Coventry, RI

ABC6.com

Shooting in Providence Wednesday night being investigated as a homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are currently on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night. Providence police responded to Hazael street around 6:30 pm for reports of a shooting. Maj. David Lapatin confirmed one person is dead. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Man shot and killed in a car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police say a man was shot and killed in a car on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to Hazael Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday after a report of a car into a fence. Mjr. David Lapatin said the driver -- a young...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police respond to disturbance at Max Read Field

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Max Read Field on Tuesday night. The Tollman and Shea High School football Thanksgiving game took place at the field earlier in the night. NBC 10 News crews on the scene observed several police cars and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Person hospitalized after home invasion incident in Cranston

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police say a person was hospitalized following a home invasion incident on Smith Street Wednesday night. Police believe three people, two of them were armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. They entered the house and had an altercation with a person...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Police seek second suspect in Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police are searching for a second suspect in a shooting in the city earlier this month. Officers were called to the 300 block of America Street at about 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 3 for a report of shots fired. They reportedly found...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Fall River charter school employee accused of 'inappropriate communications'

(WJAR) — A staff member at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River was fired after allegedly "inappropriately communicating online" with someone they believed to be a high school student. In a letter to Atlantis Charter School families on Monday, Executive Director Robert Beatty notified families of the incident and...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Prosecutors dismiss trespassing charge against radio host

Prosecutors have dismissed a trespassing charge filed against radio host John DePetro. DePetro was arrested in August at a Warwick home that may be connected to the disappearance of Charlotte Lester of East Greenwich. The property owner was charged with assault for allegedly pushing a lawnmower at DePetro the next...
WARWICK, RI
NECN

3 Indicted in 2021 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Brockton

Three men have been indicted on murder charges in a Brockton, Massachusetts, shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Sept. 2021. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury has returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez and 23-year-old Angel Colon each with one count of murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry at a house party.
BROCKTON, MA
High School Football PRO

West Warwick, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Coventry High School football team will have a game with West Warwick High School on November 24, 2022, 07:30:00.
WEST WARWICK, RI
High School Football PRO

Pawcatuck, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Westerly High School football team will have a game with Stonington High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00.
WESTERLY, RI

