five threes in a game. It's been an impressive start to the season for the 26-year-old as he's setting personal bests in points, shooting percentage, three-point percentage, free-throw shooting and rebounds all while blocking 2.8 shots per game.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shell of self
Love registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks. Love (thumb) was questionable entering the contest after missing Sunday's game, but he clearly wasn't comfortable in his return. No setbacks have been reported, but Love's status is worth monitoring. Cleveland's next game is Wednesday against Portland.
