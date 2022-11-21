ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain, 'Barefoot in the Park' top this weekend's nightlife in the Coachella Valley

By Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 2 days ago
HOT PICK

FRIDAY – SUNDAY

Fab Four: The Beatles are the biggest rock ‘n’ roll band of all time, and the group had many highlights during its existence from 1960 to 1970. The cover band Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles celebrates the 1970 release of “Abbey Road," the rooftop concert in London and many of the songs fans enjoy.

In 2021, footage from the 1969 “Let It Be” recording sessions and the London rooftop concert was released in the Disney+ documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.” Over 1 million people streamed the series during its release.

Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles will perform from Friday to Sunday at the McCallum Theatre.

If you go: Friday to Saturday, McCallum Theatre, 73-000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert. $55 to $125. 760-340-2787. mccallumtheatre.com

BEST BETS

FRIDAY – SUNDAY

Romantic comedy: Neil Simon’s rom-com play “Barefoot in the Park” follows a newlywed couple dealing with the challenges of building a future together and moving into a defective New York apartment above a brownstone. The production was an immediate hit on Broadway upon its 1963 release, and was adapted for the big screen in 1967 starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, followed by a 1970 TV series of the same name featuring Scoey Mitchell and Tracy Reed.

Desert Theatreworks’ final three performances of the play will be staged from Friday to Sunday.

If you go: Friday to Sunday, Desert Theatreworks, 45-175 Fargo St., Indio. $38 to $40. 760-980-1455. dtworks.org

SATURDAY

‘70s: Those who grew up in the ‘70s are probably familiar with the 1973 Tony Orlando and Dawn song “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree.” The song, explained from the point of view of a man serving a prison sentence, asks the love of his life to tie a yellow ribbon around said tree in his honor. In later years, the song became an anthem of military service members and veterans, and the symbol of tying a yellow ribbon around a tree came to symbolize a missing loved one.

Orlando will perform Saturday at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.

If you go: 8 p.m. Saturday, Agua Caliente Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. $25 to $75. 888-999-1995. aguacalientecasinos.com

Tribute: Local tribute band The Ghost Notes has performed the music of the legendary jam rock band The Grateful Dead in venues such as Spotlight 29 Casino, Casuelas Café, the Idyllwild Community Center and Big Rock Pub. The Ghost Notes cover songs such as “Fire On The Mountain,” “Big River” and “Mississippi Half-Step Toodelo.”

The Ghost Notes will perform two sets on Saturday at Big Rock Pub.

If you go: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Big Rock Pub, 79-940 Westward Ho Drive, Indio. $10. 760-200-8988. bigrockgolfandpub.com

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

