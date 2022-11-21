ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Leilani Simon, mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon arrested, charged in case

By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago

This story has been updated to include additional information provided at an early evening press conference by Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley and Will Clarke, the senior supervisory resident agent for the FBI's Savannah and Brunswick offices.

After weeks spent meticulously picking through the Chatham County landfill on Little Neck Road, investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Chatham County Police and Georgia Department of Natural Resource uncovered on Friday what appeared to be human remains, including bones .

The forensics lab at FBI headquarters in Quantico, Virginia, confirmed earlier Monday that the remains were human, said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley, and based on previously gathered evidence, Chatham County Police arrested Leilani Simon , 22, and charged her with malice murder, concealing the death of another, making a false report and making false statements in connection with the disappearance of her son, 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon.

Where is Leilani Simon now?

Leilani Simon was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on Monday afternoon and faces her first court appearance on Tuesday.

"This is a heartbreaking development for everyone who loved Quinton, for the many people who came to know him after his disappearance, and for our department," said Hadley, his voice cracking with emotion. "When we first received the call that Quinton was missing, we were hopeful that we would find him alive and unharmed. But, as we have been telling [the public] for weeks, all of our evidence pointed to his mother being responsible for his death and his remains being found in the landfill."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYcU9_0jJ4MSo400

Who reported Quinton Simon missing?

Leilani Simon reported her son missing on Oct. 5, and within three hours, according to Hadley, FBI agents were on the scene, leading a multi-agency effort to find Quinton Simon.

Clarke said that additional DNA testing is underway to confirm that the remains are, indeed, Quinton. Those results will not be available several days, Clarke said.

"This investigation does not end here. There is more work to do," he said. "The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to find justice for Quinton."

Previous coverage:

No details on investigation or what led to arrest of toddler's mother

Both officials remain tight-lipped regarding other details gathered during the investigation in an effort to not jeopardize the case against Leilani Simon — a case that has drawn national attention as well as the not-always-welcome disruptions of protestors and curiosity-seekers.

"We have a high level of confidence that those are Quinton's remains," said Hadley, who added that the discovery of the remains is a significant turning point in strengthening what he already believes to be a strong case. "We felt that we needed to make the arrest today, because that was the right thing to do."

Officials emotional during press conference

At times during the press conference, Hadley had to gather himself, at one point saying, "You have a lot of emotions ... just as a general human being. As a person who has children. You see the impact that that has on people. So, if you step back and take a moment to kind of absorb that — if you didn't have any feelings about that, you might have to ask yourself a few questions."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHWqO_0jJ4MSo400

Hadley has not made a decision yet whether to continue the landfill search.

"I wouldn't be honest if I didn't say that there was, you know, some weight lifted off the organization, and particularly those detectives and investigators who were completely in 100 percent, committed to seeking justice for Quinton.

"So, there is a little bit of relief. But be mindful," Hadley continued. "There's still a lot of work to do. And they're dedicated to doing that. And we want to see this to successful prosecution."

